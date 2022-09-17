Read full article on original website
Related
nwi.life
Strack & Van Til thanks associates with Annual Companywide Picnic
From morning until night, an army of Strack & Van Til associates work to keep Northwest Indiana’s shelves, fridges, and freezers stocked with quality groceries, fresh food, and daily necessities. On Sunday afternoon, the local grocer returned the favor by hosting its third Annual Companywide Picnic – offering free food and a wide array of activities for associates and their families.
ALA’s Civic Imagination Stations coming to Chicago
The American Library Association announces twelve artists and library staff teams selected for the pilot cohort for ALA’s Civic Imagination Stations, supported by The Estée Lauder Companies WRITING CHANGE initiative. WRITING CHANGE is a three-year global, literacy initiative in partnership with Amanda Gorman, the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history, award-winning writer, and Estée Lauder Global Changemaker. Libraries will partner with local artists to implement arts programming that builds literacy and digital skills. Teams were selected from a national application process conducted in June and July 2022.
Community HealthNet Health Centers to Host 5K Walk
Community HealthNet Health Centers (CHN) will host its annual Breast Cancer Awareness 5K Walk (BCA5KW) on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Marquette Park, 1 N. Grand Blvd., Gary, Indiana. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m.; the walk will commence at 10:00 a.m. Donation for the BCA5KW is $30 per person. Individual...
valpo.life
Aftermath Cidery & Running Vines Valtoberfest 2022
Aftermath Cidery and Winery held its first annual Valtoberfest on Saturday, September 17 to give the Valparaiso community a chance to experience Polish and German culture. Complete with Hopped Up Ciders, live music, and Brats and other delicious foods, Aftermath was able to bring a good, old-fashioned Oktoberfest right to the heart of Valparaiso.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
See the Full Schedule for the Chicago House Music Festival
House Music started right here in Chicago and for lovers of the music genre, this weekend is jammed packed with all sorts of fun activities. The Chicago House Music Festival and Conference is already underway. The conference portion happened Thursday, but that was just the start. Festival Curator David Chavez...
hometownnewsnow.com
New Path Could Be Laid for Mall
(Michigan City, IN) - The long-struggling Marquette Mall in Michigan City could have a different but similar future use. The city has hired Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative to create a vision for the property. City officials believe the mall property has excellent potential to become a residential neighborhood...
nwi.life
Wise Guys Wine Section Grand Re-opening
On September 17, Wise Guys Liquors in Merrillville celebrated the grand re-opening of its wine section. Wise Guys invited customers to celebrate with them. There were in-house wine tastings, and giveaways, and Indiana 105 was on hand to hand out even more goodies. Wise Guys is proud of its newly...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Illinois
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
RELATED PEOPLE
wgnradio.com
Mexican Independence Day turned into a weekend that completely took over the city
Mexican Independence Day (September 16th) turned into a major weekend celebration that lead to street closures and much more. Jon Hansen spoke with Noah Asimow from Block Club Chicago to talk about how the city of Chicago tried to combat traffic jams and the chaos that ensued from people flooding the downtown area.
Sonic Drive-In Franchisee Plans Dyer Site Following Crown Point Opening
The owner plans to open his second location in early 2023
McDonald’s sponsors tour during Gospel Music Heritage Month
The McDonald’s 16th annual Inspiration Celebration® Gospel Tour returned live last week to kick off September as Gospel Music Heritage Month. There will be five in-person concerts in five cities. This free concert series salutes the spirit of the homecoming tradition with renowned Gospel artists and HBCU performances.
The Lorali, A Former Uptown Single-Room Occupancy Hotel, Will Become 80 Market-Rate Apartments
UPTOWN — A historical low-income hotel in Uptown is getting renovated into 80 apartments, the latest in a trend of single-room occupancy buildings being redeveloped in the neighborhood. Work is underway to turn the Lorali building at 1039 W. Lawrence Ave. into Lawrence Lofts, a market-rate apartment complex with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chicago bar patrons scramble as gunfire rings out
A drive-by shooting outside a bar in West Town Friday night left one person injured and dozens others running for cover.
Mexican Independence Day celebrations begin with overnight crowds in The Loop
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Mexican Independence Day celebrations continue to bring big crowds to The Loop.There were fireworks set off in the street, a car parade of people waving flags and eventually people got out of their cars and walked.Chicago police announced their plans to contain the crowds and control traffic.With the holiday on Friday, police say they are working to make sure celebrations are safe, particularly people who want to drive in a car caravan through the city, a longtime tradition in Chicago.
Tory Lanez and August Alsina show no love during tour stop in Chicago
Commedian Rip Micheals of Wild ‘N Out Fame brought his Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam to his hometown of Chicago on Sept. 17, 2022. The Arie Crown Theatre was brimming with fans ready to laugh with the comedians and swoon over their favorite R&B stars. Based...
newsy.com
Why Is Chicago Against Ketchup On Hot Dogs?
Chicago takes its food seriously. Maybe you've heard of their pizza? It's deeper than yours. And when it comes to their hot dogs — don't even think about ordering ketchup. Chicago's disgust may be best summed up by Dirty Harry in the 1983 thriller, "Sudden Impact." "You know what...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
vfpress.news
Maywood Approves Zoning Change To Allow Daycare To Operate In Former Liquor Store
Sunday, September 18, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Last month, the Maywood village board unanimously voted in favor of an ordinance approving a zoning map amendment and special use for a daycare center to operate inside of 1418 Madison Street, the former Wade’s Liquor and Grocery. The...
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: La Porte Slicers are surfing to the win
On September 9, the La Porte High School (LPHS) varsity football team won its first game of the season against Chesterton High School. LPHS had a toga theme where students came to support their Slicers. The Slicers had its annual senior night with a commencement ceremony before the game. This...
First 300 students at Back-to-School Jamboree to receive free school supplies
State Rep. Vernon G. Smith (D-Gary) said the first 300 students who attend the Back-to-School Jamboree will receive free school supplies. The Jamboree begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 on the Indiana University Northwest (IU Northwest) campus. “For several years, we’ve offered school supplies for students who arrive early...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Three Northwest Indiana schools get national Blue Ribbon designation
Three Northwest Indiana schools have gotten a National Blue Ribbon designation from the U.S. Department of Education. James B. Eads Elementary School in Munster, Central Elementary School in Valparaiso and Saint Paul Catholic School in Valparaiso were among just 297 nationwide to earn the distinction this year. The Indiana Department...
The Crusader Newspaper
Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
846K+
Views
ABOUT
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0