Gary, IN

nwi.life

Strack & Van Til thanks associates with Annual Companywide Picnic

From morning until night, an army of Strack & Van Til associates work to keep Northwest Indiana’s shelves, fridges, and freezers stocked with quality groceries, fresh food, and daily necessities. On Sunday afternoon, the local grocer returned the favor by hosting its third Annual Companywide Picnic – offering free food and a wide array of activities for associates and their families.
CROWN POINT, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

ALA’s Civic Imagination Stations coming to Chicago

The American Library Association announces twelve artists and library staff teams selected for the pilot cohort for ALA’s Civic Imagination Stations, supported by The Estée Lauder Companies WRITING CHANGE initiative. WRITING CHANGE is a three-year global, literacy initiative in partnership with Amanda Gorman, the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history, award-winning writer, and Estée Lauder Global Changemaker. Libraries will partner with local artists to implement arts programming that builds literacy and digital skills. Teams were selected from a national application process conducted in June and July 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Community HealthNet Health Centers to Host 5K Walk

Community HealthNet Health Centers (CHN) will host its annual Breast Cancer Awareness 5K Walk (BCA5KW) on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Marquette Park, 1 N. Grand Blvd., Gary, Indiana. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m.; the walk will commence at 10:00 a.m. Donation for the BCA5KW is $30 per person. Individual...
GARY, IN
valpo.life

Aftermath Cidery & Running Vines Valtoberfest 2022

Aftermath Cidery and Winery held its first annual Valtoberfest on Saturday, September 17 to give the Valparaiso community a chance to experience Polish and German culture. Complete with Hopped Up Ciders, live music, and Brats and other delicious foods, Aftermath was able to bring a good, old-fashioned Oktoberfest right to the heart of Valparaiso.
VALPARAISO, IN
NBC Chicago

See the Full Schedule for the Chicago House Music Festival

House Music started right here in Chicago and for lovers of the music genre, this weekend is jammed packed with all sorts of fun activities. The Chicago House Music Festival and Conference is already underway. The conference portion happened Thursday, but that was just the start. Festival Curator David Chavez...
CHICAGO, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

New Path Could Be Laid for Mall

(Michigan City, IN) - The long-struggling Marquette Mall in Michigan City could have a different but similar future use. The city has hired Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative to create a vision for the property. City officials believe the mall property has excellent potential to become a residential neighborhood...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
nwi.life

Wise Guys Wine Section Grand Re-opening

On September 17, Wise Guys Liquors in Merrillville celebrated the grand re-opening of its wine section. Wise Guys invited customers to celebrate with them. There were in-house wine tastings, and giveaways, and Indiana 105 was on hand to hand out even more goodies. Wise Guys is proud of its newly...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
CBS Chicago

Mexican Independence Day celebrations begin with overnight crowds in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Mexican Independence Day celebrations continue to bring big crowds to The Loop.There were fireworks set off in the street, a car parade of people waving flags and eventually people got out of their cars and walked.Chicago police announced their plans to contain the crowds and control traffic.With the holiday on Friday, police say they are working to make sure celebrations are safe, particularly people who want to drive in a car caravan through the city, a longtime tradition in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
newsy.com

Why Is Chicago Against Ketchup On Hot Dogs?

Chicago takes its food seriously. Maybe you've heard of their pizza? It's deeper than yours. And when it comes to their hot dogs — don't even think about ordering ketchup. Chicago's disgust may be best summed up by Dirty Harry in the 1983 thriller, "Sudden Impact." "You know what...
CHICAGO, IL
nwi.life

#1StudentNWI: La Porte Slicers are surfing to the win

On September 9, the La Porte High School (LPHS) varsity football team won its first game of the season against Chesterton High School. LPHS had a toga theme where students came to support their Slicers. The Slicers had its annual senior night with a commencement ceremony before the game. This...
LA PORTE, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Three Northwest Indiana schools get national Blue Ribbon designation

Three Northwest Indiana schools have gotten a National Blue Ribbon designation from the U.S. Department of Education. James B. Eads Elementary School in Munster, Central Elementary School in Valparaiso and Saint Paul Catholic School in Valparaiso were among just 297 nationwide to earn the distinction this year. The Indiana Department...
VALPARAISO, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

