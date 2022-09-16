Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Win Tickets To See Comedian Brian Regan In Grand Junction
Comedian Brian Regan is coming to Grand Junction and we're giving you a chance to win tickets to the show. Whether you have seen him on Netflix, Comedy Central, at Red Rocks, on The Tonight Show, or on David Letterman, Brian Regan has been making audiences laugh with glee for decades with his clean brand of humor. He's traveling across the country with his live show and he's bringing it to downtown Grand Junction.
Catch These Shows Before Grand Junction Theatre Demolished
You can still catch a handful of shows at this Grand Junction theatre before its impending demolition. Here's a sneak peek at the remaining performances scheduled for Colorado Mesa University's Robinson Theatre. Looking at the schedule, at least one musical, a dance concert, and a number of concerts will appear...
Grand Junction Colorado Knows How to Make Relationships Last
Couples in Grand Junction, Colorado really know how to make a relationship last. It's amazing how many marriages have lasted 20, 30, and in some cases, 60 years and more. I posted on Facebook, "Today would have been my parents' 59th wedding anniversary. How long have you been in your current relationship?" Check out the awesome replies.
Here’s Your Chance to Own a Super Cool Barndominium in Colorado
Barndominiums have been increasing in popularity over the years as they can be made into highly customizable homes. Personally, If I had the opportunity to own some land in Northern Colorado, I would build a barndominium on the property in a heartbeat. If living in a barndominium is your idea...
Circles of Hell: The 10 Worst Parking Lots Around Grand Junction, Colorado
Which is worse? The traffic on roads like Patterson or North Avenue, or the way people drive in the parking lots at places like Peach Tree Center?. We asked you to tell us about the parking lots in and around Grand Junction that you can't stand. Maybe it's too crowded. Perhaps people drive like maniacs. Maybe it's the people on foot who are sometimes clueless?
Haunted Places to Explore Around Grand Junction Colorado and the State
Fall is in the air and it's time to get ready for hayrides, pumpkin patches, and a few fun haunted houses. Colorado is home to all manner of hauntings with haunted roads, ghost towns, haunted old buildings, and a legend or two for each corner of the state. Scroll on...
Grand Junction Wants These Things You Can’t Buy With Money
Do you believe the best things in life are free? People in Grand Junction, Colorado place tremendous value on things money can't buy. I asked on Facebook, "What's one thing you want that you can't buy with money?" Here's what you had to say. The Scoop Behind the Proverb. You've...
Help This Grand Junction Colorado Item Find Its Way Home
Someone in Grand Junction, Colorado is searching for their missing Apple iPad. Can you help it to find its way home?. Smart money says this item was stolen and dumped. Somewhere out there is a person who would appreciate its return. Perhaps it's yours. Found In The Dirt. I found...
Best RV Parks and Resorts In Grand Junction Colorado
Grand Junction, Colorado is a fantastic destination for outdoor enthusiasts and there are a lot of great places to park your RV while you're out exploring and enjoying Colorado's west side. Grand Junction is A Fabulous Destination In Summer or Winter. Obviously, the summer and fall months are an excellent...
Plan Unveiled But Will Grand Junction Ever Get A Community Rec Center?
Is a community recreation center in Grand Junction's near future?. What is it that Montrose, Delta, Fruita, Durango, and Gunnison have that Grand Junction doesn't have? The answer, of course, is a community recreation center. Montrose was the latest western Colorado town to get a rec center when voters approved a measure in 2014 and the facility was completed in 2017.
Grand Junction Colorado’s Canyon View Park Celebrates 25 Years
Grand Junction's Canyon View Park is one of my favorite places to visit to get outdoors and enjoy the fresh air. No matter what season, Canyon View Park is easy to access and offers over three miles of sidewalk and walking trails. Did you know that the park is about...
nbc11news.com
Tracking next system to move into the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Last night, a system changed its primary northwest track to an eastward path bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to Grand Junction. We got 0.12 inches of rainfall from the weather maker that moved the area last night. For today, conditions have remained dry throughout the entire day. We started this morning with perfect temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s and partly sunny skies. As the day progressed, skies began to open up, mainly sunny skies and temperatures rising into the mid-70s in Grand Junction.
KJCT8
KJCT MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version. RENOVATIONS COMING TO FRUITA BIKE PARK. THE RENOVATIONS WILL START SEPTEMBER 19TH AND WILL BE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC.
KJCT8
Invasive species found in Highline Lake
LOMA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife and state officials have confirmed the presence of zebra mussels, an invasive species, in Highline Lake State Park located north of Loma, Colorado. CPW found a single adult mussel on a piece of substrate (PVC pipe) in the lake during routine...
Fun Fruita House Includes A Pool & Hot Tub Near Olga Anson Park
If you have ever dreamed of having your own pool and still live close to downtown Fruita, then today could be your lucky day. Take a look at 201 S. Bookcliff Court, presented by Karen McLean-Wilson with The Christi Reece Group. This listing in Fruita, Colorado was added to Realtor.com...
LOOK: Montrose Colorado’s Unbelievable View of the Milky Way
Take a look at this amazing footage captured just days ago in Montrose, Colorado. When was the last time you saw footage of our galaxy this clear?. This video out of Montrose went live on September 2, 2022. Clear Skys Over Colorado. As brutal as the last few days have...
Active Shooter Threats Turn out to be Hoax
Several schools, including at least three in western Colorado, have taken shelter in place today across the state. Calls were made warning of an ongoing shooting, but it all turned out to be a dangerous hoax.
All the Restaurants in Downtown Grand Junction + Their Food
What's for dinner tonight? Maybe let someone else do the cooking tonight, and head to downtown Grand Junction to see what's on the menu. The many restaurants that line downtown Main Street, 4th Street, Colorado Street, 7th street, and more. Discover a variety of food options that complement any trip downtown for any reason.
westernslopenow.com
Search leads to bust of Delta marijuana cultivations
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Two illegal marijuana farms in Delta County were searched, leading to the seizure of 680 mature marijuana plants and more. A press release given to KREX reveals that on Wednesday, September 14, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations’ Marijuana Enforcement division investigated two properties on search warrants outside Crawford, Colorado in rural Delta county.
What Happens to People Living on Public Lands?
The public lands clean-up in Grand Junction is underway, but that doesn't just mean trash will be picked up—hundreds of people will be displaced.
