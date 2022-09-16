ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

ESPN Western Colorado

Win Tickets To See Comedian Brian Regan In Grand Junction

Comedian Brian Regan is coming to Grand Junction and we're giving you a chance to win tickets to the show. Whether you have seen him on Netflix, Comedy Central, at Red Rocks, on The Tonight Show, or on David Letterman, Brian Regan has been making audiences laugh with glee for decades with his clean brand of humor. He's traveling across the country with his live show and he's bringing it to downtown Grand Junction.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
K99

Here’s Your Chance to Own a Super Cool Barndominium in Colorado

Barndominiums have been increasing in popularity over the years as they can be made into highly customizable homes. Personally, If I had the opportunity to own some land in Northern Colorado, I would build a barndominium on the property in a heartbeat. If living in a barndominium is your idea...
MONTROSE, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Plan Unveiled But Will Grand Junction Ever Get A Community Rec Center?

Is a community recreation center in Grand Junction's near future?. What is it that Montrose, Delta, Fruita, Durango, and Gunnison have that Grand Junction doesn't have? The answer, of course, is a community recreation center. Montrose was the latest western Colorado town to get a rec center when voters approved a measure in 2014 and the facility was completed in 2017.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Tracking next system to move into the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Last night, a system changed its primary northwest track to an eastward path bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to Grand Junction. We got 0.12 inches of rainfall from the weather maker that moved the area last night. For today, conditions have remained dry throughout the entire day. We started this morning with perfect temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s and partly sunny skies. As the day progressed, skies began to open up, mainly sunny skies and temperatures rising into the mid-70s in Grand Junction.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

KJCT MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT

KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version. RENOVATIONS COMING TO FRUITA BIKE PARK. THE RENOVATIONS WILL START SEPTEMBER 19TH AND WILL BE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC.
KJCT8

Invasive species found in Highline Lake

LOMA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife and state officials have confirmed the presence of zebra mussels, an invasive species, in Highline Lake State Park located north of Loma, Colorado. CPW found a single adult mussel on a piece of substrate (PVC pipe) in the lake during routine...
LOMA, CO
KREX

Active Shooter Threats Turn out to be Hoax

Several schools, including at least three in western Colorado, have taken shelter in place today across the state. Calls were made warning of an ongoing shooting, but it all turned out to be a dangerous hoax.
DELTA, CO
westernslopenow.com

Search leads to bust of Delta marijuana cultivations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Two illegal marijuana farms in Delta County were searched, leading to the seizure of 680 mature marijuana plants and more. A press release given to KREX reveals that on Wednesday, September 14, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations’ Marijuana Enforcement division investigated two properties on search warrants outside Crawford, Colorado in rural Delta county.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
