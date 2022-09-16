ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Andy Murray frustrated by Great Britain’s Davis Cup exit at hands of Netherlands

By Eleanor Crooks
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02fhA3_0hymm5b000

A downcast Andy Murray admitted he does not know how many more Davis Cup chances he has left after Great Britain crashed out of the competition with defeat by the Netherlands in Glasgow.

A loss to the USA on Wednesday had left Britain needing to beat the Dutch and probably Kazakhstan as well, but Sunday’s contest at the Emirates Arena will now be a meaningless match after Murray and Joe Salisbury again came out on the wrong side of a dramatic deciding doubles rubber.

Murray and Salisbury saved a match point in the second set against Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop to keep their hopes alive, but the Scot then netted a return on a break point at 3-3 in the deciding set and the British pair lost the last 10 points in a 7-6 (0) 6-7 (6) 6-3 defeat.

Murray, playing in his 50th Davis Cup rubber, said: “Obviously I would love to have the return back at 3-3 and break point. I hit the tape. I hit a pretty clean return but should have maybe not hit it as big.

“We got off to an amazing start in the first set and probably could have gone up a couple of breaks. And they are the moments you look back on.

“It just sucks because these matches have come down to a few points and they’ve not gone our way. I have been fortunate to play a lot of these matches over the years and come through them.

“That hasn’t happened this time around and I feel sad about that, because I think we had the possibility to have a really good run here.

Obviously when you get to my age and this stage of your career, I don't know how many opportunities I'll get to still be part of this team

Andy Murray

“Obviously when you get to my age and this stage of your career, I don’t know how many opportunities I’ll get to still be part of this team. We’ve got obviously a lot of depth now in the singles and the doubles.

“Because of that, it makes it tougher. We had a great atmosphere out there again today. I loved all of the chances I got to play here. It just wasn’t to be this week.”

Murray was again given the nod over Neal Skupski , who is ranked third in the world in doubles and reached the US Open final with Koolhof last week.

Captain Leon Smith has never had greater strength in depth at his disposal, but with that come selection dilemmas and he will need to reflect on what is the most disappointing week of his long and highly successful captaincy, particularly given Britain’s home advantage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EAi7a_0hymm5b000

Murray said: “I’m thinking the same thing right now, should I have played or should Neal have played or whatever, and it’s easy to think all those things.”

Smith insisted he had no regrets, though, saying: “We came in with some thoughts, and we stuck with that. The matches that we lost to the USA were really good matches, high-level matches.

“We felt that everyone was in still a good place and playing well enough to win today. It just hasn’t worked out that way. You win that match and people say it was a good selection day again.”

Instead it is the Dutch, with their small band of orange-clad supporters, and the Americans who can celebrate their progress to the last-eight shoot-out in Malaga in November after two wins each from their first two matches.

Britain made the perfect start when Dan Evans defeated Tallon Griekspoor 6-4 6-4, but Cameron Norrie then produced a poor display to go down 6-4 6-2 to Botic van de Zandschulp.

Norrie said: “He was better than me. I just gifted him two service games. He didn’t really have to do much to break me in the end. That’s not a player that’s of my ranking, and that’s me on a really bad day.”

Evans, who lost a high-quality clash with the US’s Tommy Paul, did not have things all his own way against Griekspoor but played a very solid match, breaking serve once in each set.

The British number two said: “It was a good match. I played well. More of a match of just focus to get through really, to get a win.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01d6CI_0hymm5b000

Britain are due to host a group stage for the next four years, but only if they qualify among the best 16 nations, which is likely to mean winning a play-off early in 2023 for they surely cannot expect another wild card.

Elsewhere, Carlos Alcaraz’s first match as world number one in Spain’s tie against Canada in Valencia ended in a three-set loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The 19-year-old kept his commitment to play on home soil despite only winning his first grand slam title at the US Open five days ago.

Australia and Germany progressed in Hamburg thanks to the hosts’ victory over Belgium, while Italy are in pole position in Group A after beating Argentina.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘We’ve got to win it’: England taking ‘best prepared squad’ to Women’s Rugby World Cup

England head coach Simon Middleton admitted “we’ve got to win it” after announcing what he views as the best prepared World Cup squad in the nation’s history.Veteran scrum-half Mo Hunt is the biggest name omitted from the 32-strong group that will depart for New Zealand on Friday, but wing Abby Dow is included despite being sidelined since breaking a leg in April.Sarah Hunter captains England for a third successive World Cup and will appear in the tournament for a fourth time, an achievement shared by centre Emily Scarratt.A record 25-Test winning run that includes a Grand Slam clinched in April...
WORLD
The Independent

Debutant Luke Wood takes three wickets as England restrict Pakistan total

England kept the score to 158 for seven in the Twenty20 series opener against Pakistan team in Karachi, as they began their first tour of the country in almost 17 years.The home side made a powerful start having been inserted by England’s stand-in skipper, Moeen Ali, with Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam posting 85 in 57 balls at the top of the order.But England dragged it back impressively, Adil Rashid getting the ball rolling and debutant seamer Luke Wood banking three for 27.Pakistan got off to a flier, piercing the in-field with regularity as Rizwan (68) and Babar (31) made...
SPORTS
The Independent

Alex Hales steers England to win over Pakistan on return from international exile

Alex Hales celebrated the end of his international exile with a crucial half-century as England’s first match in Pakistan for almost 17 years ended with victory in the first T20.The opener cracked 53 in 40 balls on his first England outing since March 2019, when he was jettisoned in the aftermath of a failed recreational drugs test, and marked the end of his spell in the wilderness by leading the way in a six-wicket success.England had earlier done well to restrict the hosts to 158 for seven in front of a sell-out 35,000 crowd at Karachi’s National Stadium, with debutant...
SPORTS
The Independent

BBC says Queen’s funeral watched by peak audience of ‘28 million’

The BBC says it achieved UK audience highs of 28 million watching its coverage of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday (19 September).The broadcaster said the overall viewership of its funeral coverage accounted for “the majority of the UK public”.Meanwhile, live footage of the Queen lying-in-state was streamed 25 million times across BBC online, it said.“Yesterday was BBC One’s biggest viewing day since the 2012 Olympics Closing Ceremony,” a spokesperson said.“At peak, 22.4 million people were watching across all BBC channels.”The broadcaster added that the viewing figures it provided did not include live streaming on mobile...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Murray
The Independent

Northern Ireland Secretary says he is aware of energy market differences

The Government is working to find a good solution to the “specific problem” of delivering UK-wide energy support payments to consumers in Northern Ireland, the Secretary of State has said.Chris Heaton-Harris said he was aware that the energy market in the region was significantly different to the one in Great Britain.On Wednesday, the Government is expected to outline further details on how state-funded mitigations against spiralling energy bills will be applied in Northern Ireland.Earlier this month, Prime Minister Liz Truss tabled plans for an “energy price guarantee”, with a pledge to cap average household bills at £2,500 for the next...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

New Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi reveals Pep Guardiola’s seal of approval

New Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi received a seal of approval for choosing Albion from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, as the Italian pledged to keep the club on course for their pre-season ambitions of a top-10 Premier League finishThe 43-year-old insisted he picked Brighton over a host of other managerial opportunities and declared himself excited to succeed Graham Potter with the Seagulls.Brighton deputy chairman Paul Barber branded De Zerbi a “natural fit” to take the club forward after Potter left for Chelsea earlier this month.Barber and owner Tony Bloom insisted De Zerbi was on a shortlist of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pakistan vs England LIVE: T20 cricket result and final score as England complete chase after Alex Hales’ 53

Alex Hales celebrated the end of his international exile with a crucial half-century as England’s first match in Pakistan for almost 17 years ended with victory in the first Twenty20. The opener cracked 53 in 40 balls on his first England outing since March 2019, when he was jettisoned in the aftermath of a failed recreational drugs test, and marked the end of his spell in the wilderness by leading the way in a six-wicket success.England had earlier done well to restrict the hosts to 158 for seven in front of a sell-out 35,000 crowd at Karachi’s National Stadium,...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

851K+
Followers
271K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy