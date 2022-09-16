If you're a history buff, or simply want to learn more about Evansville's rich history and contributions to World War II, a trip to the Evansville Wartime Museum on the north side near Evansville Regional Airport is a must. Opened just over five years ago in May 2017, the museum features a number of displays, "artifacts" (for lack of a better term), and information on what the city and its residents provided to the war effort back in the 1940s. From time to time, the museum will bring in special guests in the form of planes that either played an integral part in America's military history or the country's history in general. That will be the case later this week when the museum welcomes four special planes.

