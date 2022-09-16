ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chrisney, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Holy Name welcomes all to first Fall Fest in years

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School in Henderson held their Fall Festival for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The weekend’s fun included food, rides, auctions and even a haunted house. The festival was open to the public and hosted a $5,000 grand prize raffle. “It is a […]
HENDERSON, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Boonville’s National Night Out Rescheduled Date

You can meet and greet with the Boonville Police Department while enjoying food, games, and other activities on the rescheduled date for Boonville's National Night Out. National Night Out was first established in 1984, and throughout the years many communities around the country have joined in on the fun. What is National Night Out? According to National Night Out's website:
BOONVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Daryl Hall to bring long-awaited solo tour to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With winter looming, live concerts will start to heat up the Tri-State before the year wraps up. Hall & Oates front man Daryl Hall will be bringing his live show to the Old National Events Plaza this December alongside fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Todd Rundgren. Organizers tell us […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Evansville Photographer Shares Hauntingly Beautiful Photoshoot at Willard Library

This photoshoot is perfect to get us in the spooky mood for the Halloween season!. If you've never heard of the Grey Lady, are you even from Evansville? The Grey Lady is said to haunt Willard Library off First Avenue. If you've ever been to Willard Library you know what a truly beautiful Victorian Gothic style building the library is, it opened in 1885 and was the first public library in the state of Indiana.
EVANSVILLE, IN
evansvilleliving.com

A New Kind of Masterpiece

Homes are private, personal retreats, where you can shake off the day’s stress and relax with the people and things you love. They also can be works of art, as the stately new Victorian at 24 W. Jennings St. in Downtown Newburgh, Indiana, can attest. Drs. Cindy and Steve...
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Banned books spotlighted by Evansville bookworms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville bookstore will be giving a spotlight to books that have been removed from libraries and schools during the upcoming “Banned Books Week’. Downtown Evansville says the week is an annual celebration of the freedom to read. “The event spotlights current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Cool Photos Inside the New Oasis Tanning Salon in Owensboro

Saturday, September 24th is going to be a big day for Troy and Kara Schwartz. The Owensboro couple will be unveiling the brand New Oasis Tanning Salon, a business they recently purchased from Dee Ann Rice, who, alongside her late husband Tommy, owned Oasis Tanning Salon for decades. The Schwartz...
OWENSBORO, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Four Vintage War Planes Coming to Evansville Wartime Museum This Week

If you're a history buff, or simply want to learn more about Evansville's rich history and contributions to World War II, a trip to the Evansville Wartime Museum on the north side near Evansville Regional Airport is a must. Opened just over five years ago in May 2017, the museum features a number of displays, "artifacts" (for lack of a better term), and information on what the city and its residents provided to the war effort back in the 1940s. From time to time, the museum will bring in special guests in the form of planes that either played an integral part in America's military history or the country's history in general. That will be the case later this week when the museum welcomes four special planes.
EVANSVILLE, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Marriage Licenses– September 19, 2022

Keegan Kae Kennedy to Taeler Winkler, both of Lamar. Hayley Marie Borst to Jake Robert Philipps, both of Rockport. Abigail Rae George of Santa Claus to Jared Edward Judy of Rockport. Jill Marie Kippenbrock to Ronald Christopher Garrison, both of Santa Claus. Trista Michelle Volz to Gaige Michael Friedel, both...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Dove Recovery House for Women announces first Dubois County hires

New 15-bed women’s residential treatment and recovery center in Jasper, Indiana, names its first director of operations and clinical manager. Jasper — Dove Recovery House for Women in Dubois County has named Megan Durlauf as its director of operations and Dana Wood as its clinical manager. Durlauf and...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
evansvilleliving.com

A Renewed Purpose

Many know of famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright, but Evansville’s 1934 prototype of his Usonian style continues to fly under the radar — hopefully, says curator Emily Wilderman, not for much longer. Evansville resident and Wright collaborator William Wesley Peters built the 552-square-foot curiosity, complete with geometric architecture...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson girl with chronic illness celebrated at Walmart

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A western Kentucky girl had a day full of surprises thanks to a partnership between Walmart, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and local fire departments. That is because today was ‘Charlee’s Day’ at the Henderson Walmart, in honor of Charlee Hight. Charlee is four years old and suffers from a serious […]
HENDERSON, KY
evansvilleliving.com

Grand Ole’ Home

Style and class meet quality and character inside the historic Bernardin-Johnson home. The majestic Colonial Revival famously owned by Mead Johnson (now Reckitt) founder Edward Mead Johnson is on the market and ready for its next owner. Built in 1916 for Emma Bernardin, this is the original house and namesake...
EVANSVILLE, IN

