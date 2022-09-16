Read full article on original website
Related
spencercountyonline.com
Jack Lynch Sheridan, 88, Chandler
Jack Lynch Sheridan, 88, of Chandler, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Jack was born in St. Francisville, Illinois on June 22, 1934, to John and Mildred (Hunt) Lynch. Jack was later adopted by his parents, Elbert and Mabel Sheridan who raised him from a child to adulthood.
spencercountyonline.com
Mary E. Ferguson, 97, Tell City
Mary Elizabeth (Jamieson) Ferguson, 97, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born to Livingston Jamieson and Merle (Hyde) Jamieson on June 14, 1925, in Rochester, New York. She was married to Roger J. Ferguson on May 12, 1956. She is survived by...
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Marriage Licenses– September 19, 2022
Keegan Kae Kennedy to Taeler Winkler, both of Lamar. Hayley Marie Borst to Jake Robert Philipps, both of Rockport. Abigail Rae George of Santa Claus to Jared Edward Judy of Rockport. Jill Marie Kippenbrock to Ronald Christopher Garrison, both of Santa Claus. Trista Michelle Volz to Gaige Michael Friedel, both...
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – September 19, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Jordan L. Jeffcoat; Sophia M. Christiansen; Jyeon C. Chambers; Dean A. Hancock; Mayisha Kabuhungu; Timothy S. Davis; Jessica M. Sarnowski O’Brien; Lucas J. Knepp; James C. Decker, III; Megan M. Shoultz; James M. Cosentino; Earl Williams; Jacob A. Thomas; Christian E. Kaiser; Jaiver Soto Villasmil; Clairissa E. Amos; Halle M. Pearson; Lorenzo Torres; Landon Scott Barlett; Hayleigh A. Weigand; Bryan L. Morrow; Jacob N. Morris; Faith A. Sisson; Daniel F. Foster; Charles J. Specht, II; Dale R. Davidson; Jeremy A. Acosta; Damon L. Sallee; Kyle L. Aders; Brendan R. Hengle; Tyrone M. Rice, II; David W. Oost; Michael S. Meadors; Judith A. Hudson; Kaiden S. Casebolt; Anne F. Payne; Skyler J. Geer; Librado Garcia Nolasco; Joni D. Hayes; Deborah E. Doyle; Devin L. McCamish; Jon D. Pyle; Kimberly A. Faulconer; Tammy L. James; Isabella G. Page; Ralph T. McCoy; Bryce D. Hazelip; Jesse A. Gordon; Logan W. Deadmond; Kelly L. Fields.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Real Estate Transfers – September 19, 2022
Diendei, LLC to Mardochee Monestime and Jahaana Chappelle. Lot 88, Reindeer 7th Sub. Mary Martha Hurm to Hurm Acres, LLC. N 1/2 SW s10, t7s, r6w, 68.40 acres; Pt. SW NW s10, t7s, r6w, 2.13 acres; E 1/2 NW s10, t7s, r6w, 80 acres; N 3/4 NE s10, t7s, r6w, 115 acres, Rockport.
spencercountyonline.com
Executive Board of Indiana 15 Regional Planning Commission to meet
The Executive Board of Indiana 15 Regional Planning Commission will meet in-person on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 6:00 pm (local time). The meeting will take place at the Indiana 15 offices located at 221 E First Street in Ferdinand. For additional information, please call Indiana 15 RPC at 812-367-8455.
Comments / 0