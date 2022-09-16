Jack Lynch Sheridan, 88, of Chandler, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Jack was born in St. Francisville, Illinois on June 22, 1934, to John and Mildred (Hunt) Lynch. Jack was later adopted by his parents, Elbert and Mabel Sheridan who raised him from a child to adulthood.

