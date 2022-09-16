Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Patrol officer carries on a family legacy by joining Hendersonville police
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — When Haley Thompson isn’t playing with her dog, Sophie, and tending to her growing plant collection, she’s dedicating her time to learning and serving in the criminal justice system. What You Need To Know. Officer Haley Thompson joined the Hendersonville Police Department this year.
theurbannews.com
Rasheeda Hall and Philip Cooper Receive Tzedek Brilliance Awards
Tzedek Brilliance Awards honor Asheville’s leaders who have engaged in impactful, intersectional efforts to further racial justice and LGBTQ equality or to combat antisemitism. As opposed to the majority of Tzedek’s grantmaking that funds organizational work, Brilliance Awards are designed to cultivate the well-being of individual brilliant community leaders...
theurbannews.com
We Built This: Profiles of Black Architects and Builders in North Carolina
Exhibit on display at Pack Memorial Library in downtown Asheville. We Built This presents us with the stories of an array of craftspeople, from bricklayers to stonemasons to plasterers. The men profiled include enslaved peoples and freedmen — some alongside their families or apprentices. The traveling exhibit profiles more...
The Post and Courier
Who was Scott Foster? A look at the disgraced founder of Rockstar Cheer.
GREENVILLE — Close to a dozen hefty trophies line the darkened front hallway of Rockstar Cheer and Dance just outside of Greer. They represent some of the highest honors that exist in the world of competitive cheer, titles that include a World Championship and mark the ascendancy of the Upstate gym into the elite ranks of the sport.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theurbannews.com
The Athletic Heroes of Stephens-Lee High School
As students return for the 2022-23 school year, no time is more fitting to remind them of the legacy of superlatives that Stephens-Lee High School garnered, and the people in whose footsteps they follow. Stephens-Lee High School, known of as “The Castle on the Hill,” was opened on March 7,...
country1037fm.com
This Is The Best Romantic Getaway In North Carolina
If you are looking for the perfect nature getaway in North Carolina then Lakeview at Fontana is it. Located in Bryson City, North Carolina the Lakeview at Fontana is an absolutely gorgeous getaway for relaxing, unplugging, and reconnecting. It’s no secret that I am passionate about nature and travel. Relaxation and the beauty of North Carolina are the hallmarks of this boutique resort tucked away in the mountains. During your stay, you can enjoy nature and breathe in the fresh mountain air.
North Carolina homeowner shoots, kills armed intruder
The incident happened around 3 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at a residence along Flat Gap Road.
The Largest Antique Mall in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the Whistle Stop Depot in Franklin. Keep reading to learn more.
RELATED PEOPLE
nowhabersham.com
Roads Less Traveled: Pickens Nose, NC
Just over the state line outside of Otto, North Carolina, lies a hidden gem among the mountains. Pickens Nose is a 20-minute hike to spectacular rock outcroppings sitting at over 4900ft of elevation. These outcroppings peer out over the Nantahala Wilderness, which in Cherokee means “land of the noon day sun”. The steep walls of the mountains block the sun from reaching the valley floors until noon, thus the Cherokee’s description. The Nantahala region is well known to hikers, kayakers, bikers and joy-riders, but this particular mountain is a bit out of the way thus making it truly a “road less traveled”.
Man beaten, robbed in central Asheville
A man was beaten with a baseball bat and robbed Sunday morning in central Asheville.
WXII 12
Best places to see fall colors in the North Carolina mountains over the next few weeks
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fall is in the air, and for many people, that means a trip to see the fall foliage in the North Carolina mountains. There’s nothing like a weekend getaway or even a day trip to enjoy a ridge along the Blue Ridge Parkway. The colors from the mountain tops and overlooks are always breathtaking.
cohaitungchi.com
11 Phenomenal Things To Do In Black Mountain, NC
Uncover the best things to do in Black Mountain, North Carolina. This gorgeous mountain town is filled with breweries, restaurants, shopping, and hikes. You are reading: Hikes in black mountain nc | 11 Phenomenal Things To Do In Black Mountain, NC. Located about 15 miles east of Asheville, if you...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
Pit masters prep for Mauldin barbecue festival
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina is often called the birthplace of barbecue. If you want to see for yourself, more than 20 cooks, from all over the Southeast, will be in one place this weekend. The Mauldin barbecue festival starts Friday, Sep. 16 and ends Saturday Sep. 17.
Volvo reportedly looking to build plant in Greenville County
Volvo is reportedly planning to invest more than 42-million dollars in an automotive manufacture tooling plant in South Greenville County. Volvo located its first U-S vehicle plant near Charleston in 2015.
Marion man charged with gun crimes
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office charged a Marion man with gun crimes on Monday.
WYFF4.com
Greenville, South Carolina auction house sets world record with sale of 'holy grail' antique sign
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville-based auction house just set a new world record after selling what's being called the "holy grail" of antique signs. In a late August auction at the Donaldson Center, Richmond Auctions sold a gasoline sign from the 1920s for $1.5 million, shattering the previous record of $400,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
deltanews.tv
BLUES FEST FOR WEB 1
The 45th annual Mississippi Delta Blues and Heritage Festival has begun in downtown Greenville. Thousands of people are in attendance. This is the longest continuously running blues festival in the United States.
FOX Carolina
Asheville man reportedly beaten with baseball bat during robbery on Sunday
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after two suspects allegedly beat someone with a baseball bat during a robbery in central Asheville on Sunday morning. Officers said they responded to Merrimon Avenue at around 7:00 a.m. on September 18, 2022, after the incident was reported....
my40.tv
'Staff & inmates will be safer' Buncombe County jail contracts with new mail company
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — One mountain detention center is reformatting its mail system for inmates in order to help stop dangerous contraband from getting through its doors. The Buncombe County Detention Center has contracted with TextBehind, an inmate mail management company that features an online website application and...
lakelubbers.com
Lake Rhodhiss, North Carolina, USA
Welcome to the ultimate guide to Lake Rhodhiss — things to do, where to stay, fun facts, history, stats and more. Let’s dive in!. Lake Rhodhiss spans 3,060 acres in Burke and Caldwell Counties of west central North Carolina, lying between Lake James and Lake Hickory. A view of surrounding mountain peaks and wildlife, coupled with Rhodhiss’ sprawling quiet, makes the lake a beauty. It is a narrow river-like reservoir within the large Catawba River Basin. About three fourths of the lake’s watershed is forested and only three percent developed, making the area a good choice for those who simply desire some rejuvenation in nature’s lap.
Comments / 0