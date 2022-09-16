Read full article on original website
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
16 Flights for $10K Should be a Breeze for Low-Cost Airline at the 'Most Expensive Airport in the U.S.': Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Crawfish Springs BarbecueDoc LawrenceDecatur, AL
WAFF
Why we’re eating Dunkin’ in hopes to support local families
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Dunkin’ is bringing back the fundraiser so many of us love. September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and if you buy a $2 Gold Joy Donut at Dunkin’, you’re also donating helpful funds to families in Huntsville! The fundraiser lasts through September 28th and 100% of the proceeds are given to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children.
WAFF
Women’s suffrage exhibition in Huntsville extended after high demand
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Historic Huntsville Foundation is bringing some under-told stories to light. It’s lifting up stories from Huntsville’s women’s suffrage movement. The Rooted in History: Women as Makers, Creators, Movers & Shakers History exhibit is set up in three parts at the Harrison Brothers...
WAFF
Huntsville officials celebrate groundbreaking of federal courthouse building
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and other city officials were on site for the groundbreaking of the new federal courthouse building in Huntsville on Monday. The courthouse will be home to the United States District Court of North Alabama when it is completed. The courthouse will have...
Inside Alabama’s worst speed traps
After waiting in line at the monthly traffic court, Kierstan Pointer, a single mom who sped through town, simply handed over a wad of crumpled $20 bills and lamented her mistake. “This is really hurting my family financially,” she said. Welcome to Hillsboro, the town that may well be...
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine Dodson
"Where Are They Now, Alabama?" Takes a look back at the famous and infamous from Alabama with updates of where they are today. Follow me for more "Where Are They Now, Alabama?" in the future!
WAFF
Madison County home destroyed in Saturday fire
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire Saturday afternoon destroyed a Madison County home as firefighters report that 90% of the roof collapsed. The fire took place on Riverton Rd. just east of Moores Mill. According to firefighters on the scene, no one was injured in the blaze. Firefighters on the...
WAFF
Huntsville Police to host Halloween party at the Orion Amphitheater
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department will be hosting a free Halloween party in Oct. at the Orion Amphitheater. The Huntsville Police Department says that the event will be free to anyone in the community and open for people of all ages. The event will be held on Oct. 22 from 2-9 p.m. with a haunted house opening at 5 p.m.
WAAY-TV
Peach Cobbler Factory to host grand opening Saturday in Huntsville
It's finally happening. The Peach Cobbler Factory will open its first Alabama location this week in Huntsville. The grand opening will start noon Saturday at 7216 Bailey Cove Road SE. There will be prizes, samples and fun for everyone, the restaurant said in its announcement Monday. Celeste Otero, owner of...
1 shot in Somerville Sunday afternoon
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies were called to the area of Dunn and Adams Streets in the town of Somerville shortly before 1 p.m.
WAAY-TV
North Alabama seniors advance to state competition for Distinguished Young Women
Three high school seniors were selected Saturday to represent their schools in a state competition. The 2023 Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama scholarship program was held at Decatur High School. Seniors from schools in Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties showcased their talents and achievements in front of a...
WAFF
Day 6: The defense presents its case in Mason Sisk trial
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - As the trial for an Elkmont teen accused of murdering five members of his family enters its second week, the defense will begin presenting its case. Last week, the prosecution presented its case against Mason Sisk and wrapped it up on Friday, Sept. 16. The...
traveltasteandtour.com
Marshall, AL
A weekend at the lake can be as relaxing as a sunset and sip of something cool by the water, and a slow paddle through shaded back channels with only local wildlife to keep you company. Or it can be as rowdy as a pack of relatives piled onto a pontoon and spilling over onto tubes for an all-day, leave you sunburned adventure that you can’t wait to do all over again.
WAFF
Athens motorcyclist shot Saturday afternoon
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A motorcyclist was shot in the side while riding in Athens Saturday afternoon. According to the Athens Police Department, a 32-year-old man reported that he had been shot in the side while riding his motorcycle in the area of Plainview Circle and Pruit Street. The man...
New scam targets family members of Morgan County inmates
Officials say the scammer falsely tells the inmate's family member that their loved one has died in jail.
WAFF
Governor Kay Ivey attends WellStone ribbon cutting ceremony in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey visited Huntsville Monday for the grand opening of the WellStone Emergency Services Crisis Center. Ivey spoke briefly prior to the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The WellStone Crisis Center features 16 beds and 15 recliners and will provide services for people undergoing mental health or substance-use issues.
Jazz in the Park kicks off after first concert was canceled
After the first concert series was canceled due to weather, Jazz in the Park kicked off on it's second weekend.
WAFF
Sunday begins with lows in the middle 60s
A new trial date has been selected for the trial of an Elkmont teen who is accused of murdering five of his family members. Sen. Shelby has held office in Alabama since the 1980s. U.S. Senator Richard Shelby speaks in Huntsville on Monday. Updated: 5 hours ago. Sen. Shelby has...
WAFF
Decatur man charged with murder for 2021 domestic violence stabbing
Governor Kay Ivey attends WellStone ribbon cutting ceremony in Huntsville. New trial date chosen for Mason Sisk following mistrial. New trial date chosen for Mason Sisk following mistrial. President for UAH named after unanimous vote. Updated: 4 hours ago. President for UAH named after unanimous vote. Dog owner indicted on...
Woman dies in wreck in Colbert County
A motorcycle crash killed one person in Colbert County on Friday.
‘MomsMart’ sale to benefit Huntsville Hospital NICU
Almost anything and everyone can be found at "MomsMart" — a semi-annual consignment sale for baby equipment.
