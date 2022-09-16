ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

Why we’re eating Dunkin’ in hopes to support local families

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Dunkin’ is bringing back the fundraiser so many of us love. September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and if you buy a $2 Gold Joy Donut at Dunkin’, you’re also donating helpful funds to families in Huntsville! The fundraiser lasts through September 28th and 100% of the proceeds are given to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Women’s suffrage exhibition in Huntsville extended after high demand

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Historic Huntsville Foundation is bringing some under-told stories to light. It’s lifting up stories from Huntsville’s women’s suffrage movement. The Rooted in History: Women as Makers, Creators, Movers & Shakers History exhibit is set up in three parts at the Harrison Brothers...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Inside Alabama’s worst speed traps

After waiting in line at the monthly traffic court, Kierstan Pointer, a single mom who sped through town, simply handed over a wad of crumpled $20 bills and lamented her mistake. “This is really hurting my family financially,” she said. Welcome to Hillsboro, the town that may well be...
ALABAMA STATE
#Tvl
WAFF

Madison County home destroyed in Saturday fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire Saturday afternoon destroyed a Madison County home as firefighters report that 90% of the roof collapsed. The fire took place on Riverton Rd. just east of Moores Mill. According to firefighters on the scene, no one was injured in the blaze. Firefighters on the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police to host Halloween party at the Orion Amphitheater

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department will be hosting a free Halloween party in Oct. at the Orion Amphitheater. The Huntsville Police Department says that the event will be free to anyone in the community and open for people of all ages. The event will be held on Oct. 22 from 2-9 p.m. with a haunted house opening at 5 p.m.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Peach Cobbler Factory to host grand opening Saturday in Huntsville

It's finally happening. The Peach Cobbler Factory will open its first Alabama location this week in Huntsville. The grand opening will start noon Saturday at 7216 Bailey Cove Road SE. There will be prizes, samples and fun for everyone, the restaurant said in its announcement Monday. Celeste Otero, owner of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Huntsville, AL
Tennessee State
WAFF

Day 6: The defense presents its case in Mason Sisk trial

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - As the trial for an Elkmont teen accused of murdering five members of his family enters its second week, the defense will begin presenting its case. Last week, the prosecution presented its case against Mason Sisk and wrapped it up on Friday, Sept. 16. The...
ELKMONT, AL
traveltasteandtour.com

Marshall, AL

A weekend at the lake can be as relaxing as a sunset and sip of something cool by the water, and a slow paddle through shaded back channels with only local wildlife to keep you company. Or it can be as rowdy as a pack of relatives piled onto a pontoon and spilling over onto tubes for an all-day, leave you sunburned adventure that you can’t wait to do all over again.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Athens motorcyclist shot Saturday afternoon

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A motorcyclist was shot in the side while riding in Athens Saturday afternoon. According to the Athens Police Department, a 32-year-old man reported that he had been shot in the side while riding his motorcycle in the area of Plainview Circle and Pruit Street. The man...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Governor Kay Ivey attends WellStone ribbon cutting ceremony in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey visited Huntsville Monday for the grand opening of the WellStone Emergency Services Crisis Center. Ivey spoke briefly prior to the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The WellStone Crisis Center features 16 beds and 15 recliners and will provide services for people undergoing mental health or substance-use issues.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

WAFF

DECATUR, AL

