Roller skating revival! From the catwalk to the big screen, the retro activity is back and more stylish than ever

By Pandora Amoratis For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

From bread baking to tie-dying, a plethora of nostalgic hobbies comforted us during pandemic lockdowns.

But now that the world is up and running, many time-consuming activities have fallen off our radar, with the exception of one: roller skating.

During New York Fashion Week, Victor Glemaud held the first ever fashion show at Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace at Rockefeller Center, and they're not the only ones to choose the family owned and operated roller skating rink in the heart of NYC as their event venue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kdCVS_0hylWSdP00
During New York Fashion Week, Victor Glemaud held the first ever fashion show at Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace at Rockefeller Center
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NnItu_0hylWSdP00
Backstage at the Victor Glemaud, models put their personal belongings in the skating rink lockers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20onYp_0hylWSdP00
To celebrate the launch of their new Fall/Winter 2022 collection, activewear brand Splits59 hosted a roller skating event on Monday September 12th to skate through Fashion Week, with DJ Harley Viera-Newton rocking the DJ booth
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ztMWm_0hylWSdP00
Actress Sabina Rich (pictured) enjoyed the event, wearing activewear from the brand

To celebrate the launch of their new fall/winter 2022 collection, LA-based activewear brand Splits59 hosted a roller skating event for fashion notables on Monday, September 12th to skate through Fashion Week.

DJ Harley Viera-Newton rocked the DJ booth, while guests decked out in cute Splits59 gear skated around and enjoyed cocktails and light bites.

Actress Sabina Rich, Broadway performer Beth Nicely, professional dancer Katy Schuele, PerfectDD fashion designer Alice Kim and celebrity stylist Joiee Thorpe were all in attendance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XvmZv_0hylWSdP00
PerfectDD fashion designer Alice Kim (right) and celebrity stylist Joiee Thorpe (left) were in attendance
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TjBEq_0hylWSdP00
Fashion model Najiyah Imani rocked white leggings featuring green pinstripes by Splits59
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uqJP9_0hylWSdP00
A model walked the runway for Swim With Poppies during DC Miami Swim Week, with a pair of white roller skates over her shoulder

Looking like she was on her way to the rink, a model walked the Swim With Poppies runway during DC Miami Swim Week in a psychedelic pastel set with white roller skates featuring hot pink wheels hung over her shoulder.

Sure, roller skates have become a trendy catwalk accessory, but what's a bigger stamp of approval than Madonna wearing them?

The Material Girl and Nile Rodgers went for a spin at The DiscOasis in Central Park in August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40BIoE_0hylWSdP00
Nile Rodgers and Madonna were spotted roller skating at The DiscOasis in Central Park in August
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UYrHs_0hylWSdP00
Don't forget to bring your own set of skates! Sure, you can rent a pair but brands like Impala Skates offer styles in prints you just can't pass up
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zkRnn_0hylWSdP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QltWk_0hylWSdP00
From flowers to leopard, Impala Skates offer styles in prints you just can't pass up
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KKAoT_0hylWSdP00
Opt for a neon ensemble like Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s new take on Barbie and Ken to standout at the rink

Want to go roller skating? Make it a night you'll never forget in a fun lewk!

Opt for a neon ensemble like Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s new take on Barbie and Ken to standout from the crowd.

And don't forget to bring your own set of skates! Sure, you can rent a pair, but brands like Impala Skates offer styles in prints you just can't pass up.

Keep clothing comfortable and light so you can whip around the corners with ease.

