Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
City removes 30 tons of garbage and debris from Little Chico Creek
CHICO, Calif. — Officials with the City of Chico announced they've started enforcement and cleanup in the Little Chico Creek Greenway area—an area stretching over a mile from Highway 99 to Bruce Road. The city's Public Works Operations and Maintenance crews began cleanup efforts Monday morning. At the...
actionnewsnow.com
Homeless encampment clean-ups resume in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico resumed illegal camping enforcement and cleanup in the Little Chico Creek Greenway on Monday. Chico Public Works Director Erik Gustafson told Action News Now eight consistent people were camping along the area of the creek they enforced. This area along the creek stretches...
actionnewsnow.com
911 call centers restored after widespread outage
CHICO, Calif. 4:07 P.M. UPDATE - 911 call centers were down across Northern California Monday cutting off key communication for people trying to reach emergency responders. At about 10:30 a.m., local law enforcement began issuing statements that the services were restored. This includes Shasta County, Butte County, Tehama County and Siskiyou County.
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E worker uninjured by electric flashover, cause of Sunday outages determined
HAMILTON CITY, Calif. - A PG&E worker who was working at a pole with an osprey nest was not injured by an electric flashover Sunday morning near Hamilton City, according to the utility company. PG&E said the man was working at the pole on Canal Road due to an outage...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California’s smallest Sequoia grove threatened by Mosquito Fire
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County shared on Friday that fire crews are working to protect California’s most northern, isolated and smallest sequoia grove. The Big Tree Grove in remote Placer County is being protected by members of the Angeles National Forest Valyermo Hotshots, according to Placer County. The county said that first responders […]
ca.gov
Pond maintenance company penalized for repeated violations of state pesticide laws
SACRAMENTO – A Sacramento-area company accused of numerous violations of state pesticide laws – including employee safety and training violations in four counties – will be placed on a two-year license probation and must pay a $20,000 fine to the California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) under the terms of settlement agreements with DPR and the Sacramento County District Attorney.
ca.gov
Cal OES Deploys Mutual Aid Resources to Statewide Wildfires – September 19, 2022
The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), in conjunction with state, local and federal partners, is coordinating the deployment of mutual aid resources in support of statewide wildfires. As of September 19, Cal OES has deployed 51 local government and OES engines and 208 personnel through the...
actionnewsnow.com
Cohasset Road traffic to shift sides on Wednesday
CHICO, Calif. - Starting on Wednesday, traffic on Cohasset Road north of Eaton Road will be switched to the west side to allow for construction crews to continue the widening project. The City of Chico says all intersections on the east side of the road will remain accessible during the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
California’s Largest Wildfire of 2022 Is Burning the Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run Course
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. California’s largest fire this year is currently burning on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada mountains, east of Sacramento, threatening several foothill communities known for their proximity to one of the most iconic ultrarunning races on Earth—The Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run.
actionnewsnow.com
Clipper Mills woman dies in Saturday night crash
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:07 P.M. UPDATE - A 27-year-old woman died following a rollover crash in Butte County on Saturday night, according to the CHP. The crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Lone Tree Road, north of Cox Lane. The Butte County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Jessica...
Map shows status of Placer County properties within Mosquito Fire perimeter
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office released a report showing which homes and structures have been destroyed or damaged by the Mosquito Fire. Residents in Placer County can check their addresses to see the status of their homes. When clicking on a home, a photo is also available to see the […]
rosevilletoday.com
Mosquito Fire Impact: Hydroelectric power generation severely curtailed
Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors received a comprehensive report from staff on the progress of the Mosquito Fire and the status of PCWA’s Middle Fork American River Project, which is located within the footprint of the Mosquito Fire. “While damage to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mosquito Fire jumps American River toward Foresthill | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say its an "all hands on deck operation" after the Mosquito Fire jumped the American River Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon, the fire got across the American River from the south side onto the north side again, made a run up the canyon walls and is impacting the Foresthill area right now,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jim Mackensen.
mymixfm.com
California wildfire threatens communities in Sierra Nevada foothills
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) -A fast-growing California wildfire was threatening a string of small foothill communities northeast of Sacramento on Wednesday, even as firefighters made progress containing a flank that had grown rapidly the day before. The Mosquito Fire has burned nearly 59,000 acres (24,000 hectares), forcing the evacuation of some...
krcrtv.com
Governor Newsom signs CARE Court Into Law; Glenn County among the first cohort
With more than 100,000 people living on California Streets, Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation Wednesday enacting CARE Court to provide individuals with severe mental health and substance use disorders the care and services they need to get healthy. “With overwhelming support from the Legislature and stakeholders across California, CARE Court...
Map shows where the Mosquito Fire is in relation to the Dutch Fire
Two fires were burning in California's Placer County on Tuesday afternoon: the Mosquito Fire and the Dutch Fire.
WATCH: Smoke From Destructive California Fire Consumes Nevada City
The time-lapse shows a giant wall of smoke crash into Reno.
Crew helping at Mosquito Fire forced to run for their lives
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — A crew out of Placerville that operates heavy equipment to help fight the Mosquito Fire was forced to run from the flames. “Over on CAL FIRE radios, it came up to watch the smoke. And then it was, ‘Hey, get out of there now. Pull your crews now,’” Jeremiah “Bear” Schenck, […]
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Cooler & Wetter Weather On The Way
Clouds are beginning to move in as an area of low pressure digs into the region off the coast of California. Today we have seen some showers and isolated thunderstorms in the coastal mountains. WE can expect the chances for showers to increase as we head throughout the evening. Temperatures today have topped off in the upper 70s to low 80s around the valley and are running 5-10 degrees below what they were this time yesterday. By tomorrow morning, lows will bottom out in the mid-50s, making for great sleeping weather tonight where we can finally save some money on cooling our homes!
actionnewsnow.com
Three suspects being sought in weekend kidnapping, carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects who kidnapped, carjacked and assaulted a man over the weekend in Tehama County. At approximately 4:06 p.m. on Sunday, deputies with the Tehama County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a home in the 8000 block of Rawson Road for reports of a subject suffering from a stab wound.
Comments / 0