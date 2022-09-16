ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arvada, CO

Dad, 16-month-old son watch police from all over in procession for fallen Arvada officer

By DENNIS HUSPENI dennis.huspeni@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GuIk2_0hylAUcF00
Chris Whiteman, 37, of Superior and his 16-month old son Micah watch the procession of police cars going to the funeral of Arvada Police Ofc. Dillon Vakoff Friday morning off Colorado Highway 7 and 119th Street in Lafayette. Vakoff's memorial service was at Flatirons Community Church. DENNIS HUSPENI/THE DENVER GAZETTE

Chris Whiteman and his 16-month-old son, Micah, stood alone at the crossroads of Colorado Highway 7 and 119th Street east of Lafayette, waiting for the hundreds of police and rescue vehicles to stream past them.

The police procession was escorting the body of a slain Arvada Police officer.

They happened to be the only two civilians who came out to that location to pay their respects and honor Officer Dillon Vakoff, who was killed in the line of duty Sunday.

"I'm training to become a police officer, so this hits me really hard," said Whiteman, 37, of Superior.

Whiteman said he was at the Boulder King Soopers when Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51, a 10-year veteran of the department, was killed on March 22, 2021. That day, a gunman stormed the grocery store and killed 10 people, including Talley.

Whiteman is studying at Red Rocks Community College and hopes to enter the police academy soon.

"I want my son to know if daddy is killed in the line of duty, these officers out here are doing a very important job," Whiteman said.

They watched the sad, but all-too-familiar, ritual of police vehicles from around the state – and even as far away as Utah – descended on Lafayette for the procession to Flatirons Community Church. It’s the third officer in the past 17 months to be memorialized at the church.

Arvada Police School Resource Officer Gordon Beesley was ambushed, shot and killed in June 2021 in Olde Town Arvada. Chief Link Strate said Beesley was "targeted because he was wearing an Arvada police uniform and a badge."

At least 85 agencies sent vehicles to the procession, which took a full 20 minutes to pass through the prairie intersection.

Dozens of motorcycles led the men and women of the force, followed by the hearse carrying Vakoff’s body. Then came the black stretch limousines presumably carrying the family. Arvada police cruisers followed.

Police officers from departments from as far away – and as small – as Dacono and Basalt to as large as Denver and Colorado Springs came. Others traveled from as far away as Utah to as close as Erie, Lafayette and Broomfield.

The military sent a vehicle – fitting as Vakoff was a U.S. Air Force veteran – as did the Colorado Parks and Wildlife, U.S. Transit Police, U.S. Department of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and numerous fire departments.

Asked if he was a little old to become a police officer in a career change, Whiteman replied, “Officer Talley was 40 before he joined the force.”

“So few younger people are becoming police officers,” Whiteman said. “I just wish a lot more of the community were here, too.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

Colorado deputy killed in hit-and-run crash, suspect reportedly in the U.S. illegally and on the run

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A young Colorado deputy’s life was cut short over the weekend in a hit-and-run crash, with the suspect still at large. Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was one week away from celebrating her 24th birthday when she was the victim of a fatal crash north of Greeley on Sunday. The Weld County Sheriff is reporting the suspect is an undocumented immigrant.
WELD COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Superior, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Superior, CO
City
Dacono, CO
City
Denver, CO
Lafayette, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Arvada, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Lafayette, CO
Arvada, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Broomfield, CO
City
Boulder, CO
State
Utah State
The Denver Gazette

Woman in back seat of police vehicle hit by train in Colorado identified

A woman was seriously injured on Friday night, when a train struck the police car that she was detained inside of, according to a news release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI). The woman was identified Monday as 20 year old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez who remains in a Greeley hospital and is expected to survive. The incident occurred just north of Platteville near US 85 and County Rd. 38, north...
PLATTEVILLE, CO
Law & Crime

Colorado Man Who Killed His Mom and Said He ‘Did What He Had to Do’ Is Sentenced to Decades Behind Bars

A 43-year-old Colorado man is set to spend several decades behind bars for fatally shooting his 67-year-old mother inside of her home more than two years ago. An Arapahoe County judge on Thursday ordered Tyrone L. Garth to serve a sentence of 40 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections for killing Mae Rose Garth in 2020, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transit Police#Police Academy#119th Street East#Boulder Police
The Denver Gazette

3 victims identified from Saturday midair collision in Boulder County

The Boulder County Coroner's office has identified the three people who died in Saturday's mid-air collision near Longmont. The victims were 22-year-old Daniel Wilmoth, Samuel Fisher, 23, and 69-year-old Henry Butler. Two were found dead in one of the airplanes and one was found dead in the other. The National Transportation Safety Board said the two planes involved in the crash were a Cessna 172 and a Sonex Xenos. Given the type of aircraft involved the NTSB said they will be taking a close look...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

East High students evacuated, large police presence at school

Police have determined that the threat at East High School on Monday was unfounded. Students at East High School were evacuated on Monday afternoon and there was a large police presence at the school for a couple of hours during the investigation. The Denver Police Department tweeted that officers responded to a report of a threat at the school which has more than 2,500 students as of the end of the school year in May.The school was placed in lockdown about 2 p.m., shortly before the students were evacuated from the building.  Investigators initially confirmed that they were trying to...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Denver

Encampment burns down in Denver in area set aside for unhoused community

It was a frightening scene on Saturday night as a homeless encampment on Elati Street and 8th Avenue went up in flames.Video shared by a neighbor shows the fire cracking and popping moments after the site caught fire."It was a horrific site," said Craig Arfsten, with Citizens for a Safe and Clean Denver. Arfsten went out to the scene after receiving numerous calls from concerned neighbors in the area. Neighbors in the area told CBS News Colorado that the fire moved quickly, getting within feet of people's homes. The Denver Fire Department said that no one was injured in the fire."I'm...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Missing hiker found dead in Colorado open space

The body of a missing hiker was found on Sunday afternoon in Horsetooth Mountain Open Space, according to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the sheriff's office were first made aware of a missing hiker at around 6:45 PM on Saturday night. The male victim had reportedly gotten separated from the group he was hiking with.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy