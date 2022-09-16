ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Helen Cooper
3d ago

Ship of fools, except Michelle Dionne. She is always looking out for the FR Taxpayers She is the best one on the CC.

Turnto10.com

Woonsocket City Council holds special emergency meeting on removing the mayor

(WJAR) — The Woonsocket City Council held a special emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt. City Councilors voted unanimously to fund Councilwoman Denise Sierra's legal representation to fight Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt in a case before the Rhode Island Supreme court. Starting Thursday, the...
WOONSOCKET, RI
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Mayor Plans to Appeal Retirement Board Decision

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell's office says the city administration plans to appeal a decision from the retirement board last week granting former Acting Fire Chief Paul Coderre a pension. Coderre had been fired in January for allegedly lying about work-related injuries while collecting around $200,000...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Month full of activities, David Almond dedication, part of October schedule at Fall River’s Heritage State Park

All programs are free and open to the public, unless specifically stated. The Visitor Center is located at 200 Davol Street in the Captain Thomas J. Hudner, Jr. Memorial Building. Free parking is available in the DCR Lot at 5 Water Street in Fall River. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. For more information call (508) 675-5759 x 0. Please follow all current COVID guidelines. Visit Mass.gov/COVID.
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Liberty Utilities and Ferreira Construction announce road work taking place for the week of September 19th

Officials have released a bulletin to give residents and drivers a heads-up concerning road construction that is expected to take place in the city. According to Liberty Utilities and Ferreira Construction, the following Fall River streets are expected to have road construction for the week of September 19th. Delays and road closures are expected at these locations.
FALL RIVER, MA
rinewstoday.com

Bi-partisan support at Operation Stand Down RI & a personal story – John A. Cianci

Operation Stand Down Rhode Island completed its 31st annual Veteran Assistance Event over the last two days at OSDRI’s Veteran Service Center in Johnston. Photo, above: Lunch time brings out our legislative/state leaders to serve: Seth Magaziner, candidate for Congress, District 2; Allan Fung, candidate for Congress, District 2; Joseph Polisena, Mayor of Johnston; Larry Connell, Director of the Providence VA Healthcare System; and Governor Dan McKee, Governor of RI, and candidate for re-election.
JOHNSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island State Police investigate suspicious death

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said Monday they are investigating a suspicious death. While police aren’t releasing specific details, they said the responded to Biscuit City Road in Charlestown. No further information was immediately provided.
CHARLESTOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Jamestown Press

Ruggiero loses; McKee, Kalus win

Jamestown resident Deb Ruggiero has fallen short in her bid to become the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor of Rhode Island. Nearly 14,400 votes ahead of Ruggiero, incumbent Sabino Matos announced her victory 59 minutes after the polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday. She is the first black person of African ancestry from Latin America to be nominated to a statewide office.
JAMESTOWN, RI
commonwealthmagazine.org

Rising sea levels challenging New Bedford hurricane barrier

THE HURRICANE BARRIER at the mouth of New Bedford harbor is closing more often as sea levels rise and could be closed one to two times a day by 2050, a new reportfrom the Trustees of Reservations says. The report says harbor officials are aware of the challenges looming ahead...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Uprise RI

Ratepayers tell the PUC to reject RI Energy’s rate increase

Over 50 people, including organizers, activists, elected officials and ratepayers gathered at the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) in Warwick on Friday morning to call for Rhode Island Energy to do more to mitigate a hefty increase in electric rates, estimated to be about $52 a month on average and proposed for the winter months when energy prices are expected to soar.
WARWICK, RI

