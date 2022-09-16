Read full article on original website
Helen Cooper
3d ago
Ship of fools, except Michelle Dionne. She is always looking out for the FR Taxpayers She is the best one on the CC.
Festive Fun For Everyone! Plymouth Pride Announces Inclusive Apple Picking Day EventDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
You're Invited to a Free Kid-Friendly Moon Gazing Event Celebrating "International Observe the Moon Night"Dianna CarneyAbington, MA
This Free Harvest Festival Promises Fireworks, Food Trucks, & More Family Fun!Dianna CarneyWareham, MA
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
Turnto10.com
Woonsocket City Council holds special emergency meeting on removing the mayor
(WJAR) — The Woonsocket City Council held a special emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt. City Councilors voted unanimously to fund Councilwoman Denise Sierra's legal representation to fight Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt in a case before the Rhode Island Supreme court. Starting Thursday, the...
Uprise RI
Board of Elections’ recount upholds Tuesday night’s primary election results
The Rhode Island Board of Elections (BOE) took up candidate requests for recounts in nine races. After the recounts, the BOE affirmed Tuesday night’s election results in eight of the nine contested races, leaving the list of winners and losers unchanged. In the House District 58 where Cherie Cruz...
New Bedford Mayor Plans to Appeal Retirement Board Decision
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell's office says the city administration plans to appeal a decision from the retirement board last week granting former Acting Fire Chief Paul Coderre a pension. Coderre had been fired in January for allegedly lying about work-related injuries while collecting around $200,000...
fallriverreporter.com
Month full of activities, David Almond dedication, part of October schedule at Fall River’s Heritage State Park
All programs are free and open to the public, unless specifically stated. The Visitor Center is located at 200 Davol Street in the Captain Thomas J. Hudner, Jr. Memorial Building. Free parking is available in the DCR Lot at 5 Water Street in Fall River. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. For more information call (508) 675-5759 x 0. Please follow all current COVID guidelines. Visit Mass.gov/COVID.
Turnto10.com
Brett Smiley talks priorities as Providence mayor on '10 News Conference'
From bike lanes to public safety, Brett Smiley shares his priorities as the next mayor of Providence. He won the Democratic nomination, and he faces no opponents in November.
rinewstoday.com
Mayor-elect Smiley on Hope St. bike path: “If the business owners & residents don’t want it…
Providence mayoral candidates were very involved with the potential trial of the Hope Street Bike Path. In a congratulatory interview with the winner – incoming Mayor Brett Smiley – WPRO’s Gene Valicenti grilled the new Mayor on several topics – one of which was Bike Paths and the Hope Street “trial”.
fallriverreporter.com
Liberty Utilities and Ferreira Construction announce road work taking place for the week of September 19th
Officials have released a bulletin to give residents and drivers a heads-up concerning road construction that is expected to take place in the city. According to Liberty Utilities and Ferreira Construction, the following Fall River streets are expected to have road construction for the week of September 19th. Delays and road closures are expected at these locations.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford residents band together to show their true colors in act of kindess
“Juan and his family were overwhelmed with joy and very grateful and thanked everyone involved. The real credit belongs to👉 Lisa White, 👉City Council President Ian Abreu, and👉 Kathleen Prefontaine for the donations which allowed 7 children to receive brand-new sneakers and socks. They didn’t want recognition...
rinewstoday.com
Bi-partisan support at Operation Stand Down RI & a personal story – John A. Cianci
Operation Stand Down Rhode Island completed its 31st annual Veteran Assistance Event over the last two days at OSDRI’s Veteran Service Center in Johnston. Photo, above: Lunch time brings out our legislative/state leaders to serve: Seth Magaziner, candidate for Congress, District 2; Allan Fung, candidate for Congress, District 2; Joseph Polisena, Mayor of Johnston; Larry Connell, Director of the Providence VA Healthcare System; and Governor Dan McKee, Governor of RI, and candidate for re-election.
Uprise RI
Transgender people and allies urge Cranston Library to cancel harmful, anti-trans panel
The following is a press release and not an Uprise RI-written news story. The following is a press statement from TGI Network, LGBTQ Action RI, Womxn Project, Haus of Codec, Democratic Women’s Caucus, Youth Pride RI and Sage RI:. On Monday evening, September 19, 2022, members of the transgender...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island State Police investigate suspicious death
CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said Monday they are investigating a suspicious death. While police aren’t releasing specific details, they said the responded to Biscuit City Road in Charlestown. No further information was immediately provided.
Providence overpass to be closed for bridge replacement
RIDOT is warning drivers that the bridge will be closed starting Sept. 30 at 9 p.m.
Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
Jamestown Press
Ruggiero loses; McKee, Kalus win
Jamestown resident Deb Ruggiero has fallen short in her bid to become the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor of Rhode Island. Nearly 14,400 votes ahead of Ruggiero, incumbent Sabino Matos announced her victory 59 minutes after the polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday. She is the first black person of African ancestry from Latin America to be nominated to a statewide office.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Rising sea levels challenging New Bedford hurricane barrier
THE HURRICANE BARRIER at the mouth of New Bedford harbor is closing more often as sea levels rise and could be closed one to two times a day by 2050, a new reportfrom the Trustees of Reservations says. The report says harbor officials are aware of the challenges looming ahead...
Uprise RI
Ratepayers tell the PUC to reject RI Energy’s rate increase
Over 50 people, including organizers, activists, elected officials and ratepayers gathered at the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) in Warwick on Friday morning to call for Rhode Island Energy to do more to mitigate a hefty increase in electric rates, estimated to be about $52 a month on average and proposed for the winter months when energy prices are expected to soar.
The Real Reason You Heard Loud Booms This Weekend in Westport & Surrounding Areas
Reports of loud booms in Westport, Freetown, Dartmouth and Somerset were reported over the weekend, leaving people scratching their heads as to what could have caused such a startling sound. Reports in Westport. Online users began sharing their concerns Saturday night around 6:30 p.m., with several people claiming their house...
fallriverreporter.com
Did you hear those load bangs Saturday night? Local police have been investigating and believe they found the cause
Many heard a loud explosion type sound on the South Coast Saturday which led people to wonder what it was and where it was coming from. According to the Westport Police Department, they been investigating the “explosion” heard on Saturday night. It has been determined to be Tannerite,...
fallriverreporter.com
Naturalization ceremony in Boston part of Citizenship Day welcoming more than 19,000 new citizens in the United States
BOSTON, MA / WASHINGTON D.C. — U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is celebrating Constitution Day and Citizenship Day this year by welcoming more than 19,000 new citizens in more than 235 naturalization ceremonies across the nation between Sept. 17 and Sept. 23 including a ceremony that was held Friday in Boston.
GoLocalProv
DEM to Spray Spotted Lanternfly Infestation Areas, Says RI Must “Move Aggressively”
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is announcing that it will begin treating pockets of spotted lanternfly (SLF) infestation that have been found along Douglas Pike (Route 7) in Smithfield with insecticide weather permitting on Wednesday, September 21. SEE MAP BELOW. Applicators using backpack sprayers with wands will...
