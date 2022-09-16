Read full article on original website
Neither the author, Ruholamin Haqshanas, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Crypto exchange Binance has seen a massive surge in trading volume since the start of the bear market, particularly after the platform removed trading fees for BTC and ETH pairs. Now, for the first time, Binance commands a market share that transcends the aggregated volumes of the next 13 crypto exchanges.
Neither the author, Ruholamin Haqshanas, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. After five weeks of outflows, Bitcoin digital asset funds saw inflows totaling $17 million last week. On the other hand, Ethereum products continued to see outflows despite the much-hyped Merge upgrade, which amounted to $15 million last week and a total of $80 million in the past month.
RALEIGH, N.C. & WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Librestream, the #1-rated workforce transformation technology platform for the industrial workforce, announced today its Onsight integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365. As part of the company’s ongoing partnership with Microsoft, the company is providing an unparalleled level of interoperability to industrial customers leveraging Microsoft Dynamics 365 as the hub for their digital transformation processes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005444/en/ Onsight integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 (Photo: Business Wire)
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, announced the new eGen Power ® 130S, the latest product to be introduced to the company’s eGen Power family of fully electric axles, this week at IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005537/en/ The new Allison eGen Power® 130S, the latest product to be introduced to the company’s eGen Power family of fully electric axles, was designed specifically to support the heavier 13-ton gross axle weight rating, which is often required by commercial vehicles in Europe and Asia Pacific markets. The 130S joins the eGen Power line-up of e-Axles, which includes the 100D, introduced in 2020, as well as the 130D and 100S introduced in 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)
OTTAWA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Canadian home prices fell sharply in August from July, while year-over-year price gains slowed further, as fast-rising interest rates continued to chill housing markets across the country, index data showed on Tuesday.
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Tuesday as investors positioned themselves for new economic projections and another large interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this week to quell decades-high inflation.
