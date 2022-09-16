Fall Home & Garden Show draws crowd on opening day, continues Saturday

The Fall Home & Garden Show hosted by the Aiken Standard drew a crowd to the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center on Friday.

This annual event, which continues Saturday, features a variety of vendors, with many of them having information for attendees about different projects they can do around the house, both inside and out.

One location that might need renovating in a home is the bathroom, and Brunnie Adams with Bath Fitter was there to answer any questions attendees may have.

“We have a lot of clients that are in need of our services,” Adams said. “We can take tubs out and put easy access showers in, so we want to make it more feasible for the client.”

Besides projects inside the home, attendees could learn more about gardening. That's what the Aiken Master Gardener Association was aiming to do.

“We came out to talk to people and help them with their landscaping and plants and gardening issues and try to help them,” said Sharon Tesch with the local organization.

In addition to getting advice on projects around the home, attendees could browse a variety of vendors that offered home decorations or other items needed in the home. One of those was Cutco Cutlery, who has been at the show before, according to Matt Tuschen. They come to the show because they get to not only meet new customers, but see old ones as well. Even though it's a cutlery business, they sell more knives.

“It's not just knives, that's our flagship, we also do cookware, we have spoons and forks, flatware, accessories, we even have an entire outdoor collection as well and one of the new sides of our businesses we do corporate gifting, so any businesses that want to brand themselves with our product, we help them do that,” Tuschen said.

Virginia Landry who was attending the show for the first time said she enjoyed looking around at the different vendors.

Sara Harvey was also interested in seeing the different vendors.

“I just wanted to see all the different stuff that's here for my home and have a good time,” Harvey said. "I love these little pinecone angels (at Mary Ellen's Art & Wreaths), they are so amazing and I think they will be a great addition to any Christmas tree.”

The Fall Home & Garden Show will continue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today .