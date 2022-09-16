ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morton Grove, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mortongroveil.org

Flu Shot for Seniors

Walgreens will be at the Morton Grove Civic & Senior Center (6140 Dempster) administering seasonal flu shots to Seniors. Bring your Medicare card or provide the last four digits of your SS number. For additional information please call 847-663-3070.
MORTON GROVE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy