Joshua Keil, 32
Joshua Keil, 32, of Sandpoint, Idaho, passed on to what he would have called the next adventure in the late-night hours on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. To say that he was simply loved by family and friends would be an understatement. Words just aren’t enough to describe who he was and what he meant to everyone.
Bradley David Buerge
Bradley David Buerge was born on December 12, 1953, in Wadsworth, Ohio. He and his twin brother, Jody Lee, were born to Donald and Eunice Vining Buerge. He tragically passed away on September 12, 2022, in Bonners Ferry, Idaho at the age of sixty-eight years. When a young child, the...
Bonner County History - Sept. 20, 2022
Results of the performance classes at the Bonner County Fair Horse Show were released this week. The Champion Halter Mare trophy went to Warlissa, owned by K.R. and Rosalyn McCandless, as well as the outstanding individual award for the entire show. Reserve Halter Mare went to Tselane, owned by Ardonna Arabians. Champion Halter Gelding was Magnus Moon, owned by Linda Woolsey. The Reserve Halter Gelding award went to Rishma, owned by Ardonna Arabians. Billy Rebel, owned by Jim and Shirley Burgess, won the Champion Halter Stallion trophy. Randy and Gail Curless’ Little Beaver Duster won the Reserve Champion Halter Stallion award.
Legals for September, 20 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Bonner County Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in the Bonner County Administration Building, 1500 Highway 2, Sandpoint, Idaho, by Zoom teleconference, and YouTube Livestream to consider the following requests: File ZC0012-22 - Zone Change- Hammond. The applicants are requesting a zone change from Rural-5 to Rural Service Center on 11.8 acres. The property is zoned Rural-5. The project is located off Dufort Road & Vay Road in Section 1, Township 55 North, Range 4 West, Boise-Meridian. If interested in participating, please visit our website for details at: https://www.bonnercountyid.gov/departments/Planning/public-hearings Any person needing special accommodations to participate in the public hearing should contact the Bonner County Planning Department at (208) 265-1458 at least 48 hours before the hearing. ** Written statements must be submitted to the planning department record no later than seven (7) days prior to the public hearing. Written statements not exceeding one standard letter sized, single spaced page may be submitted at the public hearing. Comments can be sent to the Bonner County Planning Department at 1500 Highway 2, Suite 208, Sandpoint, Idaho 83864; faxed to (866) 537-4935 or e-mailed to planning@bonnercountyid.gov. Additional information is available at the planning department. Staff reports are available at the planning department or may be viewed at www.bonnercountyid.gov prior to the scheduled hearing. Any affected person as defined by Idaho Code, Title 67, Chapter 65, may present an appeal to the Board of County Commissions from any final decision by the Bonner County Zoning Commission. (Bonner County Revised Code, Section 12-262) Legal#4558 AD#561198 September 20, 2022.
Best Shot: A little sunshine
Bridgette Bennett of Sandpoint submitted this photo of the sun peeking out through the trees and clouds. A beautiful day in the Pacific Northwest.
Bonner County News of Record - Sept. 5, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a property damage accident on U.S. 95 near Cocolalla Loop at 7:26 a.m. Deputies responded to the Sagle area for a...
Steve Johnson is the right pick for seat
This is an invitation for you to consider writing in the name Steve Johnson, the write-in independent candidate for Idaho Legislative District 1 Senate. The place to write Steve Johnson as the independent candidate is on the blank line provided right below the printed name of Scott Herndon, the Republican party candidate.
Represent us all with your vote
Remember Shawn Keough, long-time, 12-year state Republican senator? In 2018 she endorsed Republican Jim Woodward and he represented our area well the last four years. I hoped we could depend on Jim for another two years, but Scott Herndon won the Republican nomination using much out of state money for publicity, telling lies about Jim in order to win.
Dub’s set to shut down - at least temporarily
SANDPOINT — As one enters Sandpoint from the south, if they are not graced with the striking panoramic views on the Long Bridge there’s a decent chance they’ll step into Dub’s 80-year old building at 703 US-2 for a bite and some nostalgia. More than a...
Weather helps crews control fires
BONNERS FERRY — With the weather grounding mapping flights, it's hard to say how much — or if — the Kootenai River Complex has grown, Forest Service officials said. However, the low intensity fire is "mostly smoldering and creeping with minimal growth," officials said in a Monday press release. The inversion layer that kept flights grounded also contributed to the prominence of smoke seen in the region.
Bulldogs hold off Homedale for Homecoming win
SANDPOINT - As the Victory Bell on War Memorial Field rang following Sandpoint’s win over the Homedale Trojans Friday night, Coach Ryan Knowles breathed a sigh of relief and admitted that the end of the Bulldogs’ homecoming game was a little too close for comfort. “Very scary!” he...
Area students named to UI dean's list
A number of area students recently earned a spot on the University of Idaho's spring dean's list. A total of 2,479 students qualified for the dean's list for the spring 2022 semester, which ended May 13. To qualify for the Dean’s List, U of I students must maintain at least a 3.5 GPA on a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester.
LPOSD seeks public input
Lake Pend Oreille School District has begun hosting community input forums this week. Area residents are invited to join district officials at Clark Fork Jr/Sr High School today, Sept. 20, from 5;30-7 p.m. or Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 5:30-7 p.m. at Sagle Elementary School from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Attendees will hear...
