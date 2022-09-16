ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, OH

cincinnatimagazine.com

This Renovated Home in Evanston Used to be a Recording Destination for Local Jazz Musicians

Less than a year after husband-and-wife duo Hydrangea Home Design brought this renovated Victorian beauty back to life in Northside, they’re back with another rehabbed home currently on the market in Evanston. Shortly after purchasing the 1898 five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home last March, Marcus and Alyssa Muffet learned that the...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincymusic.com

Concerts to Attend This Week: September 19th - September 25th

There are a plethora of events to attend each and every day in and around Cincinnati! Can't keep track? We got you. Check out a list of note-worthy concerts happening this week! AND enter to win FREE tickets to a number of them!. Memorial Hall. 8pm. Tue 20. Peach Pit.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

2 dogs dead in Westwood house fire

CINCINNATI — Two dogs have died after an overnight house fire in Westwood. The fire happened on Westknolls Lane around midnight. Officials on the scene say the fire started in the kitchen and spread through the home. A woman who was also in the house was able to get...
CINCINNATI, OH
consistentlycurious.com

11 Enchanting Things To Do In the Fall In Ohio

Don’t miss out on these incredible things to do in the fall in Ohio. The aroma of pumpkin spice and warm apple cider fills the air as we embrace the arrival of fall. Autumn is a season of change, as we welcome cooler temperatures, harvest flavors, and enjoy witnessing the dazzling display of color.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Oktoberfest kicks off in downtown Zinzinnati

CINCINNATI — Friday night, people are flooding the streets to check out the music, drinks, and food at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati. “It's great. It's a good time. Good beer, good food, I love it,” visitor Dave Minner said. From the live bands to the endless meal options from more...
CINCINNATI, OH
daytonlocal.com

Night Fever - Tribute to The Bee Gees

Sorg Opera House - SEPTEMBER 17 - They sold out the Sorg the first time and now they're returning! The Most Authentic Tribute to The Bee Gees in the world. They sold out the Sorg the first time and now they're returning! The Most Authentic Tribute to The Bee Gees in the world is drawing large crowds at Casinos, Festivals, and Corporate events. “Night Fever” – The Bee Gees Tribute is the largest production of the Bee Gees in the world. The group has been touring for the past ten years, from Disneyland to Russia, recreating the look and sound of the Bee Gees. Capturing a full history of the Bee Gees, “Night Fever” includes songs from “To Love Somebody”, “Massachusetts”, “I Got to Get A Message”, “I Started A Joke”, “Jive Talking”, “More Than A Woman”, “Night Fever”, “You Should Be Dancing”, “Tragedy”, “Stayin’ Alive”, and many more.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
thexunewswire.com

2425 Montana Ave

1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment - Our secluded location provides a quiet home life yet just minutes away from I-74. Stop by our community to see Arbor at Montana. This beautiful property includes all new cabinets and countertops in the kitchen and bath, all new stainless steel appliances, and new flooring and carpet.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local wedding photographer accused of canceling without notice

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of brides, photographers and brides-to-be are speaking out on social media. They say a well-known local wedding photographer isn't holding up her end of the deal. In some cases, she's accused of bailing on at least one couple a couple of weeks before their wedding. Brandi...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Remke Markets in Hyde Park Plaza closing in October, leaving 5 Greater Cincinnati locations

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - One of the few remaining Remke Markets in Greater Cincinnati will close next month. Remke Markets’ Oakley location on Paxton Avenue in Hyde Park Plaza will close Oct. 14, according to a store employee who answered the phone. That will leave the grocery store chain with four locations in Northern Kentucky: Crescent Springs, Taylor Mill, Florence and Independence, and one Ohio location, in Harrison.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

UC Classics professor will compete on ‘Jeopardy!’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A professor at the University of Cincinnati will be competing on the long-running gameshow, “Jeopardy!” on Sept. 20. Kelly Shannon-Henderson is an associate professor of Classics at UC and a longtime fan of the CBS show. At UC, the Classics professor also studies Greek and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

USS Nightmare back on Ohio River for spooky season

NEWPORT, Ky. — The USS Nightmare is ready to open for the 30th haunting season. The haunted steamboat will be open starting Thursday, Sept. 29 - Oct. 31. The show expands to a Thursday through Sunday schedule this year, with office hours from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The...
NEWPORT, KY
