Great Outdoor Weekend Offers More Than 100 Free Activities To Do Outside in Greater Cincinnati
Fall is almost here, and the weather in Cincinnati is looking incredibly comfortable this weekend — practically perfect for doing something outside.
cincinnatimagazine.com
This Renovated Home in Evanston Used to be a Recording Destination for Local Jazz Musicians
Less than a year after husband-and-wife duo Hydrangea Home Design brought this renovated Victorian beauty back to life in Northside, they’re back with another rehabbed home currently on the market in Evanston. Shortly after purchasing the 1898 five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home last March, Marcus and Alyssa Muffet learned that the...
cincymusic.com
Concerts to Attend This Week: September 19th - September 25th
There are a plethora of events to attend each and every day in and around Cincinnati! Can't keep track? We got you. Check out a list of note-worthy concerts happening this week! AND enter to win FREE tickets to a number of them!. Memorial Hall. 8pm. Tue 20. Peach Pit.
WLWT 5
LIST: Pumpkin patches and fall festivals around the tri-state area
CINCINNATI — Fall is right around the corner and with that being said, it's time to let the festivities begin!. As the temperature drops, warm cider and pumpkin patches are sure to get you in the fall feel. Here's our list of fall festivals and pumpkin patches around the tri-state area!
Can’t Afford a Trip To New York City or San Francisco? Go to Cincinnati Instead
For the past two years, travelers have flocked to nature spots for social-distance-style vacations. However, one of the biggest travel trends of 2022 is the return of urban holidays, with New York City reclaiming the top U.S. destination booked by travelers. If you are craving a big-city adventure but are low on funds, consider Cincinnati, […]
WLWT 5
Watch: 100 wiener dogs dressed like hot dogs race at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati
CINCINNATI — Not all wieners are winners, but all winners are wieners. One hundred dachshund pups – each dressed in a hot dog bun costume – raced Friday morning for the coveted title of fastest wiener dog in Cincinnati. It's an annual event that kicks off Oktoberfest...
WLWT 5
2 dogs dead in Westwood house fire
CINCINNATI — Two dogs have died after an overnight house fire in Westwood. The fire happened on Westknolls Lane around midnight. Officials on the scene say the fire started in the kitchen and spread through the home. A woman who was also in the house was able to get...
Middletown brewery to close at end of September
Rolling Mill Brewery Co., a family-owned business that opened five years ago, is closing at the end of the month, the owners posted on Facebook.
consistentlycurious.com
11 Enchanting Things To Do In the Fall In Ohio
Don’t miss out on these incredible things to do in the fall in Ohio. The aroma of pumpkin spice and warm apple cider fills the air as we embrace the arrival of fall. Autumn is a season of change, as we welcome cooler temperatures, harvest flavors, and enjoy witnessing the dazzling display of color.
WLWT 5
Oktoberfest kicks off in downtown Zinzinnati
CINCINNATI — Friday night, people are flooding the streets to check out the music, drinks, and food at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati. “It's great. It's a good time. Good beer, good food, I love it,” visitor Dave Minner said. From the live bands to the endless meal options from more...
Top 9 things to do around the Tri-State this weekend
While summer is quickly slipping away, there's still plenty to enjoy around the Tri-State as we head into fall.
daytonlocal.com
Night Fever - Tribute to The Bee Gees
Sorg Opera House - SEPTEMBER 17 - They sold out the Sorg the first time and now they're returning! The Most Authentic Tribute to The Bee Gees in the world. They sold out the Sorg the first time and now they're returning! The Most Authentic Tribute to The Bee Gees in the world is drawing large crowds at Casinos, Festivals, and Corporate events. “Night Fever” – The Bee Gees Tribute is the largest production of the Bee Gees in the world. The group has been touring for the past ten years, from Disneyland to Russia, recreating the look and sound of the Bee Gees. Capturing a full history of the Bee Gees, “Night Fever” includes songs from “To Love Somebody”, “Massachusetts”, “I Got to Get A Message”, “I Started A Joke”, “Jive Talking”, “More Than A Woman”, “Night Fever”, “You Should Be Dancing”, “Tragedy”, “Stayin’ Alive”, and many more.
thexunewswire.com
2425 Montana Ave
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment - Our secluded location provides a quiet home life yet just minutes away from I-74. Stop by our community to see Arbor at Montana. This beautiful property includes all new cabinets and countertops in the kitchen and bath, all new stainless steel appliances, and new flooring and carpet.
WKRC
Local wedding photographer accused of canceling without notice
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of brides, photographers and brides-to-be are speaking out on social media. They say a well-known local wedding photographer isn't holding up her end of the deal. In some cases, she's accused of bailing on at least one couple a couple of weeks before their wedding. Brandi...
Coffee Loft celebrates grand opening
The Brown County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Monday, Aug. 29 to celebrate the grand opening of Coffee Loft in Georgetown.
Fox 19
Remke Markets in Hyde Park Plaza closing in October, leaving 5 Greater Cincinnati locations
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - One of the few remaining Remke Markets in Greater Cincinnati will close next month. Remke Markets’ Oakley location on Paxton Avenue in Hyde Park Plaza will close Oct. 14, according to a store employee who answered the phone. That will leave the grocery store chain with four locations in Northern Kentucky: Crescent Springs, Taylor Mill, Florence and Independence, and one Ohio location, in Harrison.
Preble County Pork Festival returns this weekend after originally being cancelled
EATON — Pork lovers unite, the big weekend is finally here!. The Preble County Pork Festival is coming to Preble County Fairgrounds this weekend after originally being cancelled due to rising costs. Festival goers can experience all things pork, live music, pig races, cooking demos, a beer and wine...
Fox 19
UC Classics professor will compete on ‘Jeopardy!’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A professor at the University of Cincinnati will be competing on the long-running gameshow, “Jeopardy!” on Sept. 20. Kelly Shannon-Henderson is an associate professor of Classics at UC and a longtime fan of the CBS show. At UC, the Classics professor also studies Greek and...
WLWT 5
USS Nightmare back on Ohio River for spooky season
NEWPORT, Ky. — The USS Nightmare is ready to open for the 30th haunting season. The haunted steamboat will be open starting Thursday, Sept. 29 - Oct. 31. The show expands to a Thursday through Sunday schedule this year, with office hours from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati weather: Warm end to Sunday, showers to start off the work week
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati is closing out this Oktoberfest Zinzinnati weekend with some beautiful weather. Through the afternoon, skies will stay bright and highs in the mid-80s. Humidity remains low again, which will be perfect for enjoying all of those outdoor events today. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, with...
