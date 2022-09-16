Read full article on original website
Men’s Golf Finishes 9th at Cornell/Temple Invitational
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. – The Bucknell men's golf team compiled a 303 team score on Sunday and fell four places to a ninth-place finish at the Cornell/Temple Invitational. Freshman James Key was the low Bison in the final round with a 74. Bucknell shot 287 in the first round...
Women’s Golf Has Solid Opening Day at Penn State
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – — The Bucknell women's golf team posted 307 and 311 team scores on Saturday at the Nittany Lion Invitational on the Penn State Blue Course. The Bison counted four scores in the 70s in both rounds, with three players leading the way with 154 totals.
Wisdom’s 67 Leads Bison on Day One of Cornell/Temple Invitational
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. – Blake Wisdom made five birdies and an eagle on the way to a 3-under-par 67 in the opening round of the Cornell/Temple Invitational on Saturday at the 1912 Club. Wisdom is just one shot off the lead at the halfway point of the 36-hole tournament, and Bucknell sits in a tie for fifth place in the team standings after posting a 287 total.
Volleyball Defeats Lafayette for Second Sweep of the Weekend
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell volleyball team is off to a 2-0 start in Patriot League play after sweeping Lafayette 3-0 at Davis Gym on Sunday. It was the team's second sweep of the weekend following a 3-0 win over Lehigh on Saturday. Bucknell (9-2, 2-0 PL) posted a strong .293 hitting percentage for the match and saw two players register double-digit kills. Seven Bison hit .240 or better. Meanwhile, Lafayette (4-5, 1-1 PL) was limited to a .079 hitting percentage and was unable to score more than 20 points in any of the three sets.
Bucknell Volleyball Sweeps Lehigh in Patriot League Opener
LEWISBURG, Pa. – After posting a 7-2 non-conference record, the Bucknell volleyball team continued its strong start into Patriot League play with a three-set sweep of Lehigh before a spirited Family Weekend crowd at Davis Gym. Sarina Singer led all players with 14 kills while hitting a robust .545, and the Bison rolled by set scores of 25-16, 26-24, 25-16. Bri Frazilus added 11 kills and paced Bucknell's stellar serving performance with four of the team's nine aces. Catherine Jamison tallied nine kills and hit .412, and libero Jordan Hardy was all over the floor with 23 digs in the three-set affair.
Field Hockey Comes up Short in Shootout Loss at Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – It took all of regulation, two overtime periods and a shootout, but the Bucknell field hockey team eventually fell 2-1 to Providence on the road Sunday afternoon. Lily Neilson scored with 12:09 to play in regulation to tie the game and send it to the extra period. The Friars made four of their five attempts in the shootout, while Bucknell was only able to cash in on two, resulting in the loss.
Bucknell Men's Water Polo Defeats Johns Hopkins, Falls to Fordham on Saturday
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell University men's water polo team defeated Johns Hopkins 15-7 on Saturday afternoon to open conference play before falling to Fordham 10-7 in the nightcap. Game One: Bucknell 15, Johns Hopkins 7. The Bison started the game brightly, taking a 4-1 lead through the first...
Football Drops Road Game at FBS Opponent Central Michigan
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – The Bucknell defense limited Central Michigan to just seven points and grabbed an interception in a stout defensive effort over the first two quarters, but the Chippewas got hot in the second half and rattled off touchdowns on five consecutive drives to secure a 41-0 victory at Kelly/Shorts Stadium on Saturday.
Men’s Soccer Drops Conference Opener to Navy, 2-0
LEWISBURG, Pa. – Baba Kallie's 25th-minute goal sent visiting Navy on the way to a 2-0 win over 10-man Bucknell in the Patriot League openers for both teams on Saturday night at Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium. Navy tacked on an 84th-minute penalty kick from David Jackson to improve...
