Riot Fest kicks off in Douglass Park Friday despite neighbors' concerns about park, hospital access

Riot Fest, a three-day music festival, is taking over Douglass Park on the Chicago's West Side starting Friday.

But there's a push to put a stop to the festival because some say the event damages the park grounds and limits public access.

"It's their neighborhood, we don't know what type of issues they're dealing with," concertgoer Lydia Hall said.

The park easily accommodates the crowd of about 40,000 fans as they enjoy the music from thee different stages with genres ranging from rock to punk, heavy metal, alternative and hip hop.

Riot Fest has played in Chicago every summer - except for 2020 because of COVID - since 2005. But this year, neighbors around Douglass Park have united in an effort to get the fest moved

"It's about lack of access for the community," said Elvia Rodriguez Ochoa, with Friends of the Parks. "This is a neighborhood park for a lot of people."

Neighbors have a number of concerns about the fest, including lack of public access to the park in the days before, during, and after the fest. They say emergency access to the two hospitals in the neighborhood is a challenge during the fest. And they say parking becomes nearly impossible with the influx of traffic to the neighborhood.

"The fact many of our sports teams aren't prioritized is a concern to us," neighbor Edith Tovar said.

Many opponents say they have nothing against Riot Fest or the other music festivals that Douglass Park hosts during the summer months. But they say the city should find a place to hold them not in the middle of a residential neighborhood.

"I don't think my opinion matters," concert goer Lynette Lewis said. "The people who live here have more of a say. (If they move it from here, are you ok with that?) Yeah. Absolutely."