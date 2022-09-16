ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Charges reduced in killing of Whitehaven activist; attorney claims self-defense

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Charges for the death of Whitehaven activist Dr. Yvonne Nelson were reduced on Monday by a Shelby County Judge. Tifanee Wright’s charges of second-degree murder for killing Nelson on July 18 were reduced to voluntary manslaughter. The previous charge of second-degree murder carries a mandatory...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Man shot at ex-girlfriend, car full of kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was booked into jail this weekend on a long list of charges after police say he shot up a car full of children driven by his ex-girlfriend back in June. Billy Curtis, 29, is charged with attempted murder along with four counts of aggravated assault, a felony firearms charge and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Child shot while sitting on couch in Raleigh apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A child is recovering after he was shot in the back while he sat on a couch in his living room over the weekend. Shots rang out at the Countryview Apartments off Raleigh-Millington Road around 10:45 Saturday night. The police report said Taneisha Howard told them her 12-year-old son had been shot. Officers found him with a gunshot […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Thief hits South Memphis Family Dollar 5 times in less than a month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who spent time in prison for burglary and theft is locked up again, accused of stealing from a South Memphis Family Dollar store five times over the last three weeks. Police said Devin Merriweather, 34, took around $6,300 in cash, clothing, and cigarettes from the Family Dollar in the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphian’s car stolen, said to be connected to viral ‘Kia Challenge’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Memphian says both he and police believe his stolen car was connected to TikTok’s viral “Kia Challenge.”. The Bluff City recently surpassed 10,000 vehicle theft crimes this year, including thefts from vehicles and thefts of the vehicles themselves. One of those vehicles belonged...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Car crash turns into gun fight while police on scene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car wreck quickly turned into a gun fight when a man opened fire at the scene, police say. Police responded to an auto accident around 9:50 p.m. Saturday night. A Chevy Camaro was traveling northbound on Claudette Street near Cottonwood Road when it hit the front bumper of a green Toyota […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis pastor’s truck stolen off church lot during food giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A North Memphis pastor says he is praying for the person who stole his truck off his church lot in the middle of a community grocery giveaway. Reverend Ronnie King, the pastor of Grace Missionary Baptist Church on North Manassas, said there was a line of people outside his church picking up […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Can a kill switch protect your car from theft? We take a look

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The recent rash of car thefts in Memphis has many drivers looking for ways to keep their rides safe.  Eric Dooley with 901 Sounds on Covington Pike says more and more people are turning to kill switches for their vehicles. He says they install about five or six a week. “You got […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Young actress visits Memphis church, credits faith for success

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young star visited Memphis on Sunday, giving inspiration to attendees at the New Olivet Worship Center. Seen in films such as "Hidden Figures" and having worked with stars like Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, 12-year-old actress Selah Jones spoke about how her faith has guided her down the path of success and what it means to her life.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman shot in Orange Mound, Memphis Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot overnight in Orange Mound. At approximately 1 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting at Semmes Street in Orange Mound. When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound, police said. Police also said, that the victim...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Child and man shot in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and child are fighting for their lives after a shooting in the Raleigh neighborhood Saturday night. Police responded around 10:45 p.m. to a shooting on the 4200 block of Ann Arbor Court. They found two victims, a 23-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Men rob Collierville Mercedes-Benz employee at gunpoint, steal new car

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville police are looking for four suspects accused of stealing a new car from a Mercedes-Benz dealership on Thursday after two held an employee at gunpoint. On Thursday afternoon, four suspects pulled up to the dealership, police say. A store employee told police that two of...
COLLIERVILLE, TN

