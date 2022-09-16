Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The revival of the famous Tennessee CastleRooted ExpeditionsMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety MeasuresAdvocate AndyMemphis, TN
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna Dinkins
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
actionnews5.com
Charges reduced in killing of Whitehaven activist; attorney claims self-defense
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Charges for the death of Whitehaven activist Dr. Yvonne Nelson were reduced on Monday by a Shelby County Judge. Tifanee Wright’s charges of second-degree murder for killing Nelson on July 18 were reduced to voluntary manslaughter. The previous charge of second-degree murder carries a mandatory...
MPD: Man shot at ex-girlfriend, car full of kids
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was booked into jail this weekend on a long list of charges after police say he shot up a car full of children driven by his ex-girlfriend back in June. Billy Curtis, 29, is charged with attempted murder along with four counts of aggravated assault, a felony firearms charge and […]
Child shot while sitting on couch in Raleigh apartment
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A child is recovering after he was shot in the back while he sat on a couch in his living room over the weekend. Shots rang out at the Countryview Apartments off Raleigh-Millington Road around 10:45 Saturday night. The police report said Taneisha Howard told them her 12-year-old son had been shot. Officers found him with a gunshot […]
Thief hits South Memphis Family Dollar 5 times in less than a month
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who spent time in prison for burglary and theft is locked up again, accused of stealing from a South Memphis Family Dollar store five times over the last three weeks. Police said Devin Merriweather, 34, took around $6,300 in cash, clothing, and cigarettes from the Family Dollar in the […]
actionnews5.com
Memphian’s car stolen, said to be connected to viral ‘Kia Challenge’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Memphian says both he and police believe his stolen car was connected to TikTok’s viral “Kia Challenge.”. The Bluff City recently surpassed 10,000 vehicle theft crimes this year, including thefts from vehicles and thefts of the vehicles themselves. One of those vehicles belonged...
Car crash turns into gun fight while police on scene
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car wreck quickly turned into a gun fight when a man opened fire at the scene, police say. Police responded to an auto accident around 9:50 p.m. Saturday night. A Chevy Camaro was traveling northbound on Claudette Street near Cottonwood Road when it hit the front bumper of a green Toyota […]
Memphis pastor’s truck stolen off church lot during food giveaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A North Memphis pastor says he is praying for the person who stole his truck off his church lot in the middle of a community grocery giveaway. Reverend Ronnie King, the pastor of Grace Missionary Baptist Church on North Manassas, said there was a line of people outside his church picking up […]
Daughter says victim of shooting livestreamed on Facebook is in ‘good spirits’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of a man who was shot during a citywide shooting rampage, and whose shooting was broadcasted on Facebook Live, is opening up about his recovery. It was an image that shocked a city and social media: a gunman entering an AutoZone store and opening fire on the first person he sees. We […]
Man found dead with gunshot wound in car, MPD says
MEMPHIS, TN — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating after a man was found dead in a car on Sunday. Police responded to a crash in the 1500 block of Pope Street around 4:15 p.m. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound, MPD said. He was pronounced...
Woman allegedly set fire to apartment complex twice, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after a fire at a Memphis apartment complex left two dozen families without a place to live. It happened at Arbor Creek Trail apartments Wednesday. One resident said this will never be home again. “It was scary for a person to...
Two men rob Mexican restaurant in East Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on two men who robbed a Mexican restaurant. On Sep. 12 at approximately 11:55 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a business robbery at Taqueria Express on Summer Avenue. Two armed men entered the...
quikreader.com
Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan star and former Memphis top recruit, arrested on gun charges during traffic stop
* K-9 officer dies over a month after she was shot during traffic stop. Authorities have said officers stopped a suspect and called Seara Burton to assist with her police dog.
actionnews5.com
Homeowners Left Homeless: Thousands may not have known their homes would be auctioned off by Shelby County government
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Investigators are digging deeper into hundreds of Shelby County properties that were sold at auction during the pandemic because the owners were behind on their tax bills. An investigation with our partners at the University of Memphis Institute for Public Service Reporting reveals many of...
Can a kill switch protect your car from theft? We take a look
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The recent rash of car thefts in Memphis has many drivers looking for ways to keep their rides safe. Eric Dooley with 901 Sounds on Covington Pike says more and more people are turning to kill switches for their vehicles. He says they install about five or six a week. “You got […]
localmemphis.com
Young actress visits Memphis church, credits faith for success
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young star visited Memphis on Sunday, giving inspiration to attendees at the New Olivet Worship Center. Seen in films such as "Hidden Figures" and having worked with stars like Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, 12-year-old actress Selah Jones spoke about how her faith has guided her down the path of success and what it means to her life.
Woman shot in Orange Mound, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot overnight in Orange Mound. At approximately 1 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting at Semmes Street in Orange Mound. When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound, police said. Police also said, that the victim...
Man charged with Young Dolph’s murder hires new attorney
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the men accused of killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph has hired his own attorney. Justin Johnson, aka Straight Drop, the man accused of shooting and killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph is no longer being represented by Juni Ganguli. Ganguli confirmed to FOX13 that Johnson...
Child and man shot in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and child are fighting for their lives after a shooting in the Raleigh neighborhood Saturday night. Police responded around 10:45 p.m. to a shooting on the 4200 block of Ann Arbor Court. They found two victims, a 23-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was […]
actionnews5.com
Men rob Collierville Mercedes-Benz employee at gunpoint, steal new car
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville police are looking for four suspects accused of stealing a new car from a Mercedes-Benz dealership on Thursday after two held an employee at gunpoint. On Thursday afternoon, four suspects pulled up to the dealership, police say. A store employee told police that two of...
Four people wanted for shooting at passing vehicle in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on four people who opened fire on a passing vehicle. On Sep. 10 at approximately 11:10 PM, a white sedan possibly Kia, pulled over on Latham Street in South Memphis. Four people exited the vehicle and...
