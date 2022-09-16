Read full article on original website
Block Island Times
It was a blast!
It’s a little hard to believe, but due to either global shutdowns or bad weather, the annual July 4 fireworks display had not taken place on Block Island since 2019. Because of that, we, as members of the Double Ender Committee, locked in a Labor Day weekend rain date for the fireworks just in case they could not happen on the July 4 weekend, which turned out to be the case. Thanks to the support and participation of many people,
Block Island Times
First fall blood drive a success
I hope your day is going well. Another awesome blood drive with the Block Island community. The efforts of the Block Island community are greatly appreciated and their support of the community blood program will go a long way toward replenishing blood supplies that ultimately save lives this summer. You...
ashlandmass.com
Virtual: 13 Moons: A History of Wampanoag Culture
The Wampanoag Culture has been a part of the Massachusetts and Rhode Island region for thousands of years. During this presentation, Darius Coombs will talk about how the Wampanoag Culture thrived during normal times. He will share how this normalcy was disrupted and the consequences of those actions on the people. There have been many efforts to keep the Wampanoag Culture alive and progressive. These accomplishments include the recovery of the language, material culture, self-pride, and more. Join Darius for an exploration of Wampanoag history through the centuries.
Block Island Times
Presentation on Tourism Improvement Districts for annual Tourism Council meeting
The Tourism Council spent some time on Tuesday planning for its annual meeting and members very much hope that the business community shows up. The event is being planned for October 5, with a brief business meeting at 4:30 p.m. and a speaker starting at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Spring House, and yes, there will be.
Block Island Times
And we have a winner!
It all started around noon on Tuesday when The Block Island Times received an alert from the Rhode Island Lottery Commission. Someone had purchased a winning ticket - $50,000, not the whole jackpot - at the Block Island Grocery for the Powerball drawing on Saturday, September 10, but the ticket holder had not come forward.
Private, homeschool enrollment on the rise in RI
At the start of the 2019-2020 school year, there were almost 133,000 students enrolled in Rhode Island public schools. By the end of the last school year, 6,500 of them were gone.
Block Island Times
Anybody know?
We ended up hearing from a number of readers with interesting insights. One wondered if it was a lifeboat launching cable left over from a former Lifesaving Station, while another suggested it might be one of the early telephone cables to the mainland. However, the most intriguing — and likely...
mybackyardnews.com
RIDE – RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
Commissioner’s Weekly Memo to Friends of Education. Even before the pandemic, national data showed a rising prevalence of depression, anxiety, eating disorders, suicidality, and other concerns. The pandemic has exacerbated this, and Rhode Island is hard at work making sure we meet the needs of our school communities. I’m...
