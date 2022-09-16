ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Block Island Times

It was a blast!

It’s a little hard to believe, but due to either global shutdowns or bad weather, the annual July 4 fireworks display had not taken place on Block Island since 2019. Because of that, we, as members of the Double Ender Committee, locked in a Labor Day weekend rain date for the fireworks just in case they could not happen on the July 4 weekend, which turned out to be the case. Thanks to the support and participation of many people,
Block Island Times

First fall blood drive a success

I hope your day is going well. Another awesome blood drive with the Block Island community. The efforts of the Block Island community are greatly appreciated and their support of the community blood program will go a long way toward replenishing blood supplies that ultimately save lives this summer. You...
ashlandmass.com

Virtual: 13 Moons: A History of Wampanoag Culture

The Wampanoag Culture has been a part of the Massachusetts and Rhode Island region for thousands of years. During this presentation, Darius Coombs will talk about how the Wampanoag Culture thrived during normal times. He will share how this normalcy was disrupted and the consequences of those actions on the people. There have been many efforts to keep the Wampanoag Culture alive and progressive. These accomplishments include the recovery of the language, material culture, self-pride, and more. Join Darius for an exploration of Wampanoag history through the centuries.
Block Island Times

Presentation on Tourism Improvement Districts for annual Tourism Council meeting

The Tourism Council spent some time on Tuesday planning for its annual meeting and members very much hope that the business community shows up. The event is being planned for October 5, with a brief business meeting at 4:30 p.m. and a speaker starting at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Spring House, and yes, there will be.
Block Island Times

And we have a winner!

It all started around noon on Tuesday when The Block Island Times received an alert from the Rhode Island Lottery Commission. Someone had purchased a winning ticket - $50,000, not the whole jackpot - at the Block Island Grocery for the Powerball drawing on Saturday, September 10, but the ticket holder had not come forward.
Block Island Times

Anybody know?

We ended up hearing from a number of readers with interesting insights. One wondered if it was a lifeboat launching cable left over from a former Lifesaving Station, while another suggested it might be one of the early telephone cables to the mainland. However, the most intriguing — and likely...
mybackyardnews.com

RIDE – RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

Commissioner’s Weekly Memo to Friends of Education. Even before the pandemic, national data showed a rising prevalence of depression, anxiety, eating disorders, suicidality, and other concerns. The pandemic has exacerbated this, and Rhode Island is hard at work making sure we meet the needs of our school communities. I’m...
earnthenecklace.com

Brian Yocono Leaving WPRI-TV: Where Is the Rhode Island Anchor Going?

Brian Yocono has become one of the top news anchors in his eight years at WPRI-TV. He has been a fixture on television news in Rhode Island for a long time. Now the fantastic anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Rhode Island’s favorite TV anchor, Brian Yocono, is leaving WPRI-TV in September 2022. His announcement surprised his viewers. Now they’re curious to know if the anchor’s new position will require him to relocate from Rhode Island. Thankfully, Brian Yocono has addressed most of their concerns.
Maxim

Ride Along On The Ultimate Rhode Island Luxury Road Trip

From hip hotels to elegant restaurants, and sporting clays to classic car tours. From The Gilded Age, the new TV series from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, to A Newport Summer, a suitably lavish new book from photographer Nick Mele and author / interior designer Ruthie Sommers from Vendome Press, Newport, and Rhode Island was on our mind a lot this summer. New England’s most elegant state, it seems, is finally coming into its own.
americanhistorycentral.com

The Pequot War

The Pequot War was the first war between the English colonists in the New England Colonies and the Native American Indian tribes in the region. In 1614, the Dutch started trading with the Pequot Indians in the Connecticut River Valley. Within a few years, the English — Pilgrims from Plymouth and Puritans from Massachusetts — moved into the area and started new settlements. When the English arrived, it disrupted the flow of trade between the Dutch, the Pequot, and other tribes in the valley. After some English traders were killed, Massachusetts Bay responded by attacking the Pequot — in Connecticut territory. Soon after, the Pequot launched attacks on Connecticut settlements at Fort Saybrook and Wethersfield. On May 1, 1673, Connecticut declared war on the Pequot and their allies. Later that month, hundreds of Pequot people were killed at the Massacre at Mystic. Over the next few months, soldiers from Connecticut and Massachusetts Bay, along with warriors from various tribes, including the Narragansett, virtually eliminated the Pequot. After the fighting ended, a treaty was signed that gave Connecticut control of the Connecticut River Valley and sold the surviving Pequot Indians into slavery.
iheart.com

State Warns Of Triple E In Rhode Island

The Rhode Island Department of Health is reporting the first human case of West Nile virus in the Ocean State in 2022. RIDOH says the patient is a Providence County resident in their 70s who is hospitalized. Officials are advising residents to break up mosquito-breeding areas, which can be any...
GoLocalProv

Best and Worst States to be a Teacher — See Where RI Ranks

A new ranking of “Best and Worst States for Teachers” was released on Monday looking at 24 key metrics, ranging from teachers’ income growth potential to the pupil-teacher ratio to whether the state has a digital learning plan. While Massachusetts (#8) and Connecticut (#10) were in the...
rinewstoday.com

Bi-partisan support at Operation Stand Down RI & a personal story – John A. Cianci

Operation Stand Down Rhode Island completed its 31st annual Veteran Assistance Event over the last two days at OSDRI’s Veteran Service Center in Johnston. Photo, above: Lunch time brings out our legislative/state leaders to serve: Seth Magaziner, candidate for Congress, District 2; Allan Fung, candidate for Congress, District 2; Joseph Polisena, Mayor of Johnston; Larry Connell, Director of the Providence VA Healthcare System; and Governor Dan McKee, Governor of RI, and candidate for re-election.
