Hong presented data from the SURPASS clinical trial at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress. “I’m excited about cellular therapy in general in solid tumors... I am really optimistic because I do think that, like in hematologic malignancies, such as lymphoma, it's just a matter of time before we kind of tweaked the technology to have higher efficacy and longer efficacy in these patients who after standard chemo really have no other options.”

CANCER ・ 15 HOURS AGO