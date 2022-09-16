Read full article on original website
David S. Hong, MD, on the SURPASS Clinical Trial and TCR T-cell Therapy in Solid Tumors
Hong presented data from the SURPASS clinical trial at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress. “I’m excited about cellular therapy in general in solid tumors... I am really optimistic because I do think that, like in hematologic malignancies, such as lymphoma, it's just a matter of time before we kind of tweaked the technology to have higher efficacy and longer efficacy in these patients who after standard chemo really have no other options.”
