2024 Kia Sorento Facelift Spied For The First Time
The current generation Kia Sorento made its global debut in early 2020 and was then shown to the North American audience in September that year. It went on sale in the United States for the 2022 model and while still generally fresh on the market, it is going to be refreshed soon. Markets outside North America will get the facelift first and we have the first spy photos shot on European soil.
