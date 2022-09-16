ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motor1.com

2024 Kia Sorento Facelift Spied For The First Time

The current generation Kia Sorento made its global debut in early 2020 and was then shown to the North American audience in September that year. It went on sale in the United States for the 2022 model and while still generally fresh on the market, it is going to be refreshed soon. Markets outside North America will get the facelift first and we have the first spy photos shot on European soil.
gmauthority.com

2024 Chevy Equinox EV 3RS: The Sport-Inspired Range Topper

The 2024 Chevy Equinox EV 3RS will sit at the very top of the battery-electric compact crossover’s trim level lineup, enticing customers with a long list of standard equipment as well as a sporty interior and exterior theme. The range-topping model in the Equinox EV’s lineup essentially takes the...
Carscoops

Nissan Partners With Japanese Dealer To Build New SR20DET Engines

A tuner, motorsport sponsor, and prominent dealership by the name of Mercury Japan has inked a deal with Nissan to re-produce a number of brand new SR20DET four-cylinder engines. The SR20DET was built by Nissan between 1989 and 2003 and made particularly famous by the likes of the S13, S14,...
Carscoops

Toyota Ordered To Pay $272 Million In Thai Import Duties

A court in Thailand has ruled that Toyota’s local division must pay 10 billion baht ($272.11 million) in extra taxes after it imported components not subject to reduced tariffs. Toyota had been importing parts from Japan when building the Prius in Thailand between 2010 and 2012. In 2019, a...
torquenews.com

Subaru Forester Vs. Ford Bronco Sport - CR Says There's A Clear Winner

How does the 2022 Subaru Forester compare with the 2022 Ford Bronco Sport? A new report from Consumer Reports says the Forester is the best choice and beats the Bronco Sport. See why here. Does the 2022 Subaru Forester or the 2022 Ford Bronco Sport perform better, and which is...
