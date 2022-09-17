ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preliminary work on Rivershore Drive bridge replacement to begin soon

By By Paul Nielsen Staff Writer
 3 days ago

Preliminary work for a new bridge on Rivershore Road that is being funded by a state grant will begin in the next few weeks.

City Council is expected at its Sept. 26 meeting to agree to a $282,000 contract for planning and design work to replace the bridge that is currently closed. It is located near Fairfax Avenue.

The money is part of an almost $2 million grant the city received from the N.C. Emergency Management Department. The city estimates the total cost of the Rivershore bridge replacement will be $1,577,000 but officials have built in a contingency fund of $394,000 into the budget.

The city is not required provide any match to the state grant.

The city’s on-call engineering firm AECOM will provide bridge, roadway and other necessary design services. It will also determine what easements and permitting is required.

The project originally budgeted $403,000 for the design services.

“In discussions with city staff, AECOM explained that initial planning and design work is needed to finalize estimates for subsequent work such as utility relocation and right-of-way acquisition-easements,” a memo from city staff to City Council stated.

It is expected that the city will solicit construction bids after pre-construction is completed next fall. Construction is expected to start in April 2024 and be completed by Dec. 1, 2024, which is four months earlier than first projected.

Elizabeth City, NC
