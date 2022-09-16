ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

morristowngreen.com

A jazzy proposal, at the Morristown Jazz & Blues Festival

Saturday’s Morristown Jazz & Blues Festival had many highlights, with five superb acts and weather to match. But a pair of spectators stole the show. Hundreds on the Morristown Green cheered when Luis Reyes popped the question to Olivia Maxwell after Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night at Birdland Band concluded its set.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Fall Festival on the Green promises family fun, Oct. 2

The Morristown Partnership is proud to present the Morristown Festival on the Green on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, from noon to 5 pm, rain or shine. The event will offer a wide variety of entertainment and activities for all ages including four stages with live music, kids place amusements, carnival games and a beer tent.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Hogie rocks it at SmartWorld in Morristown

Steve Hogan, known in Morristown as Hogie, has a positive spirit that is inspiring. Performing outside SmartWorld Coffee on Friday, he shared how an unexpected benefit of chemotherapy is a hoarseness that enhances certain songs. Then he and buddy Rick Krueger launched into this cover of Tom Waits‘ Downtown Train:...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Brewery Fourth Annual Outdoor Oktoberfest Is All About Local

Montclair, NJ 𑁋Montclair Brewery will be celebrating its Annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 24 from 12:30-10:30 p.m. This year the outdoor festival’s main focus is local and will feature four local bands, a local deejay, local food offerings and over 25 locally brewed Montclair Brewery craft drinks. The event includes other fun activities such as a U.S. Stein Holding sanctioned competition, giant Jenga and cornhole. The festivities will take place at the brewery’s Outdoor Beer Garden and indoor taproom at 101 Walnut Street in Montclair. Advance ticket purchased is recommended to guarantee entry. Tickets may be purchased at https://montclair-oktoberfest.eventbrite.com. A limited amount will be available at the door.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
ijustwanttoeat.com

Anthony David's in Hoboken, NJ

There are few places in Hoboken I would go for dinner in a heartbeat. Anthony David’s is one of them. The restaurant from Chef Pino who also owns Bin 14 Uptown is a true gem, serving succulent food for brunch or dinner, although, if I had to pick, it would be brunch where this place is usually packed.
HOBOKEN, NJ
njitvector.com

A Tour of Branch Brook Park

During my first year at NJIT, I had the opportunity to visit Branch Brook Park many times for volunteer opportunities. At first, I didn’t think too much of it; it was more or less required for me to spend weekends at the place. But through many hours of picking up trash, getting my socks muddy, and cutting myself on thorn bushes, I found myself attached. Even today, I figure it to be one of the best places in Newark to escape the urban sprawl for a bit.
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Print House in Hackensack now more than 80% leased (SLIDESHOW)

Phase one of Hackensack’s Print House is now more than 80% leased, just three months after announcing its first 271 luxury units were available in mid-June, according to a Monday release from a partnership between developers Russo Development, the Hampshire Cos. and Fourth Edition Inc. When fully completed, all...
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

Movie theater chain signs lease for N.J. shopping center

New Jersey will soon welcome a new movie theater. Landmark Theatres recently acquired the former CMX Market Cinemas building in Closter. The five-screen theater is located at 130 Vervain St. in Closter Plaza and will open Friday, Sept. 30. “Closter is the latest of several acquisitions that Landmark has made...
CLOSTER, NJ
mypaperonline.com

Church Thrift Store Offers Heavenly Treasures

“You just have to hit it right, and you could walk out with the bargain of your life,” said Marilyn Crofton of East Hanover. Crofton is one of the volunteers at the Heavenly Treasures Thrift Store, which is run by the First Presbyterian Church of East Hanover (14 Hanover Avenue, East Hanover). Open on Saturdays from 10am to 4pm, the store offers a variety of items from Lenox to jewelry to housewares and more. It is located directly across the street from the church at the back of the parking lot. Recently, Crofton shared some information about the store.
EAST HANOVER, NJ
hobokengirl.com

This Jersey City Stylist is Opening Her Own Local Salon This Fall

Jersey City resident Michelle Arriaga is making her mark on the Hudson County beauty scene by opening her own salon. The upcoming opening of ten23 Style Lounge, located at 203 Brunswick Street in Jersey City, will mark the culmination of many years of work and training for Michelle. Her vision for the space is for clients to walk away feeling their best and for other creatives and artists to meet and share ideas. Read on to learn more about Michelle and what’s to come at ten23 Style Lounge.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

Bed Bath & Beyond to close more New Jersey stores

Bed, Bath & Beyond, the troubled retailer, has released a list of 56 of the roughly 150 stores that are slated to close, and three of them are in New Jersey. The three New Jersey stores to be closed are in Flanders, Manalapan and Paramus. It’s been a rough couple...
PARAMUS, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

These are the top burger chains in NJ

It’s National Cheeseburger Day this Sunday, Sept. 18 because, why not?. If we can have a National Talk Like A Pirate Day and a National Lima Bean Respect Day we surely can pay homage to something like a cheeseburger. And at least this comes with plenty of deals you...
RUMSON, NJ
untappedcities.com

Top 11 Secrets of Fort Lee, New Jersey

5. Fort Lee is named after the site of George Washington’s encampment in 1776. The city of Fort Lee is named after Fort Lee, a Revolutionary War fort and encampment. Originally called Fort Constitution, Fort Lee was constructed at the same time as Manhattan’s Fort Washington in July 1776. Both forts were built to protect the lower Hudson from British attacks, and by September 1776, the fort was renamed after General Charles Lee of the Continental Army. A ferry connected the two forts, and while Fort Lee was occupied, George Washington used ferry owner Peter Bourdette’s home as his headquarters.
FORT LEE, NJ

