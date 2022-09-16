“You just have to hit it right, and you could walk out with the bargain of your life,” said Marilyn Crofton of East Hanover. Crofton is one of the volunteers at the Heavenly Treasures Thrift Store, which is run by the First Presbyterian Church of East Hanover (14 Hanover Avenue, East Hanover). Open on Saturdays from 10am to 4pm, the store offers a variety of items from Lenox to jewelry to housewares and more. It is located directly across the street from the church at the back of the parking lot. Recently, Crofton shared some information about the store.

EAST HANOVER, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO