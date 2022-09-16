Read full article on original website
Delphos Herald
O-G Sweeps Blue and Gold Invite
OTTAWA-GLANDORF — So far in 2022, the weather has been carbon copy perfect every weekend for cross country. Temperatures start out in the 60s for the first race before warming up under sunny skies for the last race of the day with rising temperatures. Ottawa-Glandorf heated up Municipal Park...
Delphos Herald
Wildcats pound away at Knights
DELPHOS - Delphos Jefferson wanted to establish a strong rushing attack in its Senior Night contest with Crestview Friday night. The Wildcats employed the 1-2 punch of seniors Andrew Miller and Trent Teman to grab a 21-7 victory over the Knights in a Northwest Conference win. “That is Jefferson football...
miamivalleytoday.com
Friday Night Football Roundup
PIQUA — The “Battered Helmet” will remain in its rightful place for another year. The Piqua football team made sure of that with a 42-6 win over Sidney Friday night. The Indians, 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the MVL, bounced back in a big way from last week’s loss to Xenia.
Lima News
John Grindrod: Moeller, Lynch, White: Saying goodbye to more than just summer
With fall’s commencement, for me, there’s always an urge to take some inventory of what transpired over the summer. There were the positives, such as warmer weather that comes as a welcome relief to all who call Ohio home. However, in assessing any season that slips away despite...
WANE-TV
‘Man killer’: Remembering Fort Wayne’s forgotten speedway
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Racing is in the blood of many Hoosiers. The Indy 500 has helped fuel a love for the sport unseen in many other places, but its history in the state derives much further north than the hallowed bricks at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The...
wktn.com
Domestic Situation Resolved, KHS Off Lock Down
The domestic situation on West Columbus Street in Kenton has been resolved. The Kenton High School was placed on lock down starting around 11 this morning out of an abundance of caution due to the situation. The lock down was put in place to prevent students from leaving without a...
ocj.com
New staff joining Ohio Ag Net/OCJ
It has been a busy a busy summer at Ag Net Communications, Inc. for many reasons, including the exciting addition of three new team members. We are welcoming back Joel Penhorwood. We are also welcoming two new marketing specialists to the team: Kristin Flowers from Henry County and Joe Everett from Shelby County.
Daily Standard
Area teen to compete in pizza-making contest
CELINA - A Celina teen this weekend will compete in Chicago to prove her pizza-making prowess can't be topped. Zoe Cox, 17, a kitchen manager at Pizza Hut, has set herself apart from her peers as one of the fastest pizza makers in the region. After winning at the restaurant,...
13abc.com
ODOT to hold auction for land in Northwood
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 is holding a public auction to sell excess land in the city of Northwood in Wood County next week. The auction will take place on Sept. 28 and will be held at ODOT District 2′s headquarters located at 317 East Poe Road in Bowling Green. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the auction will begin at 1 p.m.
Ohio Report Cards: Highest, lowest scoring districts in Miami Valley counties
MIAMI VALLEY — Thursday the Ohio Department of Education released its Ohio School Report Cards for the 2021-2022 school year. The report cards include five rated components and various report-only data, those components will receive ratings from one to five stars, according to a guide released by the Ohio Board of Education.
westbendnews.net
One More Chance to Enter the Steam train tickets Raffle!
PAULDING – The John Paulding Historical Society is raffling two deluxe coach tickets for the sold out Tri-State Scenic Steam Excursion on October 1. The tickets were generously donated by the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society, whose historic Nickel Plate Road steam locomotive No. 765 will pull the excursion train.
wktn.com
Man Killed in Allen County Motorcycle Accident
A Fort Jennings man was killed in a motorcycle accident that occurred over the weekend in Bath Township in Allen County. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 42 year old James Walker was traveling northeast on Chapman Road, and he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve onto Bible Road.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Silver Alert canceled for missing Columbia City girl
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana State Police (ISP) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Columbia City girl. Officers say they are looking for 12-year-old Emery Osborne. They say she was last seen around 7 a.m. near E Hiler Rd in Whitley County wearing a maroon shirt, blue shorts, and light-colored flip-flops.
Van Wert motorcycle crash leaves one injured
VAN WERT — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash Saturday in Van Wert County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. At approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Jeremy Demoss, 48, of Payne was driving a black 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on U.S. Route 224 near Convoy Road when he failed to negotiate a curve. He then traveled off the right side of the roadway and through a ditch before entering a cornfield and overturning the motorcycle.
peakofohio.com
Drunk driver falls asleep at the wheel; gun recovered
A drunk driver was arrested after he was found asleep at the wheel in the middle of the road in Bellefontaine. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was called out to Township Road 217, near Scott’s Equipment Rental, and located a vehicle in the westbound lane of TR 217, east of the railroad.
Fort Jennings man dead after motorcycle crash
BATH TOWNSHIP — A Fort Jennings man is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon in Bath Township. According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at approximately 5:38 p.m. Saturday, James Walker, 42, of Fort Jennings was driving a 2016 Yamaha motorcycle northeast on Chapman Road near Bible Road in Bath Township. Walker failed to negotiate a right-hand curve onto Bible Road, instead driving across the center of the roadway and off the left side before striking a mailbox and a fence.
hometownstations.com
Canal Days brings the Delphos community together
Delphos, OH (WLIO) - There was a lot of fun to be had in downtown Delphos over the weekend for the 65th annual Canal Days. The four-day festival started on September 15th and ran through September 18th. This year they have new rides and live music to entertain the crowds. The Basket Bingo drew its biggest crowd ever Saturday afternoon, each with the hopes to have the right numbers to get some nice prizes. And the pet parade was a big hit as man’s best friend took part in the limbo contest. To pull off this festival takes around 200 volunteers, and the Canal Days Committee is grateful for their time.
WANE-TV
Police find missing 12-year-old from Columbia City
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators said Monday afternoon they found a girl that had been missing from Columbia City. Indiana State Police said 12-year-old Emery Osborne was found in a field, safe, and was reunited with her family. Emery, who is homeschooled, reportedly went missing Monday morning at...
hometownstations.com
Motorcyclists came out to help honor veterans with the Ride for Honor
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - If you saw a large group of motorcycles driving around the area Sunday, they were making sure that veterans get the recognition that they deserve. Around 200 people took part in the annual Ride for Honor, to raise money for the Flag City Honor Flight. The motorcyclists escorted a group of veterans on a 3-hour ride. Besides the ride, there was a chicken dinner, raffles, and an auction. All the proceeds will help send local veterans of the Vietnam War and older to Washington D.C. for free for one special trip.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Another Solar Farm Planned Just West Of Union County
Despite the sustained pushback from many local residents, Fountain Point Solar Energy LLC, is proposing to construct a 280-megawatt solar-powered electric generation facility in Bokescreek and Rushcreek townships in Logan County, both of which lie just west of the Logan/Union County line. The Ohio Power Sliding Board will conduct a...
