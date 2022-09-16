Delphos, OH (WLIO) - There was a lot of fun to be had in downtown Delphos over the weekend for the 65th annual Canal Days. The four-day festival started on September 15th and ran through September 18th. This year they have new rides and live music to entertain the crowds. The Basket Bingo drew its biggest crowd ever Saturday afternoon, each with the hopes to have the right numbers to get some nice prizes. And the pet parade was a big hit as man’s best friend took part in the limbo contest. To pull off this festival takes around 200 volunteers, and the Canal Days Committee is grateful for their time.

DELPHOS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO