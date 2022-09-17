ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Friday Night Football 2022: Week 5

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RqWRO_0hyjq6Bu00

Week 5 Matchups

Schedules, scores and highlights of High School Football around the Valley.

Friday Night Football 2022: Week 5

Friday Night Football 2022: Week 5

Granite Hills at Corcoran

Farmersville at Orosi

Orange Cove at Strathmore

Woodlake at Lindsay

Hoover vs. Sanger West

Sunnyside at Madera South

Fresno at McLane

Torres vs. Roosevelt

Yosemite at Chowchilla

Parlier at Fowler

Caruthers at Liberty

Riverdale at Minarets

Bullard at Clovis

Sanger at Centennial

Central vs. Liberty

Mission Oak at Central Valley Christian

Clovis East at Tulare Union

Clovis North at Bakersfield

Clovis West vs. Edison

Washington Union at Dinuba

Redwood at Hanford

Immanuel at Firebaugh

Golden Valley at Madera

Buchanan at San Joaquin Memorial

Stockdale vs. El Diamante

Golden Valley vs. Buhach Colony

Atwater at Merced

El Capitan at Patterson

Mariposa County at Gustine

Le Grand at Orestimba

Los Banos vs. Beyer

Stone Ridge Christian vs. Vacaville Christian

Hilmar at Livingston

Los Banos vs. Beyer at Loftin Stadium

Comments / 0

Related
VC Star | Ventura County Star

Week 4 Ventura County prep football roundup: Camarillo opens Canyon League play with 36-0 win

Brody Meyer completed 14 of 22 attempts for 277 yards and three touchdowns and Nathaniel Madrigal rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns as the Camarillo High football team opened Canyon League play with a 36-0 win over Agoura on Homecoming Night on Friday. Griffin Addison caught seven passes for 179 yards and two scores, including an 85-yard touchdown. Jack Maulhardt had three catches for 46 yards and Jacob Mantei caught a touchdown pass. ...
CAMARILLO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
55K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy