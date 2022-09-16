Read full article on original website
Movie Filming In Philadelphia
A new movie is being filmed in Philadelphia, 6abc reports. The film "Audrey's Children," is based on the life of legendary oncologist Dr. Audrey Evans, who also co-founded Ronald McDonald House Charities in 1974, according to its IMDb page. Natalie Dormer, best known for her roles in the "Hunger Games"...
xpn.org
Catbite has enough energy to power all of Camden on the XPNFest Marina Stage
Catbite are from Philly, so their take on ska is more edgy, less buttoned-up, and all the better for it. “HEY XPONENTIAL, I’M GONNA COUNT TO THREE, AND I WANT EVERYONE TO SCREAM WITH ME!”. That was Catbite’s lead singer Brittany Luna, right before launching into “Not Ur Baby”...
thedp.com
Penn community honors life of Sarah Katz at candlelit vigil
Penn community members gathered on Friday evening for a vigil honoring the life of College junior Sarah Katz who died last week. Katz’s friends, roommates, and members of Katz's sorority spoke at the vigil, which began at 7 p.m. in front of the LOVE statue. Katz died on Sept. 10 at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center at 21 years old, according to an email by Interim Vice Provost for University Life Tamara Greenfield King to Wharton undergraduates.
What to Eat and Drink at Fishtown Fall Feastivale
The Fishtown Fall Feastivale will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm, along Frankford Avenue, from Girard to Oxford. Philadelphia's red hot dining district will build upon the success of the former Fishtown FeastivALE with a new focus on all things delicious. The event will showcase top food and drink from over 20 Fishtown favorite restaurants and bars, plus 100+ retail stores and other vendors.
Nearly 200 employees walk off job at Philadelphia Museum of Art
"We've been negotiating our first contract for two years. Management's been stalling," said Adam Rizzo, an art museum employee and president of the union.
96-Year-Old West Chester Woman Stays Fit, Happy by Attending Dance Classes Nearly Everyday
West Chester’s Cecilia Yaworski, who recently celebrated her 96th birthday, attends dance classes at a local health club nearly every day to remain active, strong, and happy, according to a staff report from FOX 29. Yaworski began taking classes at ACAC Fitness and Wellness Center with her family a...
Temple University hosts Cherry and White Access Gala at Met
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Homecoming and Family Weekend is in full swing at Temple University. Its first-ever gala was at the Met Friday night. The Cherry and White Access Gala honored the inauguration of Jason Wingard.He's the university's first Black president in Temple's 137-year history. The gala is a fundraising event benefitting the students.U.S. Senator Cory Booker from New Jersey and broadcast journalist Tamron Hall were part of the event.Hall is a graduate and Temple trustee.
billypenn.com
What’s the difference between ‘rowhouse’ and ‘rowhome’?
The difference between the words “rowhouse” and “rowhome” might appear insignificant, but this is Philly, and discussions about the slight distinction can get testy. A review of local media and city government usage shows both overwhelmingly choose “rowhouse” these days, and plenty of Philadelphians join them. But conversational use of “rowhome” abounds — and some feel very strongly about their chosen term.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Queen Anne-Style Home from Famed Architect Horace Trumbauer
The real estate opportunity at 343 Bent Road, Wyncote, is — no real estate agent hyperbole here — a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Its construction followed the design of Gilded Age architect Horace Trumbauer, whose local portfolio includes:. Grey Towers Castle, Glenside. Lynnewood Hall, Elkins Park. The Jenkintown train station.
Single in the Suburbs: Four Montco Communities Noted for Being Fantastically Friendly
Four Montgomery County places are among the ten best Philadelphia suburbs that are singles-friendly, according to a recently released report by Movoto. The ranking was determined using data from AreaVibes, WalkScore.com, the U.S. Census, and business listings. Singles-friendly criteria that were used include unmarried population and singles amenities per capita,...
Amid Plans to Adopt, Gwynedd Mercy Lacrosse Coach and Her Husband Score Two Children of Their Own
Shannon Algeo, Pete DeLago, and daughters.Image via Cindy DeLago at The Philadelphia Inquirer. Shannon Algeo and Pete DeLago, a Lansdale couple intending to adopt their children, became biologic parents instead. Despite the change in how they blossomed as a family, they’re now happily embarking on the unpredictable, funny, and often emotional road of parenthood. Anndee Hochman covered the clan in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Phoenixville Woman, Daughter of Basketball Legend, Crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022
Having recently been crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022 and already turning her attention to The Miss USA 2022 pageant in October, Phoenixville resident Billie Owens credits her father, basketball legend Billy Owens, for her competitive genes, writes Geoff Herbert for The Syracuse Post-Standard. Owens, who graduated from Syracuse University, where her...
PhillyBite
Best Fishing Lakes Near Philadelphia
It's hot in Philadelphia in the summer, but swimming lakes are nearby. Whether you're visiting Philadelphia on business or on vacation, several locations within 90 minutes of the city offer great swimming. If you live in the city, you may already be familiar with many of these locations, including Blue Marsh Lake in Leesport, PA, Bellmawr Lake in Bellmawr, NJ, and East Lake Park in Ridley Park, PA. The following list is not exhaustive but will give you a good start.
phillyyimby.com
Demolition Still Pending at Site of Blue Ivy Hotel at 122 South 11th Street in Midtown Village, Center City
A recent site visit has revealed no demolition nor construction progress at the site of the a 14-story, 86-room hotel at 122 South 11th Street in Midtown Village, Center City. The permit calls for a total construction area of 51,181 square feet and specifies Midwest Construction and Painting Inc. as the contractor.
Local Puerto Rican community waiting for 'all clear' as Hurricane Fiona strikes
Fiona made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico.
aroundambler.com
Two fireworks shows are planned for September 23-24
There are two upcoming fireworks shows planned in Whitpain Township. The first is a private event on September 23rd at 9:00 p.m. at Bluestone Country Cub. The second is part of the Whitpain Community Festival at Montgomery County Community College on September 24th at 8:15 p.m.
phillygrub.blog
Santucci’s Pizza Endures After 60+ Years
Santucci’s has been around since 1959 when it opened its original location on “O” Street in Juniata Park (North Philadelphia). More than 60 years later, the iconic Philadelphia pizza shop has eight locations, including three in South Jersey, with two more coming over the next year and even more to come after that!
Popular Philadelphia Sports Bar Expanding, Will Open New Location in Suburbs
A longtime Philadelphia sports bar will be opening its latest location in Bensalem, its first expansion into the suburbs. Staff writers at 94.5 PST recently wrote about the upcoming location. Founding Fathers Bar, a longtime staple of the city’s South Street eatery community, is filling the vacated 2900 Street Road...
Pennsylvania pizzeria among top 50 best in U.S.: ranking
Well, you’re in luck, because one pizzeria in Pennsylvania was recently deemed as one of the best in the whole country. LISTEN: Pennsylvania-made chocolate chip cookies one of the best around, says Yelp | Today in Pa. 50 Top Pizza is a website that, being based in Italy, knows...
Historic African American Church in Yardley Being Used as A Museum To Educate Locals and Visitors Alike
A historic church in Bucks County church is now being used as a museum to teach residents about important local history. The old A.M.E church of Yardley is now being used for a different purpose: a museum that specializes in the history of African Americans in the local area. Set...
