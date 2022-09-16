ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Movie Filming In Philadelphia

A new movie is being filmed in Philadelphia, 6abc reports. The film "Audrey's Children," is based on the life of legendary oncologist Dr. Audrey Evans, who also co-founded Ronald McDonald House Charities in 1974, according to its IMDb page. Natalie Dormer, best known for her roles in the "Hunger Games"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

Penn community honors life of Sarah Katz at candlelit vigil

Penn community members gathered on Friday evening for a vigil honoring the life of College junior Sarah Katz who died last week. Katz’s friends, roommates, and members of Katz's sorority spoke at the vigil, which began at 7 p.m. in front of the LOVE statue. Katz died on Sept. 10 at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center at 21 years old, according to an email by Interim Vice Provost for University Life Tamara Greenfield King to Wharton undergraduates.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Marilyn Johnson

What to Eat and Drink at Fishtown Fall Feastivale

The Fishtown Fall Feastivale will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm, along Frankford Avenue, from Girard to Oxford. Philadelphia's red hot dining district will build upon the success of the former Fishtown FeastivALE with a new focus on all things delicious. The event will showcase top food and drink from over 20 Fishtown favorite restaurants and bars, plus 100+ retail stores and other vendors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
CBS Philly

Temple University hosts Cherry and White Access Gala at Met

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Homecoming and Family Weekend is in full swing at Temple University. Its first-ever gala was at the Met Friday night. The Cherry and White Access Gala honored the inauguration of Jason Wingard.He's the university's first Black president in Temple's 137-year history. The gala is a fundraising event benefitting the students.U.S. Senator Cory Booker from New Jersey and broadcast journalist Tamron Hall were part of the event.Hall is a graduate and Temple trustee.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

What’s the difference between ‘rowhouse’ and ‘rowhome’?

The difference between the words “rowhouse” and “rowhome” might appear insignificant, but this is Philly, and discussions about the slight distinction can get testy. A review of local media and city government usage shows both overwhelmingly choose “rowhouse” these days, and plenty of Philadelphians join them. But conversational use of “rowhome” abounds — and some feel very strongly about their chosen term.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anton Corbijn
Person
Phil Manzanera
Person
Bryan Ferry
Person
John Lennon
MONTCO.Today

Single in the Suburbs: Four Montco Communities Noted for Being Fantastically Friendly

Four Montgomery County places are among the ten best Philadelphia suburbs that are singles-friendly, according to a recently released report by Movoto. The ranking was determined using data from AreaVibes, WalkScore.com, the U.S. Census, and business listings. Singles-friendly criteria that were used include unmarried population and singles amenities per capita,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Amid Plans to Adopt, Gwynedd Mercy Lacrosse Coach and Her Husband Score Two Children of Their Own

Shannon Algeo, Pete DeLago, and daughters.Image via Cindy DeLago at The Philadelphia Inquirer. Shannon Algeo and Pete DeLago, a Lansdale couple intending to adopt their children, became biologic parents instead. Despite the change in how they blossomed as a family, they’re now happily embarking on the unpredictable, funny, and often emotional road of parenthood. Anndee Hochman covered the clan in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
LANSDALE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Art#Manhattan
PhillyBite

Best Fishing Lakes Near Philadelphia

It's hot in Philadelphia in the summer, but swimming lakes are nearby. Whether you're visiting Philadelphia on business or on vacation, several locations within 90 minutes of the city offer great swimming. If you live in the city, you may already be familiar with many of these locations, including Blue Marsh Lake in Leesport, PA, Bellmawr Lake in Bellmawr, NJ, and East Lake Park in Ridley Park, PA. The following list is not exhaustive but will give you a good start.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
aroundambler.com

Two fireworks shows are planned for September 23-24

There are two upcoming fireworks shows planned in Whitpain Township. The first is a private event on September 23rd at 9:00 p.m. at Bluestone Country Cub. The second is part of the Whitpain Community Festival at Montgomery County Community College on September 24th at 8:15 p.m.
WHITPAIN TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
phillygrub.blog

Santucci’s Pizza Endures After 60+ Years

Santucci’s has been around since 1959 when it opened its original location on “O” Street in Juniata Park (North Philadelphia). More than 60 years later, the iconic Philadelphia pizza shop has eight locations, including three in South Jersey, with two more coming over the next year and even more to come after that!
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy