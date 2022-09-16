Read full article on original website
Related
komando.com
10 tips for using Windows’ built-in photography apps (no extra downloads required!)
Who says you need a paid service or heavy software to store and edit photos? Unless you’re a professional photographer who is trying to work on client images, there’s no need to pay for a photo editing service. Instead of wasting money, turn to your trusty Windows computer....
4 free apps that remove photo backgrounds with little fuss
Now I can change the background and have Lucas lying down on a subway car in any city in the world. Sandra GutierreziOS 16 has this ability built in, but you still have options if you don't have an iPhone.
The Windows Club
How to use the Action Pen in Word to edit with natural gestures
On the Draw tab in Microsoft Word, you will find pens you can use in your document. Two of the pens on the Draw tab are used for drawing in your document, but the Action Pen is used to edit with natural gestures. In this tutorial, we will explain how to use the Action Pen in Microsoft Word.
Drone portrait photography guide: How to shoot and edit portrait photos with your drone
Most drones can only shoot photos in landscape format, but by shooting vertical panoramic images you can capture and create high-resolution portrait format images with ease.
IN THIS ARTICLE
technewstoday.com
How to Screenshot Snapchat Without Them Knowing?
When you take a screenshot on your Snapchat, you get a message ‘You took a screenshot!‘ And at the same time, the sender also gets notified. What if I tell you that there are few methods to take screenshots, without letting the sender have the slightest clue?. In...
17 New iOS Features You Should Set Up Right Now, And I Mean Right NOW
FINALLY we can see our battery percentage!
TechCrunch
Facebook’s latest app update brings iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets
This week, the Meta-owned app quietly released an app update to include support for iOS 16 and Lock Screen widgets. There are two Facebook Lock Screen widgets for you to choose from: “Birthdays at a Glance” and “Top Updates.”. The Birthdays at a Glance widget comes in...
PC Magazine
6 Helpful Accessibility Features in the Amazon Kindle
There’s nothing like the smell of books. The earthy, slightly musty scent of a library or bookstore evokes strong emotions in avid readers. But physical books lack nearly all the features that eReaders have for making reading more accessible to people with disabilities. In recent years, eReaders have grown...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Download the new BGR Chrome Extension, powered by Bing search
If you’re looking for all of your BGR news in one place, there’s a new way to get it. BGR has partnered with Microsoft Bing for a Google Chrome extension called BGR News & Search. Using this new extension, you’ll be able to read the latest tech news, daily deals coverage, and expert product reviews from BGR’s trusted team of journalists and product reviewers.
Scientists create matter from nothing in groundbreaking experiment
We’ve probably all heard the phrase you can’t make something from nothing. But in reality, the physics of our universe isn’t that cut and dry. In fact, scientists have spent decades trying to force matter from absolutely nothing. And now, they’ve managed to prove that a theory first shared 70 years ago was correct, and we really can create matter out of absolutely nothing.
Business Insider
2 ways to see and edit your clipboard on Android
Your Android's keyboard has a "clipboard" option that lets you see everything you've copied for the last hour. Android 13 also adds a "visual clipboard" to your Android phone, so you can see exactly what you've copied. If you tap your Android's visual clipboard, you'll also have a chance to...
The Windows Club
How to limit Spell Checks to Main Dictionary in Word or Outlook
If you want to know how to limit spell checks to main dictionary in Word or Outlook, then this post will guide you. When you make a spelling mistake while typing in Word, Outlook, or any other MS Office program, the misspelled word is highlighted by a red line that appears beneath the word. This line indicates that the spelling may need correction. As you right-click on the word, you will be shown suggestions to correct the mistake. Word or Outlook compares the word with similar words in the main dictionary.
Software engineers from big tech firms like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta are paying at least $75,000 to get 3 inches taller, a leg-lengthening surgeon says
The surgeon breaks the patients' thigh bones and inserts nails that are extended with a magnetic remote control every day for three months, GQ said.
The Verge
YouTube’s ‘dislike’ and ‘not interested’ buttons barely work, study finds
Even when users tell YouTube they aren’t interested in certain types of videos, similar recommendations keep coming, a new study by Mozilla found. Using video recommendations data from more than 20,000 YouTube users, Mozilla researchers found that buttons like “not interested,” “dislike,” “stop recommending channel,” and “remove from watch history” are largely ineffective at preventing similar content from being recommended. Even at their best, these buttons still allow through more than half the recommendations similar to what a user said they weren’t interested in, the report found. At their worst, the buttons barely made a dent in blocking similar videos.
The Windows Club
How to use the SERIESSUM function in Excel
SERIESSUM (x, n, m, coefficients) X= The input value for the power series. Required. N= The initial power to which you want to raise to x; is required. M= The step to increase M by each term in a series. It is required. Coefficients= A set of coefficients by which...
Google asks Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 users for a vibe check
You might be enjoying the little quality-of-life improvements that Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 brings. Or, maybe you're not. At the end of the beta process, Pixel users will be enjoying a mid-cycle update that will bring prominent fixes as well as neat features like support for the LC3 audio codec and call clarity enhancement. But to get those changes right, Google is hoping beta testers will give their feedback and it has opened up an opportunity to do just that.
Download Instagram stories: an easy guide
Here's how to download your own Instagram stories (or someone else's) and save them to your phone or computer
YouTube Shorts uses machine learning to make vertical ads from landscape videos
YouTube is making it easier to create vertical ads for Shorts from existing ones.
The best education apps on Android in 2022
Learning something new is a popular yearly goal for personal development, and that’s no surprise; it’s an essential part of life and can help catapult you to a bigger and better career. What makes increasing your knowledge even easier is that you can do so from anywhere using your smartphone, tablet, or even a Chromebook that can run Android apps. The various education chosen for today’s roundup proves that learning new things doesn’t have to take years or cost thousands of dollars.
10 Chrome Extensions to Transform Your SEO Game
Every few years, we change browsers, and our web usage evolves, sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse. The most recent switch to Google Chrome has had the greatest impact on daily web usage, owing to the incredible array of extensions. The browser is also light and stylish, with a variety of cool themes. Let’s take a look at some SEO chrome extensions. Google SEO Chrome Extensions, like Android Apps, are full of garbage with a few gold nuggets hidden amongst them.
Comments / 0