ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 1

Related
thecentersquare.com

Analysis: Ohio middle of the pack, with rest of country in religious liberty

(The Center Square) – Religious liberty as preserved by a state is close to on par in Ohio as compared with the rest of country, a new study says. Religious Liberty In The States, a statistical index and data catalog reflecting free-exercise protections, provides ranking for every state using six primary metrics inclusive of 29 yes/no questions. It originates from the Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy's First Liberty Institute.
OHIO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Texans don’t pay more taxes than Californians do, reports show

(The Center Square) – As thousands of Californians continue to move from California to Texas, the Houston Chronicle reported, “Texans actually pay more in taxes than Californians do.”. But a former California legislator and Texas Public Policy Foundation’s Chief National Initiatives Officer, Chuck DeVore, argues, “Nothing could be...
CALIFORNIA STATE
an17.com

Brown: Censorship is alive and well in Louisiana

Efforts to ban books are accelerating in Louisiana as well as all across the nation. According to a new report from the American Library Association, there have been “an unprecedented number of attempts to ban books,” more than any time in recent memory. I have been a publisher...
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Retired Louisiana Juvenile judge to chair division of American Bar Association

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Earnestine Gray, retired Louisiana juvenile court judge was recently named chair of the American Bar Association (ABA) Judicial Division. The Division’s members include judges, lawyers, tribal members, court administrators, academics, and students interested in the courts and the justice system. Gray has announced that her theme for the upcoming year […]
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Louisiana State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
Local
Louisiana Government
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
City
Washington, LA
Magnolia State Live

Two men arrested for illegally harvesting paddlefish and paddlefish roe in Mississippi lake. The eggs are similar to some of the world’s finest caviar.

Two Kentucky men were sentenced recently by the U.S. District Court for felony charges arising out of the illegal harvest of paddlefish and paddlefish roe from closed waters in Mississippi. According to court documents, James Lawrence “Lance” Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, Kentucky, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray, Kentucky, plead...
MURRAY, KY
wvasfm.org

Hope Credit Union Pandemic Relief Program

Mississippi-based, Black-owned Hope Credit Union says almost $100 million in federal funding will provide capital for a $1 billion program to help close racial and gender gaps in five Southern states over the next ten years. The credit union says each dollar in a $92.6 million capital infusion from a...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Report: Mississippi trucker killed in Pennsylvania crash

WELLERSBURG, Penn. (WTVA) - A truck driver from Amory, Mississippi, died in a crash in Pennsylvania. State troopers identified the man as Alexander Johnson, 42, WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, reported. The wreck happened Friday morning, September 9, along Route 160. Law enforcement said the victim jumped from a moving tractor-trailer...
AMORY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wallethub#The U S Bureau Of Labor#Iowa State University
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: What a comic strip teaches about changing the Illinois Constitution

In a popular Peanuts comic strip, Charlie Brown muses about how much their teacher, Miss Othmar, is paid. Linus, indignant, shouts, “PAID?” and pronounces the idea she accepts money for teaching as outrageous. His favorite teacher approaches teaching as a “pure art form.”. Purist. Innocent. Romantic, as...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
thecentersquare.com

Illinois grappling with nurse shortage which officials say will get worse

(The Center Square) – A shortage of nurses has been developing in Illinois for many years and officials say things could get worse. The COVID-19 pandemic caused nurses to retire or leave the profession, but there were regional shortages before then, especially in downstate rural Illinois. According to the...
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Maine health-care workers appeal vaccine mandate ruling

(The Center Square) – A group of health-care workers who sued Maine over Gov. Janet Mills’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate are appealing a federal judge's ruling tossing out the case. A lawsuit, filed a year ago by the Florida-based Liberty Council, alleged that the vaccine requirement violates state and...
MAINE STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana unemployment rate sets record for third time

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana’s unemployment rate breaks records again in August, according to the state’s department of labor. The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) reports a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.5% for the month of August. This is the third month in a row the state has reported a record […]
LOUISIANA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Credibility must be restored to Louisiana school ratings

Just over one-third of Louisiana students attending public high schools perform on grade level, yet we’re told 70 percent of their schools are rated “A” or “B.” I can’t help but react as kids do today – SMH and LOL. For those who need a translation, that’s “shaking my head” and “laugh out loud.” Something is clearly off.
LOUISIANA STATE
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Resorts in Mississippi For a Getaway

Are you looking for some of the best resorts in Mississippi for a getaway? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with some of the best Mississippi resorts. We promise you won’t be disappointed, and you may even be a little surprised at some of the luxury that is out there in this wonderful rural state!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thecentersquare.com

Changes needed to make a Pennsylvania hydrogen hub work

(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania lawmakers aim to lure billions of federal dollars for a hydrogen hub to the commonwealth, the General Assembly would need to reform the legal and permitting process to make it happen. The intricacies of such action were center stage at a Senate Environmental...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy