How To Watch the Cleveland Browns Games Live This Season (2022)

The Cleveland Browns have gotten off to a sub-par start but are hoping to turn that around. After being left without Deshaun Watson to start the season, Jacoby Brissett has shown signs of life in some games but not at all what the Browns faithful were hoping for with the signing of Watson. Watch along this season for when Deshaun comes back and if there will be enough time left to turn the Browns season around.

You can stream almost all of the Browns’ 2022-23 season on a live streaming service that offers ESPN, CBS, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network . Let’s take a look at which options are the best.

Where can you stream almost all of Cleveland Browns games?

Current Deals

Hulu + Live TV: Free access to Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu On Demand

DIRECTV STREAM: $40 off your first two months

FuboTV: Free trial

Sling TV: Half off your first month

YouTube TV: Free trial extension to 8/17 and $30 off your first 3 months

Watch Cleveland Browns games on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Hulu + Live TV $69.99 75+ No Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $75.99 75+ No

Starting at $69.99, Hulu + Live TV offers users many benefits that make it an excellent service to livestream the Browns this year. With 75+ live channels , on-demand content, and exclusive access to ESPN Plus and Disney Plus, this package is a tough one to beat. If you’re looking at the upgraded $75.99 package , you’ll gain access to all of the same perks as the previous package but all of your on-demand content will be ad-free, making your non-football days much more enjoyable.

WatchCleveland Browns games on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Entertainment $69.99 75+ Yes Choice $89.99 105+ Yes Ultimate $104.99 140+ Yes Premier $149.99 150+ Yes

DIRECTV STREAM is another premium streaming service that will give you everything you need in order to stream the Cleveland Browns this season. Starting at 65+ live channels, 20 screens to stream from, and a free five-day trial, this service proves why it is one of the most sought-after during football season. Did we mention that you get $40 off your first two months ($20 per month)? Well, what are you waiting for Browns fans? A Super Bowl?

Watch Cleveland Browns games on FuboTV

FuboTV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $69.99 124+ Yes Elite $79.99 178+ Yes Ultimate $99.99 214+ Yes Latino $33 43+ Yes

FuboTV offers its customers an extensive channel list at a competitive price. Starting at $69.99, FuboTV is known for its popular network selection, including channels like beIN Sports, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, NBA TV, NBC Sports Network, NFL, and NFL RedZone . With all of this and the Sports Plus add-on, any sports fan will be set to take on the season with FuboTV. You can also try out any of their packages for seven days with FuboTV’s free trial.

Watch Cleveland Browns games on Sling TV

Sling TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35 31+ No Sling Blue $35 41+ No Sling Orange & Blue $50 47+ No

Sling TV proves itself as our cheapest recommended live TV streaming service to watch the Cleveland Browns this year. Starting at just $35 per month for the Blue or Orange packages and $50 per month for them combined, it’s a no-brainer for the NFL fan looking to save a little on their streaming service this year.

We suggest choosing Sling Blue for this NFL season as you will gain access to some more channels that will be beneficial for your viewing this season. They are currently offering new users $10 off their first month.

Watch Cleveland Browns games on YouTube TV

YouTube TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Base $64.99 85+ Yes Spanish $34.99 28+ Yes

YouTube TV seems simple based on its package selection, but that’s not the case once you sign up. Offering over 85 live channels, YouTube originals, and much more, this live TV streaming service knows how to do it. Along with the Sports Plus add-on and 4K Plus for an extra monthly cost, these additions can enhance your streaming service to its full potential this season. They are currently offering $30 off your first three months ($10 per month) along with a limited-time free trial, so don’t wait for the season to start to get this deal.

