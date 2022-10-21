ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

How To Watch the Cleveland Browns Games Live This Season (2022)

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AZhXQ_0hyj6Rr900

The Cleveland Browns have gotten off to a sub-par start but are hoping to turn that around. After being left without Deshaun Watson to start the season, Jacoby Brissett has shown signs of life in some games but not at all what the Browns faithful were hoping for with the signing of Watson. Watch along this season for when Deshaun comes back and if there will be enough time left to turn the Browns season around.

You can stream almost all of the Browns’ 2022-23 season on a live streaming service that offers ESPN, CBS, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network . Let’s take a look at which options are the best.

Watch the Cleveland Browns Games Live Here

Where can you stream almost all of Cleveland Browns games?

Streaming Service Price per Month Free Trial
Hulu + Live TV $69.99+ No
DIRECTV STREAM $69.99+ Yes
FuboTV $69.99+ Yes
Sling TV $35+ No
YouTube TV $64.99 Yes

Current Deals

  • Hulu + Live TV: Free access to Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu On Demand
  • DIRECTV STREAM: $40 off your first two months
  • FuboTV: Free trial
  • Sling TV: Half off your first month
  • YouTube TV: Free trial extension to 8/17 and $30 off your first 3 months

Watch Cleveland Browns games on Hulu + Live TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zKeMM_0hyj6Rr900
Hulu
Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial
Hulu + Live TV $69.99 75+ No
Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $75.99 75+ No

Starting at $69.99, Hulu + Live TV offers users many benefits that make it an excellent service to livestream the Browns this year. With 75+ live channels , on-demand content, and exclusive access to ESPN Plus and Disney Plus, this package is a tough one to beat. If you’re looking at the upgraded $75.99 package , you’ll gain access to all of the same perks as the previous package but all of your on-demand content will be ad-free, making your non-football days much more enjoyable.

Watch the Cleveland Browns Games Live on Hulu + Live TV

WatchCleveland Browns games on DIRECTV STREAM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NMbwm_0hyj6Rr900
DIRECTV STREAM
Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial
Entertainment $69.99 75+ Yes
Choice $89.99 105+ Yes
Ultimate $104.99 140+ Yes
Premier $149.99 150+ Yes

DIRECTV STREAM is another premium streaming service that will give you everything you need in order to stream the Cleveland Browns this season. Starting at 65+ live channels, 20 screens to stream from, and a free five-day trial, this service proves why it is one of the most sought-after during football season. Did we mention that you get $40 off your first two months ($20 per month)? Well, what are you waiting for Browns fans? A Super Bowl?

Watch the Cleveland Browns Games Live on DIRECTV STREAM

Watch Cleveland Browns games on FuboTV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vBbGE_0hyj6Rr900
FuboTV
Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial
Pro $69.99 124+ Yes
Elite $79.99 178+ Yes
Ultimate $99.99 214+ Yes
Latino $33 43+ Yes

FuboTV offers its customers an extensive channel list at a competitive price. Starting at $69.99, FuboTV is known for its popular network selection, including channels like beIN Sports, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, NBA TV, NBC Sports Network, NFL, and NFL RedZone . With all of this and the Sports Plus add-on, any sports fan will be set to take on the season with FuboTV. You can also try out any of their packages for seven days with FuboTV’s free trial.

Watch the Cleveland Browns Games Live on FuboTV

Watch Cleveland Browns games on Sling TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ISLne_0hyj6Rr900
Sling TV
Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial
Sling Orange $35 31+ No
Sling Blue $35 41+ No
Sling Orange & Blue $50 47+ No

Sling TV proves itself as our cheapest recommended live TV streaming service to watch the Cleveland Browns this year. Starting at just $35 per month for the Blue or Orange packages and $50 per month for them combined, it’s a no-brainer for the NFL fan looking to save a little on their streaming service this year.

We suggest choosing Sling Blue for this NFL season as you will gain access to some more channels that will be beneficial for your viewing this season. They are currently offering new users $10 off their first month.

Watch the Cleveland Browns Games Live on Sling TV

Watch Cleveland Browns games on YouTube TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tT25L_0hyj6Rr900
YouTube TV
Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial
Base $64.99 85+ Yes
Spanish $34.99 28+ Yes

YouTube TV seems simple based on its package selection, but that’s not the case once you sign up. Offering over 85 live channels, YouTube originals, and much more, this live TV streaming service knows how to do it. Along with the Sports Plus add-on and 4K Plus for an extra monthly cost, these additions can enhance your streaming service to its full potential this season. They are currently offering $30 off your first three months ($10 per month) along with a limited-time free trial, so don’t wait for the season to start to get this deal.

Watch the Cleveland Browns Games Live on YouTube TV

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

82K+
Followers
62K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy