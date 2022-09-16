Read full article on original website
downtownfrederick.org
Free Gift with Every Sale @ Potter’s Guild of Frederick
Get in the mood for Halloween with our Fall themed pottery and FREE handmade gift (while supplies last) with every purchase! Craftsmanship by our local potters will not disappoint!
downtownfrederick.org
Halloween in Downtown Frederick
Trick-or-Treat with your favorite downtown businesses!. The Saturday before Halloween, Downtown Frederick turns into a trick-or-treat paradise – this year, it’s on October 29th! Our local business owners provide candy for the best ghouls, goblins, princesses, and dinosaurs in town. From 10am-12pm.
chesapeakefamily.com
Campfires and Wagon Rides in Maryland
Campfires and wagon rides in Maryland are staples of a fall experience. Friends and family sitting around a campfire singing songs, telling stories and toasting marshmallows is a lot of fun and creates memories. As evening temperatures cool a few local parks and farms are offering public rentals of campfire rings and in some cases, even wagon rides. Make sure to reserve your date in advance at the following sites.
17th Annual H Street Festival in DC draws thousands
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of people headed to Northeast D.C. on Saturday for the 17th Annual H Street Festival. “H Street Festival is one of the most vibrant days in D.C. There’s just so much life and joy and talent,” said artist Mina Karimi. DC News Now was among dozens of participants and […]
San Mar Bester Community of Hope gears up for fall festival Saturday in Hagerstown City Park
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Looking for something to do on Saturday? Scenic Hagerstown City Park is the place for families to be– the 7th annual fall-fest block party is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kids will be treated to an exciting musical performance from Native American dancer and hip-hop artist, “Supaman!” There […]
mocoshow.com
Three MoCo Thai Restaurants Make Eater DC’s ’15 Standout Thai Restaurants Around D.C.’ List
Three That restaurants located in Montgomery County have made Eater DC’s ‘15 Standout Thai Restaurants Around D.C.’ list. Per the article, “While suburban neighborhoods like Falls Church and Wheaton have a particularly strong selection of top-tier Thai restaurants, D.C. proper has its own strong scene.” With Montgomery County being home to over 30 Thai restaurants, many have previously shared their opinions via the @TasteMoCo food tournaments of 2020. Below you’;; see the three that made it onto Eater DC’s list:
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Laurel, MD (Photos and Maps)
In search of the best restaurants in Laurel, MD? Look no further! From pizza joints to Mexican restaurants, these 13 establishments are sure to satisfy your cravings. So grab a friend or family member and get ready to explore all that Laurel has to offer. Bon appetit!. 1. Mango’s Grill...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore Humane Society has a dog named 'Zeke' looking for a forever home
REISTERSTOWN, Md. — It's time now to introduce you to a pet looking for a good home. Joining us is Kate Pika from the Baltimore Humane Society. She has a special dog named "Zeke" who they hope to find a new family.
Wbaltv.com
Historic high school turns into cultural center for Harriet Tubman, Black community
COLUMBIA, Md. — A new tribute to Harriet Tubman opens this weekend in Howard County. What once was a school for Black people is now a museum. After 25 years of hard work, the cultural center is ready. The museum is housed in the old Harriet Tubman High School, which was founded in 1948 as Howard County's only all-Black high school.
mocoshow.com
Fryer’s Roadside Sold to the Owners of All Set Restaurant and Money Muscle BBQ
Earlier this month we let you know that Fryer’s Roadside, described as “a traditional walk-up window Chicken Shack/Ice Cream Stand”, was available for sale for an asking price of $150,000. The restaurant has been sold to Chef Ed Reavis and Jennifer Meltzer, owners of All Set Restaurant and Money Muscle BBQ, according to a report by Source of the Spring (statement available below). Details of the sale are currently unavailable.
matadornetwork.com
The Best Places To Eat Inside the Pennsylvania Dutch Farmers Market
The Pennsylvania Dutch Farmer’s Market attracts locals and visitors alike to a 290,000 square foot center close to historic Annapolis, Maryland. Inside, vendors expertly knead bread dough, smoke locally-grown meats, and offer wares ranging from handcrafted chocolates to packaged homemade pastas ready to go home with visitors. There are a plethora of food options at the Annapolis Amish market for immediate eats, dinners at home, and snacks for later that won’t last past the car ride home.
Wbaltv.com
Severna Park wine and beer garden ready for its debut
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The owners of Preserve, an Annapolis farm-to-table restaurant, are gearing up for the October opening of their wine and beer garden less than seven miles away. Michelle and Jeremy Hoffman acquired the former Cafe Bretton last summer and have turned the space into Garten, a modern...
Hagerstown founder of Prime Time for Women finds ways to connect
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Her research into healthy aging convinced Bernadette Wagner long ago that women who connect with each other are healthier, happier and more productive.So four years ago, she founded a nonprofit organization designed to foster those relationships for women in their "prime.""When we founded Prime Time for Women, it was this idea based on the science that social connections have a greater ability to improve physical health, emotional well being and longevity than diet and exercise combined," Wagner said during a recent interview at her Hagerstown home."And it was kind of like, OK, so how do you...
This Pennsylvania Hotel is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Pennsylvania's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, with a closer look and attention to local legend, these buildings suddenly tell a different story.
Mike Rowe Celebrates His ‘Grandfather’s Whiskey Hitting Liquor Store Shelves in Baltimore: PHOTOS
Mike Rowe’s Knobel Spirits whiskey is finally available in stores across the country. And the Dirty Jobs host is celebrating the milestone. On Twitter, Rowe posted a few pictures of the bottles on display at Harborview Liquor Store in Baltimore, Maryland. As he explained in the caption, he visited the shop yesterday (Sept. 17) “to celebrate the fact” that his “grandfather’s whiskey is finally starting to make it onto the shelves of America’s finest liquor stores.” And he added that he likes “the way it looked.”
foxbaltimore.com
Summer Heat Hanging On; Slight Chance Of Storms In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We keep the temps above average for the new work week. Heat and humidity will make it feel summer like with the Muggy Meter in the "sticky" category. High temps will be some 10 degrees above average this afternoon. The O's are back in town and...
mocoshow.com
“Alexa” Alerts Family of Fire in Colesville
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a garage fire that extended into a home on the 12600 block of Davan Drive in Colesville on Monday morning around 1:45am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS, sleeping residents were alerted to smoke in the home by their “Alexa”. Upon awakening, they tracked smoke to the attached garage and attempted to enter to investigate, but were pushed back by smoke and heat.
Local hedgehog in top 10 of becoming America's Favorite Pet
Maple, the African pygmy hedgehog, is now competing to be in the top 5 to become America's favorite pet
mocoshow.com
Four Juveniles, One Adult Charged After Friday Night’s Fights at Gaithersburg High School
Per the Gaithersburg Police Department: Four juveniles and one adult were charged with assault after fights broke out at Friday night’s football game (Northwest at Gaithersburg) at Gaithersburg High School (101 Education Boulevard). According to the Gaithersburg Police Department, “as a result of fights on Friday night, Gaithersburg officers charged four juveniles with assault and one 19-years-old male of Germantown, MD with Second Degree Assault, Mutual Affray, Disorderly Conduct, Intoxicated Endanger, and Failure to Obey Lawful Order. The charges were the result of fights that occurred off of the field and as crowds were dispersing.
WTOP
Montgomery Co. connects older residents with volunteer rides
To help older residents get around town, Montgomery County, Maryland, has launched a new online tool that connects residents to volunteer ride providers. The new website allows residents to enter a county address, including the ZIP code, and using GIS mapping technology, they are connected with organizations that offer volunteer rides.
