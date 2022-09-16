ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report Reveals Jazz's Trade Intentions on Jordan Clarkson & Others

With the start of the regular season just around the corner, the Utah Jazz are still over the maximum amount of rostered players allowed to start the year. It felt like getting down to the NBA requirements would be a walk in the park. The Jazz were a prime candidate to take on Russell Westbrook’s monster salary of $47 million and this unprecedented summer for Utah basketball would be complete.
Tim Duncan Had No Faith In Tony Parker After 2001 NBA Draft: "We'll Never Win A Title With A European Point Guard."

There is no salvaging a bad first impression, some say. But that isn't the case for two parts of one of the NBA's most legendary trios. The San Antonio Spurs' consistent success in the 2000s for nearly 2 decades was built primarily on the backs of 3 players. Tim Duncan is considered the greatest power forward ever. Manu Ginobili, the exciting and unbelievable Argentine, and Tony Parker, the point guard that brought it all together.
Cedric Maxwell Says Boston Celtics Owner Called The Team Overrated To Lessen Pressure On Players: "He’s Trying To Understate It Because The Celtics Are Gonna Be The Hunted Team All Year Long"

The Boston Celtics last season outperformed all expectations as they made it all the way to the NBA Finals. Although they eventually missed out on the championship, the Celtics definitely showed the league why they are a formidable team to play against. With perhaps one of the best defenses in...
BOSTON, MA
Donovan Mitchell Says He’s Not Worried About Cleveland's Cold Weather: "To Be Honest, I Think I Dress Better In The Cold."

The Cleveland Cavaliers have excited their fans and indeed a lot of other enthusiasts who love the game by moving for Donovan Mitchell. The trade sent shockwaves through the league, most had considered a move to the New York Knicks a foregone conclusion. However, it's the Cavaliers that swooped in and secured Mitchell, adding another piece to a roster of young All-Star level talents.
CLEVELAND, OH
Giants' Saquon Barkley becomes first player to break 'ManningCast Curse'

The New York Giants are 2-0, and Saquon Barkley has overcome a rather prominent curse in the process. Barkley was a guest on last Monday’s edition of the ManningCast on ESPN, which has become seen as a risky proposition since the program began in 2021. Seven active NFL players appeared as guests last season, and all seven of them lost their next game, giving rise to the “ManningCast Curse.”
West Rumors: Lakers, Russell Westbrook, Spurs, Warriors

The Lakers view Patrick Beverley as a 3-and-D wing player, and not necessarily a “point guard,” per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. So it appears that Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder will be Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, entering training camp at the position. Yes, despite all...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
DeMarcus Cousins Shares Video Of His Amazing Body Transformation: "Love This Game."

DeMarcus Cousins has had a slightly weird career trajectory in that he spent years being arguably one of the NBA's best centers before injuries and the changing game slowed him down considerably. Cousins is currently a free agent, not signed to any team, and has bounced around the league to 4 different teams in the last 2 years.
NBA
Isaiah Thomas Calls Out An NBA Insider For Saying He Worked Out With The Lakers: "What Source Told You That? Smh."

Isaiah Thomas' case in the NBA is a curious one. Thomas was one of the most loved stars in the league during his time with the Boston Celtics, even making it to 2 All-Star teams. However, Thomas had a lot of injury issues following that stint and has bounced around the league on very small prove-it deals. And he still finds himself without a team, something that has happened a few times in recent years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daryl Morey Seemingly Takes A Shot At Ben Simmons While Talking About Sixers Players: "You Need To Have A Special Mindset To Play In, Maybe, New York.’ Although I Think That’s Less True."

The Ben Simmons saga is over since March, but every now and then we hear some comments that might be taken as a shot at the Australian point guard. It can be from former teammates and those who had issues with him; a lot of people take their opportunity to diss Simmons no matter how long it's been since he left the Sixers.
NBA
Kyle Kuzma Posts A Photo With Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss, And Fans Immediately React: "Come Back To Los Angeles"

The Los Angeles Lakers are having far from the ideal time when it comes to roster construction. The team recently signed Dennis Schroder to a deal again, but that doesn't seem to have satiated Lakers fans much. Considering that the Purple and Gold are consistently expected to challenge for and win titles, it's easy to see why fans aren't too pleased with the way things are looking.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yankees slugger Matt Carpenter gets not-so-good injury update

The New York Yankees were holding out hope that star slugger Matt Carpenter would make a return for the postseason, but those expectations are dwindling after his latest rehab update. With just 16 games left until the regular season comes to an end, manager Aaron Boone is still unsure if...
