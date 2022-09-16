Read full article on original website
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa’s Lachlan Wilson Makes Ray’s 8 List
AUGUSTA, Ga. –– The Augusta Sports Council and the Ray Guy Award announced Ray's 8 for week 3 games today and Tulsa Golden Hurricane punter Lachlan Wilson made the list. The list of Ray's 8 punters eligible to be named the Punter of the Week for week 2 games are: Adam Korsak (Rutgers), Kai Kroeger (South Carolina), Mason Hunt (Southern Miss) Michael Turk (Oklahoma), Nik Constantinou (Texas A&M), Peter Moore (Virginia Tech), Tory Taylor (Iowa) and Tulsa's Wilson.
tulsahurricane.com
Time, Network Announced for the Tulsa-Cincinnati Game
TULSA, Okla. –– — The kickoff time and network for Tulsa's American Athletic Conference opener on Saturday, Oct. 1, against defending AAC Champion Cincinnati has been scheduled for 6 p.m. (CT) at Tulsa's H.A. Chapman Stadium. The game will be aired on ESPNU.
tulsahurricane.com
Montgomery Radio Show Airs Tonight at 16th & Harvard RibCrib
TULSA, Okla. –– The Philip Montgomery Radio Show with the Tulsa head coach takes place tonight night, 7-8 p.m., live from the RibCrib Restaurant at 16th and Harvard Avenue. The show airs on Big Country 99.5 FM, KXBL Radio. Montgomery and host Bruce Howard will review this past...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa’s Jordan Frederick Named The American Offensive Player of the Week; Tatum Sanders Tabbed as Rookie of the Week
Tulsa women's soccer players Jordan Frederick and Tatum Sanders were named as the American Athletic Conference Offensive and Rookie of the Week, respectively, as announced today by the league's office. Frederick recorded Tulsa's two goals last week, a game-winner against Temple to begin conference play, as well as the game-winner...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa’s Brin Named to AAC Weekly Honor Roll
IRVING, Texas –– For the third straight week, Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin has been recognized by the American Athletic Conference with a weekly honor. Brin was selected to the AAC's weekly football honor roll for the second time. A week ago, he was named the AAC's Offensive Player of the Week.
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Women’s Soccer Shuts Out Oral Roberts, 1-0
The Tulsa women's soccer team put together a 1-0 shutout over crosstown riavl Oral Roberts on Sunday night at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. The Golden Hurricane moved to 6-3-1 on the season, while the Golden Eagles fell to 5-4-1 overall. "Playing Oral Roberts is like having another conference...
tulsahurricane.com
GAME NOTES: THE OLE MISS GAME
TULSA (2-1, 0-0 AAC) vs. OLE MISS (3-0, 0-0 SEC) Saturday, Sept. 24, 3 pm (CT) Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038), Oxford, Miss. Career Record: 40-47 (7 years) Career Record: 79-42 (11 years) UM Record: 18-8 (3 years) THE STORYLINES . . . • Tulsa is in its 126th season of...
Cross Country Chase brings vintage motorcycles to Green Country
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Vintage motorcycles are heading through Green Country as part of a special cross country chase. The Route 66 Cross Country Chase is a celebration of Route 66 designed for motorcycles made between 1930 and 1960. As they passed through Claremore, FOX23 spoke with some of the...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Cruises 54-17 Over Jacksonville State
TULSA, Okla. – — Tulsa scored on six of its first seven possessions and cruised to a 54-17 victory over Jacksonville State Saturday night in front of 17,311 fans at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Tulsa improved to 2-1 on the year, while JAX State suffered their first loss dropping...
TU bringing back some previously eliminated degree programs
The University of Tulsa is bringing back a handful of degree programs that were previously eliminated.
Boeing chooses Spirit AeroSystems for tanker project
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Spirit AeroSystems, based in Wichita, announced some work for its Tulsa facility. Boeing has hired Spirit to provide new horizontal stabilizers for the KC-135R Stratotankers. The contract is for an initial 34 horizontal stabilizer kits. Spirit says it will support extending the life of the KC-135R through at least 2040. The […]
Three Oklahoma high school students killed in vehicle crash
Three northeastern Oklahoma high school students were killed when the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree Thursday, police said.
FOX23 Investigates: What Tulsa mail thieves are after
TULSA, Okla. — Mailboxes taped off, closed or gone altogether in Tulsa... all part of a crime trend growing across the United States. Gloria Daniel says she learned about the trend first hand, when a water bill check she had tried to mail in north Tulsa showed up days later for sale on criminal online marketplaces.
news9.com
Watch: Exclusive Look Inside Downtown Tulsa's New High-Rise
In less than two weeks, the newest downtown Tulsa high-rise will be open for business. The building sits at 222 North Detroit Avenue, catty-corner to the News On 6 studio. The building, which was originally going to be the WPX Energy building, is holding its ribbon cutting later this month.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Grocery Giveaway Schedule and Information
City Church is doing its grocery giveaway through Nov. 15 in Bartlesville and Pawhuska. The Bartlesville location is at the Central Middle School at 815 Delaware Ave. Pawhuska location is at Tri County Tech 1225 Virginia short St. All events start at 5:30 and end at 6:30. It is a...
KTUL
2nd annual Born & Raised country music festival kicks off in Pryor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Born & Raised Festival is happening all weekend in Pryor. The second annual "Outlaw, Texas, and Red Dirt Country Music and Camping Experience" begins Friday at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds. Organizers say it includes acts like Brothers Osborne, Zach Bryan, Cody Jinks,...
South Tulsa neighborhood manhunt ends with one in custody
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was arrested after police say they walked in him strangling a woman before he jumped out the window and tried to run. Tulsa Police told FOX23 they were responding to calls from neighbors at The Crossings At Silver Oaks apartment complex near 71st and Darlington when they heard a woman scream at the apartment in question.
Homicide of Tulsa woman highlights domestic violence in Tulsa County
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are looking for Juan Blanco, who was charged with a second degree murder in the death of his girlfriend Jackie Littrell. Littrell’s death was ruled a homicide in July. An affidavit said Littrell went to the hospital June 3, saying that her boyfriend punched her in the stomach. At the time, the affidavit did not name her boyfriend.
Tulsa Pop-Up Market Allows People To Give Away Unwanted Items
Over 150 local businesses across Green Country are seeing a boost in support from the community this weekend through the TulsaGo Small Business Crawl. “When you support a local business, and you buy something that is made here the money stays in the community,” Managing partner with TulsaGo, Erik-Michael Collins said.
Sand Springs police identify students involved in deadly car accident
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs police have announced the names of the Charles Page students who died in a car accident Thursday afternoon. 17-year-old Ethan Gibson, 16-year-old Cyra Saner, and 16-year-old Kylee Weaver were pronounced dead at the scene. All three were sitting in the backseat of the car.
