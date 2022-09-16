ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

WILX-TV

Illegal street racing in Lansing cause growing safety concerns

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People street racing are wreaking havoc on streets across Lansing, causing many people to be worried about their safety. Michigan State Police data showed 14 people were killed in crashes across Lansing in 2021. According to police reports, eight crashes were because someone was speeding or ignored stop lights.
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

People involved in incident with Bay City Police Chief react

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In continuing team coverage, we spoke with two of the people involved in the incident that prompted Bay City to put its public safety director on leave. In the video, Mike Cecchini says to a man that he is disturbing the peace and hits him with a flashlight.
BAY CITY, MI
WLNS

Lansing Police busts alleged “chop shop”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – One man is in custody and two guns have been seized after an alleged “chop shop” bust in Lansing. A chop shop is a place where stolen vehicles are stripped for parts and used to illegally repair other vehicles. Stolen property was also seized alongside the firearms, LPD confirmed. In total, […]
LANSING, MI
wsgw.com

Bay City Suspends Top Cop

Bay City Manager Dana Muscott has suspended the city’s Director of Public Safety following a citizen complaint. A statement from Muscott’s Office issued Sunday evening says the City will be cooperating with the Michigan State Police on any investigation they may undertake. The city has placed Michael Cecchini...
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

U.S. Marshals find kidnapped Saginaw child, three others in father's semi-truck

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (WJRT) - A young child kidnapped from Saginaw and three other children were found in their father's semi-truck at a Florida Walmart store last week. The U.S. Marshals Service found the children ages 3 to 10 in the semi-truck after arresting their father on Thursday as he left the Walmart store in Riviera Beach, Fla.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

State orders Lockhart to stop using tunnels for wastewater disposal

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Attorney General Dana Nessel is ordering Flint's Lockhart Chemical Company to immediately stop using defective wastewater and stormwater systems. Instead of using underground pipes, the company located on James P. Cole Boulevard along the Flint River will have to take wastewater elsewhere by truck. The order...
FLINT, MI
Sheldon Neeley
abc12.com

Mother and Police give different accounts of crash that killed a Flint man

A grieving mother describes her son as a good person who did not deserve to die. "He didn't. I want some answers," said Shawntika Davis. Davis disputes police accounts of what happened to her son. 26-year-old Vondreece Davis was killed early Saturday morning when his vehicle crashed head-on with another...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Michigan takes action against Lockhart Chemical after Flint River oil spill

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The company behind a massive oil spill in the Flint River earlier this summer must immediately stop using underground water disposal systems. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced an order Monday requiring Lockhart Chemical to cease the use of underground wastewater and stormwater systems immediately. All...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint Township man dead after apartment complex shootout

FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI – A 29-year-old man is dead after an exchange of gunfire Saturday afternoon at a Flint Township apartment complex. Flint Township police say they arrested a 32-year-old Flint Township man in connection with the homicide. The incident was reported around 1:05 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Saginaw Native Opening Dream Restaurant

An order has been issued against Lockhart chemical, with fines as high as $25,000 per day. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Here are the top stories we are following this evening, Sept. 19th. Video shows confrontation between Bay City Public Safety Director and man. Updated: 4 hours ago.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Saginaw woman accused of stabbing man in her home

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw woman has been charged with stabbing a man in her home last Friday, leaving him in critical condition. Police say 28-year-old Maricella Pena was arraigned two charges, including assault with intent to murder. She could face up to life in prison if she is convicted.
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

One man dead after shooting in Flint Township

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Flint Township Police Department says one man is dead after being shot in Flint Township. Authorities say on Saturday, September 17, 2022, just after 1:00 p.m. officers were dispatched to Sunridge Apartments for the report of a shooting. After arriving, officers discovered a 29-year-old man...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

1 dead, 1 in critical condition from fatal traffic crash in Flint

FLINT, Mich. — A fatal traffic crash occurred Saturday night near the intersection of Pierson Rd and Martin Luther King Ave leaving one dead at the scene and one critically injured. On September 17 around 2:00 a.m., Flint Police Department pulled over a Chevrolet Impala attempting to make a...
FLINT, MI

