WILX-TV
Illegal street racing in Lansing cause growing safety concerns
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People street racing are wreaking havoc on streets across Lansing, causing many people to be worried about their safety. Michigan State Police data showed 14 people were killed in crashes across Lansing in 2021. According to police reports, eight crashes were because someone was speeding or ignored stop lights.
abc12.com
People involved in incident with Bay City Police Chief react
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In continuing team coverage, we spoke with two of the people involved in the incident that prompted Bay City to put its public safety director on leave. In the video, Mike Cecchini says to a man that he is disturbing the peace and hits him with a flashlight.
Lansing Police busts alleged “chop shop”
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – One man is in custody and two guns have been seized after an alleged “chop shop” bust in Lansing. A chop shop is a place where stolen vehicles are stripped for parts and used to illegally repair other vehicles. Stolen property was also seized alongside the firearms, LPD confirmed. In total, […]
Man gets time served after acquittal in 2020 homicide at Flint Township diner
FLINT, MI – A Flint man who had originally been accused in a fatal quadruple shooting at a Flint Township restaurant in July 2020 has been given time served as his punishment more than two years after the incident. Taj Andrico Jackson II, 27, appeared before Genesee County Circuit...
wsgw.com
Bay City Suspends Top Cop
Bay City Manager Dana Muscott has suspended the city’s Director of Public Safety following a citizen complaint. A statement from Muscott’s Office issued Sunday evening says the City will be cooperating with the Michigan State Police on any investigation they may undertake. The city has placed Michael Cecchini...
abc12.com
U.S. Marshals find kidnapped Saginaw child, three others in father's semi-truck
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (WJRT) - A young child kidnapped from Saginaw and three other children were found in their father's semi-truck at a Florida Walmart store last week. The U.S. Marshals Service found the children ages 3 to 10 in the semi-truck after arresting their father on Thursday as he left the Walmart store in Riviera Beach, Fla.
abc12.com
Bay City public safety director on administrative leave following citizen complaint
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay City's director of public safety has been placed on administrative leave following a citizen complaint. In a press release, city officials announced the move, but did not name Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini directly or release details about the complaint. "The City has received...
abc12.com
State orders Lockhart to stop using tunnels for wastewater disposal
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Attorney General Dana Nessel is ordering Flint's Lockhart Chemical Company to immediately stop using defective wastewater and stormwater systems. Instead of using underground pipes, the company located on James P. Cole Boulevard along the Flint River will have to take wastewater elsewhere by truck. The order...
abc12.com
Mother and Police give different accounts of crash that killed a Flint man
A grieving mother describes her son as a good person who did not deserve to die. "He didn't. I want some answers," said Shawntika Davis. Davis disputes police accounts of what happened to her son. 26-year-old Vondreece Davis was killed early Saturday morning when his vehicle crashed head-on with another...
abc12.com
Michigan takes action against Lockhart Chemical after Flint River oil spill
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The company behind a massive oil spill in the Flint River earlier this summer must immediately stop using underground water disposal systems. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced an order Monday requiring Lockhart Chemical to cease the use of underground wastewater and stormwater systems immediately. All...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Friend of man who helped steal 76+ guns in Westland, Dearborn Heights turns him in for reward money
WESTLAND, Mich. – A thief who helped steal at least 76 guns from stores in Westland and Dearborn Heights went over to his friend’s house afterward to show him the weapons, and that friend turned him and his brother in for a $20,000 reward, police said. UPDATE: Thief,...
abc12.com
Video shows incident that prompted Bay City to put public safety director on leave
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Video of an incident that captured Bay City's director of public safety apparently jabbing a man with a flashlight during a tense confrontation appears to be the reason the chief is now on administrative leave. The video was taken Saturday night outside the Rivers Edge...
Flint Township man dead after apartment complex shootout
FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI – A 29-year-old man is dead after an exchange of gunfire Saturday afternoon at a Flint Township apartment complex. Flint Township police say they arrested a 32-year-old Flint Township man in connection with the homicide. The incident was reported around 1:05 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 children who were abducted by Michigan father found in cab of semi truck
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. – Officials said they found four children who had been abducted by their noncustodial Michigan father in the cab of a semi truck. A missing endangered alert was issued out of Saginaw County in April when Joses Braxton kidnapped his child, according to authorities. Further investigation...
abc12.com
Flint police: Man dies after fleeing traffic stop, another driver critical
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 26-year-old Flint man died early Saturday after he fled from a traffic stop, lost control at a high rate of speed and crashed into another vehicle. The Flint Police Department says officers pulled over Vondreece Davis around 2:05 a.m. in the 5500 block...
WNEM
Saginaw Native Opening Dream Restaurant
An order has been issued against Lockhart chemical, with fines as high as $25,000 per day. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Here are the top stories we are following this evening, Sept. 19th. Video shows confrontation between Bay City Public Safety Director and man. Updated: 4 hours ago.
nbc25news.com
Narcan vending machine installed at Saginaw County Health Department
SAGINAW, Mich. - A Naloxone vending machine was installed recently at the Saginaw County Health Department. SCHD says it will serve as a vital tool to address the opioid crisis and the stigma of substance use. At no charge, the vending machine dispenses the following:. Fentanyl test strips to detect...
abc12.com
Saginaw woman accused of stabbing man in her home
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw woman has been charged with stabbing a man in her home last Friday, leaving him in critical condition. Police say 28-year-old Maricella Pena was arraigned two charges, including assault with intent to murder. She could face up to life in prison if she is convicted.
nbc25news.com
One man dead after shooting in Flint Township
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Flint Township Police Department says one man is dead after being shot in Flint Township. Authorities say on Saturday, September 17, 2022, just after 1:00 p.m. officers were dispatched to Sunridge Apartments for the report of a shooting. After arriving, officers discovered a 29-year-old man...
nbc25news.com
1 dead, 1 in critical condition from fatal traffic crash in Flint
FLINT, Mich. — A fatal traffic crash occurred Saturday night near the intersection of Pierson Rd and Martin Luther King Ave leaving one dead at the scene and one critically injured. On September 17 around 2:00 a.m., Flint Police Department pulled over a Chevrolet Impala attempting to make a...
