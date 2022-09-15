Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dawgpost.com
Georgia Coach Kirby Smart: "We Have A Lot Of Things To Clean Up"
ATHENS, Ga. — University of Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart spoke with the media Tuesday evening after practice and offered the following comments sharing their thoughts about the team and returning to Sanford Stadium to take on the Kent State Golden Flashes. On what he has seen from...
dawgpost.com
True Freshman Oscar Delp Learning To Be A "Complete Tight End"
ATHENS - The 2022 Georgia Bulldogs may have the greatest tight end room of all time. It may be rat poison, but it’s the truth. Brock Bowers might be the best overall player in college football. Georgia fans better enjoy him. He’s a special player. Darnell Washington is moving people moving guys into next week. One of the more unique players in college football.
dawgpost.com
Paul Finebaum: Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs are the New Alabama
ATHENS - ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has seen enough of Kirby Smart’s No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. “In many ways Georgia is the new Alabama,” Finebaum proclaimed Sunday. The Bulldogs took out South Carolina 48-7 in Columbia. Alabama beat Louisiana-Monroe 63-7 at home. Georgia jumped Bama Sunday to be the unanimous No. 1-ranked team in the country.
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs' Destruction of South Carolina Gamecocks Watched by 3 Million
ATHENS - The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs’ lopsided win over South Carolina was watched by three million viewers on Saturday. That’s more than double the amount of people that watched South Carolina lose to Arkansas last week on ESPN at the same exact time. Georgia’s win over South Carolina was up nearly half a million viewers from last year’s primetime affair in Athens, which was a primetime game on ESPN.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldog Coach Kirby Smart Talks Brock Bowers, Injuries and More
ATHENS - University of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and several student-athletes offered the following comments during Monday’s media session ahead of the Saturday’s game against Kent State. Opening Statement…. “We’re looking forward to getting another home game. Our second time to play at home against a quality...
dawgpost.com
Georgia Coach Kirby Smart Gives Update On William Poole and Injuries
ATHENS - Kirby Smart spoke with the media today as his No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs prepare for Kent State after a dominant performance against South Carolina. Smart spoke about a number of different topics and gave an injury update on some key players. One of them was star defensive...
College Football World Reacts To Female Athlete Controversy
South Carolina honored its female athletes during the second quarter of Saturday's game against Georgia. Unfortunately, it didn't appear to be planned very well. Most of the female athletes had to be rushed off the field, leading to some upset football fans. It wasn't on the female athletes, though. "All...
Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year for best GameDay poster
BOONE, N.C. — Three Appalachian State University students have won a year of tuition and fees for making the best posters at ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday. School officials announced that Zackary Carr, a freshman from Gastonia, was named the winner of the poster contest with “The Only ATM That Lets You Withdraw $1.5 Million” — a clever play on the Texas A&M logo and reference to the guarantee the Aggies paid to host App State on Sept. 10.
RELATED PEOPLE
WYFF4.com
Clemson freshman found dead at South Carolina gas station, coroner says
CLEMSON, S.C. — The coroner has identified the person found dead at an Upstate gas station as an 18-year-old Clemson student. Officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway just before 2:30 p.m. Monday to a report of an unconscious person in the store, according to Chief Jorge Campos with Clemson Police Department.
Clemson student found dead at Upstate convenience store
A Clemson University student was found dead at an Upstate convenience store Monday afternoon.
South Carolina Woman Wins 'Breathtaking' Lottery Prize
One South Carolina player is celebrating a huge win thanks to a lucky lottery ticket.
macaronikid.com
Presenting the Stacey Freaking' Abrams Yard Sign
Stacey Abrams does it for me and is my chosen candidate as a woman and as a woman of color. Our visions go hand and hand. I am not just voting for her because she is a Democrat. Stacey is getting my vote because of all these reasons respectfully. So...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
WMAZ
Georgia woman finds hundreds of dollars accidently placed in lunch bag, returns to restaurant
JACKSON, Georgia — A woman in Jackson, Georgia, is being praised by local police for her integrity upon discovering something in her fast food bag that most would be tempted to keep for themselves. According to their Facebook post, Joann Oliver discovered $543.10 in cash underneath her sandwich after...
nowhabersham.com
Inmate death at Lee Arrendale State Prison under investigation
An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate earlier this week at Lee Arrendale State Prison in Alto. The Georgia Department of Correction’s Office of Professional Standards is overseeing the investigation, according to GDC Public Affairs Director Joan Heath. “We can confirm an inmate death at LASP,...
Comments / 0