Controlling SC's invasive species is a multiagency issue that boils down to money

Read full article on original website
Related
The Post and Courier
In major conservation win, Buckfield is now protected land that allows hunting, restricts growth
YEMASSEE — Environmentalists can be a gloomy lot these days. But on a mild, overcast morning in late August, bumping over a longleaf-pine savanna where Jasper and Hampton counties meet, Matthew Williams and Patrick Moore were enthusiastic about the fate of South Carolina's flora and fauna. "I'm going to...
3 Underrated Beaches in South Carolina
If you are trying to decide where to spend your next holiday, make sure to add South Carolina to your list. That's because this beautiful state has a lot to offer and there is something for everybody in South Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time and who you are traveling with, you will most definitely find something for your liking in this beautiful state. There are so many breathtaking beaches to choose from that a seven-day vacation will not be enough to explore all of them. To help you get started, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated beaches in South Carolina that you should visit on your next trip.
kiss951.com
5 of the Scariest Haunted Houses to Visit in South Carolina
Listen, if it is one thing I enjoy it’s the fall season and being scared! Spooky Season is slowly approaching and we cannot wait to check out all of the haunted spots there are around the town. Being born and raised in South Carolina, I have attended plenty of spooky and haunted places in the state. Charleston is my hometown and we have some of the coolest things to check out during September and October. So, if you are wanting to be spooked out this year, you’re in the right place.
golaurens.com
ZF Transmissions Gray Court receives South Carolina Gateway Award
ZF Transmissions Gray Court received this year’s South Carolina Gateway Award for investing $200 million in the upstate which created 500 new jobs. The South Carolina Gateway Award reception was hosted in the state capital of Columbia at the Parker Poe & Bernstein office. According to a most recent article by the SC Commerce, German companies employ about 12,338 people in the state of South Carolina and German companies have $5.32 million dollars invested.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
$5M grant from Google.org to help underserved SC children
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A $5 million grant from Google.org to the National 4-H Council will go in part to helping underserved children in South Carolina with access to technology. 4-H is an education and development program facilitated by more than 100 public universities and 3,000 local extension offices...
3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
There is no doubt that South Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country. On top of having lots of charming cities and breathtaking beaches, South Carolina also has plenty of amazing restaurants where you can enjoy truly delicious food. And if what you love is seafood, then here are three amazing seafood spots in South Carolina that you should visit.
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13th
Columbia, South Carolina - The lights and sounds of the South Carolina State Fair will be a little lower from 10 a.m.-noon on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, when the S.C. State Fair hosts it’s first-ever Sensory-Friendly Morning. During Sensory-Friendly Morning, the S.C. State Fair will create an environment designed with children and adults with autism or sensory processing disorders in mind. The goal for the morning is to enable families who have a member, whether child or adult, with special needs to visit, explore and enjoy the fair.
Gas prices continue falling in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The good news continues for South Carolina drivers as prices at the pump have gone down for the 14th consecutive week. The state gas price fell by 6.2 cents in the past week and South Carolinians can expect to pay $3.20 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman says her 3 dogs were attacked by a rattle snake; only 2 survived
COLUMBIA, S.C. — You may notice more snakes slithering around the Midlands. According to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources website, there are 38 known species of snake in this state. Six of them are venomous. An encounter by either a human or an animal can be deadly. One...
FOX Carolina
Experts weigh-in on swarms of recorded earthquakes in Midlands
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There have been nearly 80 earthquakes recorded in the Midlands since December, but experts explain why they don’t expect these earthquakes to cause any damage. “This swarm of earthquakes has really kind of outlived its welcome,” said University of South Carolina seismologist Dr. Scott...
Do you rent out rooms in South Carolina? You need to know this
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Starting October 1, people who provide rooms for rent on websites like AirBnB will be required to electronically file and pay accommodations tax returns. The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) wants those who provide tourists and travelers rooms for rent in the state to know about the state Accommodations Tax, a 2% tax added to a 5% Sales Tax and any applicable local tax.
WIS-TV
South Carolinians demand repeal of program that allows garnishments of tax refunds and wages
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - More than 150 South Carolinians have reached out to the WBTV Investigates Team about their tax refunds or paychecks being garnished to offset unpaid medical debt at hospitals. More than one-third of them said they received no advanced warning of the upcoming garnishment, as required by state law.
WYFF4.com
Popular triples drawn four times this month in South Carolina Education Lottery
GREENVILLE, S.C. — For the fourth time this month, thousands of South Carolina Education Lottery Pick 3 players have won with three identical numbers. The triple number combination is hands down the lottery’s most played sequence. In an unprecedented stretch of 12 days, four Pick 3 drawings have...
South Carolina family recalls woman killed by neighbor during target practice
GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — Nicholas Skylar Lucas’ gunfire typically hit the bullet-riddled rusty trash can or fallen satellite dish in his backyard, much to some residents’ discontent. But on Aug. 27, bullets from the intoxicated 30-year-old man’s .45-caliber handgun hit and killed Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate, his 42-year-old neighbor and parent to nine children, according […]
counton2.com
Meet the candidate: Tally Casey (D) for South Carolina Lt. Gov.
SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — Greenville native Lt. Col. Tally Parham Casey is the first female fighter pilot in South Carolina. In operations supporting the first Persian Gulf War, her job was to patrol the “No-Fly Zone” and allow herself to be targeted by anti-aircraft installations. Once her plane was detected, she then tried to destroy the radars before taking evasive action to avoid incoming anti-aircraft fire, clearing the path for the bombers that would follow.
bloomberglaw.com
South Carolina Hospital Loses Bid for Medicare Status Change
Secretary reasonably interpreted hospital distance requirement. HHS properly denied a South Carolina hospital’s application for a classification change that would have increased its Medicare reimbursements, because the hospital didn’t qualify as a “sole community hospital,” a Washington, D.C. federal court said. The Secretary of Health and...
This Is The Most Remote Place In South Carolina
24/7 Wall St found the most remote locations in each state, from desert locales to mountainous expanses.
Oldest open FOIA case in S.C., perhaps U.S., filed in Newberry 2011
A lawsuit filed in Newberry 11 years ago has become the longest-ever Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) case in South Carolina — and perhaps the longest state FOIA case in the nation. The FOIA promotes government transparency by giving citizens access to meetings and documents that reveal what public...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Quick win in Charleston school case shows AG's power to keep government in line
Well, that certainly was easy. All it took was a single threatening letter from S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson, and the Charleston County School Board folded — quietly conducted a do-over Monday of votes that Superintendent Don Kennedy acknowledged were taken in violation of the state’s open meetings law.
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina Department of Education Releases End-of-Course and Career Readiness Assessments
Today, the South Carolina Department of Education released statewide public school results for Ready to Work (R2W) and the End-of-Course Examination Program (EOCEP) assessment tests taken for high school courses in school year 2021-22. “We acknowledge the growth and improvement shown in the results as compared to 2021, but we...
Comments / 0