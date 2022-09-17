GoFundMe created for family of Yorktown highway worker fatally struck by car

A GoFundMe page has been created for the Yorktown highway worker killed on the job this week.

Jake Arcara was working on a drainage project when he was fatally struck by a car.

The Highway Department posted photos to their Facebook page, along with a message that read in part, "to say we are heartbroken is an understatement.

He was a "hardworking, loving, genuine guy."

Friends of the Arcara family have started this GoFundMe page to help raise money for the Lakeland High School graduate's funeral expenses.

A funeral is set for next Tuesday in Shrub Oak.