ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, NY

GoFundMe created for family of Yorktown highway worker fatally struck by car

By , and News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tG8mj_0hyiVht800

A GoFundMe page has been created for the Yorktown highway worker killed on the job this week.

Jake Arcara was working on a drainage project when he was fatally struck by a car.

The Highway Department posted photos to their Facebook page, along with a message that read in part, "to say we are heartbroken is an understatement.

He was a "hardworking, loving, genuine guy."

Friends of the Arcara family have started this GoFundMe page to help raise money for the Lakeland High School graduate's funeral expenses.

A funeral is set for next Tuesday in Shrub Oak.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yorktown, NY
City
Shrub Oak, NY
News 12

Search continues for 4 missing people in the Hudson Valley

The search is continuing tonight for several missing people from the Hudson Valley after two adults reported missing were found deceased this summer. Shaniece Harris, Heather Callas, Marvin Gibbs and Steven Kraft remain missing after disappearing from the Hudson Valley area. Their cases are separate and in some cases, span...
PORT JERVIS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gofundme#The Highway Department#The Lakeland High School
101.5 WPDH

McDonald’s Breaks Ground on New Dutchess County Location

A new double-drive thru McDonald's restaurant is coming to one of the busiest areas in Dutchess County. Construction crews were working hard on Tuesday to prepare for the construction of the Hudson Valley's newest fast food restaurant. An enormous work site has been fenced in and heavy equipment has been brought to construct a brand new state-of-the-art McDonald's restaurant.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Hudson Valley Post

Missing Hudson Valley Fisherman Found Dead

The body of a missing Hudson Valley fisherman was found in a river. On Tuesday, New York State Police provided a tragic update regarding a man who went missing when a boat capsized in Orange County. New York State Police Searching for a Missing Fisherman on the Delaware River in...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

A New License Plate In New York State

There is nothing like taking a long ride around New York State in the fall. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are some amazing things to see and do. We are blessed here in New York State to have some of the most picturesque views in Autumn. Pumpkin picking, fresh cider and decorating for Halloween are all so fun! But there is something new this fall that some drivers are very excited about.
TRAVEL
101.5 WPDH

New York State Trooper Arrested After Allegedly Trying To Return An Old Item At Walmart

Buying something you already have and replacing the new with the old, and returning it for your money back is illegal. A New York State Trooper was arrested on Tuesday after the same people that he works with alleged he attempted to return an item at Walmart after switching the contents of the new box with a "weathered" version of the same item according to CNY Central.
WATERTOWN, NY
News 12

News 12

107K+
Followers
36K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy