5 indicted in Weld County auto theft ring, 50+ cars stolen
Five people have been indicted in a large-scale auto theft ring. The suspects are accused of stealing more than 50 vehicles in Weld County since April 2021.Amanda Johnson, Austin Carholm, Ryan Yarwood, Hector Rivera, and Jacob Martinez have been indicted on 147 counts. Investigators believe the group steals vehicles and then sells them. Of the 50 car thefts, police said that 49 were specific vehicles from specific victims. All but five of th stolen vehicles are Kia and Hyundai models. Each suspect has been charged with violating Colorado's "Organized Crime Control Act" as well as counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, identity theft, forgery, criminal mischief and distribution of a controlled substance.
Weld Co. Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz killed in hit & run crash
Weld County Sheriff's Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz has been identified as the victim in Sunday's hit-and-run crash north of Greeley. Hein-Nutz had been with the sheriff's office since 2018 at 21 years old. She was killed just one week away from celebrating her 24th birthday. The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the circumstances of Sunday's crash. The Weld County Sheriff's Office is assisting. The driver of the hit-and-run vehicle is known as Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia. He is 37 or 38 years old and residing in Weld County. Detectives said that a falsified Green Card and a fake Social Security card were recovered from his vehicle....
FOCO Police: Person Shot Several Times In Old Town Incident
Police in Fort Collins are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in Old Town in which someone was shot and 'seriously injured." That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. According to the post, on Saturday morning at about 1:30, officers working foot patrol heard several gunshots.
Weld County deputy killed in hit-and-run crash, suspect ran from scene
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A Weld County Sheriff's deputy died in a hit-and-run motorcycle crash with a van north of Greeley on Sunday, according to the Sheriff's Office. Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was riding her motorcycle to work when the crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of AA Street and 37th Avenue, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Colorado police left woman inside car parked on train tracks, leading to crash and serious injuries
A woman was injured in Weld County late Friday night after three Colorado police officers left her in a squad car that was subsequently hit by a train. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that it is looking into the incident. According to the bureau, a Platteville...
Deputies looking for vehicular homicide suspect
Deputies in Weld County are looking for a driver that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run.
Colorado State Patrol Requesting Assistance Locating Hit and Run Driver in Fatal Crash
WELD COUNTY – Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol are requesting assistance from the public to locate Octavio Gonzales-Garcia after his suspected involvement in a crash that left another party dead. At approximately 5:31 PM on Sunday, September 18, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash located at the intersections...
Train hits police vehicle with detained woman in backseat in Colorado
A woman was seriously injured on Friday night, when a train struck the police car that she was detained inside of, according to a news release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI). The incident occurred just north of Platteville at around 7:30 p.m., officials reported. "Although early in the...
CBI investigating officers who left suspect in squad car on train tracks
PLATTEVILLE, Colo. — The chief of the Platteville Police Department told 9NEWS Sunday that an officer has been placed on administrative leave after, investigators say, he put a suspect in his squad car parked on train tracks and a train hit the squad car, seriously injuring the suspect. The...
3 victims identified from Saturday midair collision in Boulder County
The Boulder County Coroner's office has identified the three people who died in Saturday's mid-air collision near Longmont. The victims were 22-year-old Daniel Wilmoth, Samuel Fisher, 23, and 69-year-old Henry Butler. Two were found dead in one of the airplanes and one was found dead in the other. The National Transportation Safety Board said the two planes involved in the crash were a Cessna 172 and a Sonex Xenos. Given the type of aircraft involved the NTSB said they will be taking a close look...
Northglenn shooting suspect still at large
A shooting that occurred overnight left one person in the hospital, and now, police are searching for the person responsible.
Man arrested after threatening to burn down camping trailer with two people inside in Ault
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A man who threatened to burn down a camping trailer in Ault on Friday night was arrested after a six-hour standoff with law enforcement. The Weld County Sheriff's Office said 40-year-old Marshall Wayne Johnson of Ault was arrested after police received a 911 that he was outside a camper trailer with gasoline.
Weld County Sheriff Responds to Home Invasion Call, Finds Coyote
The Weld County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a burglary in process on Thursday, September 8. The incident occurred near the 13000 block of Weld County Road 2 located north of Brighton when the homeowners came home to find a broken window and heard noises coming from the basement.
10-year-old on scooter killed after collision with car
A 10-year-old who was riding a scooter was killed after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night.
Weld County man in custody after 6-hour stand off with police
Marshall Wayne Johnson is facing charges of burglary, menacing, attempted arson, as well as harassment, criminal trespass and theft. Weld County deputies responded to a 911 call reporting that Johnson had a can of gasoline and was threatening to burn a fifth wheel camper trailer with two people inside it. The caller also said that Johnson threatened them with a hammer. When deputies got to the scene, Johnson barricaded himself in the primary home on the property, and hold up for 6-hours. Members of the Negotiations Unit responded, and the Weld County Regional SWAT Team also were activated. Johnson surrendered at 9:15 p.m. on Friday, September 16th, with no reports of injuries. He is currently in the Weld County jail.
Man arrested after 6-hour standoff, closes Highway 14
The Weld County Regional SWAT Team arrested one man for threatening to burn down a camping trailer while people were inside.
Search for missing adult underway in Larimer County
Officials in Larimer County are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing adult man who went missing on Saturday night.
Man recognized for intervening in excessive force arrest in Loveland
The man who intervened in the excessive force arrest of an elderly woman with dementia has been recognized. Reidesel Mendoza received a citizenship award from Loveland during the city’s Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at Foote Lagoon Saturday. Mendoza stopped his vehicle to confront officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali after Karen Garner, who had dementia, had her shoulder dislocated during an arrest for petty shoplifting in 2020. Hopp and Jalali were sentenced to prison time for the arrest. Loveland Mayor Jacki Marsh said Mendoza is the only person involved “who did the right thing” that day.
Motorcyclist killed in Brighton crash
The Brighton Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist.
Ault man arrested after hours-long standoff with SWAT team in Weld Co.
A man has been arrested following an hours-long standoff that brought the SWAT team to Weld County. Police handcuffed Marshall Johnson of Ault Friday night after they say he threatened to burn down a camping trailer with people inside. Police said a caller to 911 said Johnson was outside with a can of gasoline in one hand and a hammer in the other. SWAT officers arrived on the 21000 block of Colorado 14 to find Johnson barricaded inside a trailer. He came out peacefully after more than six hours. No one was hurt. Johnson faces felony charges of burglary, menacing and attempted arson.
