Weld County, CO

CBS Denver

5 indicted in Weld County auto theft ring, 50+ cars stolen

Five people have been indicted in a large-scale auto theft ring. The suspects are accused of stealing more than 50 vehicles in Weld County since April 2021.Amanda Johnson, Austin Carholm, Ryan Yarwood, Hector Rivera, and Jacob Martinez have been indicted on 147 counts. Investigators believe the group steals vehicles and then sells them. Of the 50 car thefts, police said that 49 were specific vehicles from specific victims. All but five of th stolen vehicles are Kia and Hyundai models. Each suspect has been charged with violating Colorado's "Organized Crime Control Act" as well as counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, identity theft, forgery, criminal mischief and distribution of a controlled substance. 
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Weld Co. Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz killed in hit & run crash

Weld County Sheriff's Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz has been identified as the victim in Sunday's hit-and-run crash north of Greeley. Hein-Nutz had been with the sheriff's office since 2018 at 21 years old. She was killed just one week away from celebrating her 24th birthday. The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the circumstances of Sunday's crash. The Weld County Sheriff's Office is assisting. The driver of the hit-and-run vehicle is known as Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia. He is 37 or 38 years old and residing in Weld County. Detectives said that a falsified Green Card and a fake Social Security card were recovered from his vehicle....
WELD COUNTY, CO
K2 Radio

FOCO Police: Person Shot Several Times In Old Town Incident

Police in Fort Collins are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in Old Town in which someone was shot and 'seriously injured." That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. According to the post, on Saturday morning at about 1:30, officers working foot patrol heard several gunshots.
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

Weld County deputy killed in hit-and-run crash, suspect ran from scene

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A Weld County Sheriff's deputy died in a hit-and-run motorcycle crash with a van north of Greeley on Sunday, according to the Sheriff's Office. Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was riding her motorcycle to work when the crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of AA Street and 37th Avenue, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
WELD COUNTY, CO
County
Weld County, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Severance, CO
Weld County, CO
Crime & Safety
The Denver Gazette

3 victims identified from Saturday midair collision in Boulder County

The Boulder County Coroner's office has identified the three people who died in Saturday's mid-air collision near Longmont. The victims were 22-year-old Daniel Wilmoth, Samuel Fisher, 23, and 69-year-old Henry Butler. Two were found dead in one of the airplanes and one was found dead in the other. The National Transportation Safety Board said the two planes involved in the crash were a Cessna 172 and a Sonex Xenos. Given the type of aircraft involved the NTSB said they will be taking a close look...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Denver

Weld County man in custody after 6-hour stand off with police

Marshall Wayne Johnson is facing charges of burglary, menacing, attempted arson, as well as harassment, criminal trespass and theft. Weld County deputies responded to a 911 call reporting that Johnson had a can of gasoline and was threatening to burn a fifth wheel camper trailer with two people inside it. The caller also said that Johnson threatened them with a hammer. When deputies got to the scene, Johnson barricaded himself in the primary home on the property, and hold up for 6-hours. Members of the Negotiations Unit responded, and the Weld County Regional SWAT Team also were activated. Johnson surrendered at 9:15 p.m. on Friday, September 16th, with no reports of injuries. He is currently in the Weld County jail.
WELD COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Man recognized for intervening in excessive force arrest in Loveland

The man who intervened in the excessive force arrest of an elderly woman with dementia has been recognized. Reidesel Mendoza received a citizenship award from Loveland during the city’s Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at Foote Lagoon Saturday. Mendoza stopped his vehicle to confront officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali after Karen Garner, who had dementia, had her shoulder dislocated during an arrest for petty shoplifting in 2020. Hopp and Jalali were sentenced to prison time for the arrest. Loveland Mayor Jacki Marsh said Mendoza is the only person involved “who did the right thing” that day.
LOVELAND, CO
1310kfka.com

Ault man arrested after hours-long standoff with SWAT team in Weld Co.

A man has been arrested following an hours-long standoff that brought the SWAT team to Weld County. Police handcuffed Marshall Johnson of Ault Friday night after they say he threatened to burn down a camping trailer with people inside. Police said a caller to 911 said Johnson was outside with a can of gasoline in one hand and a hammer in the other. SWAT officers arrived on the 21000 block of Colorado 14 to find Johnson barricaded inside a trailer. He came out peacefully after more than six hours. No one was hurt. Johnson faces felony charges of burglary, menacing and attempted arson.
AULT, CO
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

