Read full article on original website
Related
cbs4indy.com
IN Focus: Indiana’s abortion law takes effect
INDIANAPOLIS – As lawmakers on Capitol Hill see a proposal for a national abortion ban, Indiana’s new abortion guidelines are now in effect. September 15 was the first day abortions were largely outlawed except in cases of rape, incest, “lethal fetal anomaly,” and to prevent substantial impairment to the life or health of a pregnant woman.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana joins 7 states in forming hydrogen coalition
Indiana and seven other states are joining forces in an effort to develop what they call a robust hydrogen market, supply chain and workforce. The governors have signed the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition Memorandum of Understanding with the goal of supporting hydrogen production in the region. The other states include Illinois,...
warricknews.com
Governor appoints new judge to Indiana Court of Appeals
Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed a south-central Indiana judge to fill a judicial vacancy on the Indiana Court of Appeals. The Republican chief executive selected Morgan Superior Judge Peter Foley on Wednesday over the two other candidates recommended by the Indiana Judicial Nominating Commission to succeed retiring Judge Edward W. Najam Jr. on the state's 15-member appellate bench.
wdrb.com
Indiana-based doctor moves practice to Illinois after new abortion law takes effect
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana doctor said the state's new abortion ban leaves her no choice but to leave the state completely. Dr. Katie McHugh, an OBGYN and abortion provider, said she is moving her practice from Indianapolis to Illinois. "I am a born and raised Hoosier and had...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
95.3 MNC
Abortion clinic plans to stay open after Indiana’s new abortion ban
At least one abortion clinic plans on staying open to provide other services as the state’s new law banning most abortions take effect Thursday. The people in charge at Whole Woman’s Health in South Bend, say they will stay within the law but will help provide women who want abortions, access.
wevv.com
Missing Indiana girl found safe, authorities say
Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, the Whitely County Sheriff's Department said that 12-year-old Emery Osborne had been found safe. No other details on the incident were released. Indiana authorities are investigating the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl. The Indiana State Police sent out a Statewide Silver Alert on Monday morning for...
wdrb.com
Family Dollar stores in Indiana included in FDA recall of Colgate toothpaste, mouthwash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family Dollar stores across the country — including some in Indiana — recalled certain kinds of Colgate toothpaste and mouthwash, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced last week. The store said it isn't aware of any complaints so far, but the FDA said...
Indiana troopers arrest man for cocaine possession during 6-state crime 'blitz'
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - A Michigan man was among three people who were arrested during a six-state blitz targeting narcotics and other criminal acts this weekend. Indiana State Troopers joined troopers from Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and West Virginia in the six-state marijuana and criminal patrol effort, according to Sgt. Glen Fifield from Indiana State Police.
RELATED PEOPLE
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
Indiana project aims to save rare endangered species
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wildlife biologists in Indiana have been making efforts to save an endangered species found in the state, and now they’ll have a little more help. The Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife says they have been a longstanding partner with Purdue University in the effort to research and recover Indiana’s […]
Radio Ink
Bob & Tom On The Road
The Bob & Tom Show got out of the studio and took a trip to Louisville, KY. The syndicated morning show visited affiliate WQMF-FM to help the station kick-off two weekends of rock festivals. iHeart’s 95.7 QMF hosted Bob & Tom to mark the two festivals, “Bourbon & Beyond” and...
wibqam.com
Gasoline use tax continues to fall in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The streak of falling gas prices continues, approaching 100 days. That decrease is also impacting Indiana’s gasoline use tax. The Indiana Department of Revenue recently published the gasoline use tax calculation for October. The calculation shows the rate starting October 1 will be 22 cents per gallon, down from 24 cents in September.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 2 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
WISH-TV
Indiana suffered heavy casualties during Civil War
We’re taking a look back at Indiana history. All this week, News 8’s Adam Pinsker is taking a look at Indiana’s role in the Civil War. This is the final part of five entries in our latest INside Story series. Part 1 | Part 2 | Part...
Can RFRA take down Indiana’s new abortion law?
It is the height of irony that the new GOP-backed abortion restrictions could be undone by the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. RFRA caused massive controversy in 2015 because conservative groups and some Hoosiers wanted to use it to justify discrimination, specifically against gay and lesbian Hoosiers who they disagreed with based on religious beliefs. Think […] The post Can RFRA take down Indiana’s new abortion law? appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis once hosted a Confederate prisoner camp
We’re taking a look back at Indiana history. All this week, News 8’s Adam Pinsker is taking a look at Indiana’s role in the Civil War. This is the fourth of five entries in our latest INside Story series. Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tiger triplets make public debut at Indiana zoo
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis zoo debuted three Amur tigers on Friday. Helena, Roman and Nicolas were born in May and were set to make their first public appearance at 9:30 a.m. at the zoo, but the two male cubs were a no-show. According to WTHR, one cub was undergoing medical treatment, and the other chose to stay inside.
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana woman marks 50 years working at the same McDonald's
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- We've all found ourselves under the golden arches, hungry. A trip to McDonald's comes with the familiar fries, burgers and soda. But often, an unfamiliar face takes your order. That's not the case at one McDonald's in Seymour. Geraldine VonDielingen — or, as her co-workers call...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Unemployment rates, number of residents working down in Northwest Indiana
Unemployment rates are down in Northwest Indiana, but so is the number of people working. Lake County's rate dropped from 5.5 percent in July to 5.2 percent in August, according to the latest report from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Porter County's rate went from 3.7 to 3.2 percent.
Comments / 4