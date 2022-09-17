ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri City, TX

2nd case of monkeypox confirmed at Ridge Point High School in 2 weeks, Fort Bend ISD reports

 5 days ago

For the second time in two weeks, a Missouri City school has reported a confirmed case on campus, according to Fort Bend ISD.

On Thursday, parents and staff of Ridge Point High School were notified of the positive test results and were informed that the student was last seen on campus three days prior, on Monday, Sept. 12.

The school district informed the Fort Bend County Health Department once they received the results

In the first case, parents were notified on Aug. 29, after the student was last seen on campus a week before on Aug. 23.

Fort Bend wants to remind the public to stay safe and protect themselves.

Monkeypox is transmittable through direct contact with scabs, bodily fluids, or a rash of someone who is confirmed to have the disease. It is also through touching objects, fabrics, and clothing of someone with monkeypox.

Symptoms can occur within three weeks of exposure.

Avoid close skin-to-skin contact with people with a rash developed from the disease for prevention. And avoid close contact with anyone who is suspected of having any illness.

Wash your hands often with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and avoid touching your face before and after using the bathroom.

