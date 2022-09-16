Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Just a short drive from Orlando, Tampa now has a magic mushroom dispensary
It appears Floridians now have a legal avenue to actually enjoy a Phish show. Ybor City's Chillum Hemp Dispensary, which has operated out of 1714 E. Seventh St. since 2018, is now known as "Chillum Mushroom and Hemp Dispensary," since it now carries mushroom products. "The store now stocks different grow kits, spores and mycology cultures, functional mushrooms and yes … Magic Mushrooms!" says owner Carlos Hermida in a press release. "The catch is these magic mushrooms are legal by federal law, 'cause these mushrooms don’t contain psilocybin but chemicals that are legal and surprisingly similar … Yes, they make you trip!" Chillum says they legally can't sell any mushrooms that contain psilocybin, one of the most common ingredients in popular "magic mushrooms," but they can legally sell grow kits and mycelium cultures. "Psilocybin is still illegal, but the study of mycology is very legal as long as there is no psilocybin present," says Hermida. "That is why we sell mycelium for psilocybin mushrooms.
jacksonvillefreepress.com
Onyx Magazine Honors 22 of Florida’s Most Influential Black Men of Honor
The Man of the Year is Dr. George Tinsley, a Central Florida pioneer in Black business ownership and six-time hall of famer. (ORLANDO, FL–September 14, 2022) – In its 25th year of celebrating Black achievement, ONYX Magazine hosted the third Men of Honor (MOH), along with Founding Partner Orlando Health and Presenting Sponsor VyStar Credit Union. The internationally recognized event applauded 22 of Florida’s most impactful and influential Black men during an awards celebration on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 5 p.m. at the beautiful Rosen Centre Hotel, Orlando.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Vanessa Echols Former News Anchor, Philanthropist, Cancer Survivor was recent Guest on The Crossman Conversation
ORLANDO — Vanessa Echols, a broadcast journalist who recently retired as anchor of Channel 9 Eyewitness News, was a recent guest on The Crossman Conversation. Hear the podcast at TheShepherdRadio.com. The Crossman Conversation provides a platform for activists trying to make a difference in their communities and to share...
allears.net
NEWS: New Restaurant Coming to the Swan & Dolphin Hotel in Disney World
It can be difficult to decide where to eat in Disney World — there are so many options to choose from!. We’ve compiled lists of our favorite eats, budget friendly options, and must-try snacks to help you decide. Now, though, it’s getting even more difficult because several new restaurants are in the works for Disney World including Roundup Rodeo BBQ, Summer House Santa Monica, and The Cake Bake Shop. And now, there’s another new restaurant coming to a Disney World hotel!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westorlandonews.com
Overcoming Challenges, Orlando Native Graduates with Honor & Hopes to Inspire Others
After being diagnosed with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, Orlando native Roderick Davenport balanced a tough academic schedule while undergoing many surgeries, coping with chronic pain, as well as facing a series of family deaths. Crediting faith, resilience, perseverance, and a vital support system, Davenport graduated as an academic scholar from American Public University School of Health Sciences, Sports Management on June 18, 2022.
positivelyosceola.com
Viva Osceola Returns to Kissimmee’s Lakefront Park October 8, presented by Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital
VIVA Osceola, presented by Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital, returns to Kissimmee’s Lakefront Park on Saturday October 8th from 11am – 6pm and will feature “live” music with headliners Domino Saints, Nano Cabrera, and Sammy Velez. There will also be local entertainers performing on the LA...
click orlando
Oktoberfest in Oviedo: Festival brings 3 days filled with beer, food, performances
OVIEDO, Fla. – Rain or shine, Oktoberfest is back!. Oviedo Oktoberfest is a three-day festival starting on Thursday and goes through Saturday night. City officials said roads at City Walk and Center Lake lanes will be closed near Oviedo Boulevard starting Thursday between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. until Saturday at 11 p.m.
fox35orlando.com
Things to do in Orlando: Events, festivals planned for September 23-25
The Abbey is hosting a Taylor Swift-inspired dance party on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the event are $20. South London musician Florence + the Machine - Dance Fever Tour will hold a concert at the Amway Center on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. Tickets begin at $36.50 according to Ticketmaster.com.
RELATED PEOPLE
WESH
Central Florida pub opens 5 hours early to serve mourners, honor queen
ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday, a group of people gathered to remember Queen Elizabeth II in Orlando. The Pub along International Drive opened its doors to the public early for anyone interested in taking time to remember the queen. The Pub’s opening was hours ahead of its normal opening time....
westorlandonews.com
Windsor Fashions Opens Store at Orlando International Premium Outlets
Windsor Fashions LLC, a leading special occasion and fast-fashion retailer with over 300 US-based stores and fast-growing e-commerce business, opened a new store at Orlando Premium International Outlets. The store officially opened its doors this month, and can be found near the Food Court. Founded by the Zekaria family, Windsor...
orlandocitysc.com
Orlando Pride Hosts Its Inaugural Woof Wednesday Game
Orlando Pride is excited to host its inaugural WOOF WEDNESDAY game on Wednesday, Sept. 21, with fans able to bring their pups to Exploria Stadium for the match, as the Club hosts the North Carolina Courage! Gates open at 6 p.m. before kickoff at 7 p.m. To get prepared or...
bungalower
Bungalower and The Bus – Episode 292 (Ole Red)
The views and opinions expressed in this episode are those of the hosts alone and do not reflect the official policy or position of Bungalower Media, our readers, or our advertisers. For the 292nd episode, Jon and Brendan were invited to visit Ole Red on International Drive where they met...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Orlando terminal is $2.8 billion bet on Florida tourism
ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — Visitors to the new terminal at Orlando International Airport may want to wear sunscreen, shades and a floppy hat. Sun rays beaming through the windows of its soaring ceilings don't just peck at the passing passengers — they practically smooch them as if they were spending a day at the beach.
Bay News 9
Orlando trucker inducted into Truck Driver Hall of Fame
TAMPA, Fla. — The International Food Service Distribution Association just wrapped up a conference in Tampa, where some of the industry’s best drivers were inducted into the Truck Driver Hall of Fame. Barry Thomas became a truck driver in a round-about way. What You Need To Know. The...
bungalower
TOP TEN THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK
This is our latest rundown of the top ten things you need to know this week, in Orlando’s downtown “bungalow neighborhoods,” and some bonus headlines you may have missed. A new dog park/bar in downtown Orlando was told they can’t let dogs inside the building anymore because...
westorlandonews.com
Orlando Metro Expected to Add 11,000 New Apartments Before End of Year
2022 is shaping up as the best of times for apartment construction in the U.S., with no less than 420,000 new rentals expected to be built nationwide by the end of the year, according to a RentCafe report. And considering 2021 as well, the last time deliveries went over 400,000 units in one single year was in 1972.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
International travel up nearly 300% at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. – More international passengers are making their way through Orlando International Airport, which has seen a nearly 300% increase in international travel over 2021, according to a release by the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. The release says that international passenger traffic at OIA continued to climb in...
click orlando
Volusia company sold defective hot tubs on Facebook, customers claim
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A business owner sued by Oklahoma’s Attorney General for allegedly selling defective hot tubs and failing to honor warranties recently opened a new spa company in Volusia County that is the subject of similar consumer complaints, News 6 has learned. Revive Spas and More,...
theapopkavoice.com
Truck Driving School coming to Apopka
Florida plays a vital role in U.S. agriculture, producing more oranges, sugarcane, tomatoes, and watermelons than any other state, making the need for a fresh delivery of agricultural products an important factor. The ATA estimates that if current trends continue, the truck driver shortage could surpass 160,000 by 2030. An aging workforce (20% of all Americans will be 65 or older by 2030) and an increase in early retirements triggered by the pandemic are likely the main reasons behind the shortage of truck drivers.
Popular NY-based Puerto Rican Restaurant To Debut in Central Florida
Mr. Alonzo tells What Now Orlando that the Orlando location will open in mid-October.
Comments / 0