Lariat TV News: False alarm hoax in Waco ISD, Ken Starr passes away and Baylor tennis on the world stage

baylorlariat.com
In case you missed it: Family Weekend
While No. 17 Baylor football and No. 14 volleyball competed at home, several other sports were on the road. In case you were too wrapped in Family Weekend, here is everything that went down:. The Baylor equestrian team hosted its annual Green & Gold Scrimmage on Friday at the Willis...
baylorlariat.com
Sports Take: Ranking Baylor football’s Big 12 rivalries, part 3
In case you missed parts one and two, here is the premise of my column:. Baylor football has a unique history with each inner-conference school, so I ranked them one-through-nine in terms of rivalry with the green and gold. Rivalry is a difficult concept to define, but there are three...
baylorlariat.com
No. 14 Baylor volleyball dominates Baylor Classic
No. 14 Baylor volleyball defeated McNeese on Friday night to complete the sweep through of the Baylor Classic. The Bears also defeated the University of Tulsa and Sam Houston State University each in three sets. They have now won nine straight matches, including sweeps in the last eight. “[It’s] good...
baylorlariat.com
‘Playing green’: No. 17 Baylor football rallies, overcomes first half woes
No. 17 Baylor football bounced back in a big way following its week two 26-20 road loss to No. 12 Brigham Young University. The Bears suffered from a slow start but eventually broke free toward a 42-7 blowout win over Texas State University Saturday afternoon at McLane Stadium. One problem...
baylorlariat.com
Baylor student dead, another arrested after crash near campus
Waco Police were called to the 3100 block of S. Third Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after a fatal rollover crash left a Baylor student dead and sent another to jail. Frisco sophomore Norman Nyamandi was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony. The McLennan County Jail told the Lariat Nyamandi is currently in their custody.
baylorlariat.com
Customers flock to L&L Hawaiian Barbecue grand reopening celebration
Hundreds of customers came to L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, located at 300 S 6th St, for their grand reopening Sunday after being closed for several months. The reopening celebration featured live music by the Waco Ukulele Orchestra as well as a musubi eating contest. The line was nearly out the door as customers patiently waited for their authentic Hawaiian meals while listening to chill Hawaiian music in a space meant to channel the beauty of the aloha state.
baylorlariat.com
Career Day to connect students with job, internship opportunities
The Career Center will be hosting its biannual Career Day from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the Paul L. Foster Campus for Business and Innovation. Amy Rylander, director of the Career Center, said the event will feature over 150 employers and is a great opportunity for students of all majors to look for jobs and internships.
