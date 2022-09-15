ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durango, CO

8 of the Best Durango Hiking Trails

Enjoy some of the best views in Durango, CO, when you traverse these great hiking trails! There’s nothing quite like exploring the backcountry of a new town, snapping photos and making memories. Luckily for guests of Durango Colorado Vacations, there are so many pristine trails nearby. Check out our picks for the best Durango hiking trails!
DURANGO, CO
Durango-La Plata County Airport Runway Repaving Complete

Durango La-Plata County Airport (DRO) has completed its runway repaving on schedule, re-opening to aircraft traffic at 11:59 pm on Friday, September 16, 2022, following a 10-day closure period. "We are extremely pleased to have completed this momentous project on schedule,” said Aviation Director Tony Vicari. “This was a major...
DURANGO, CO
Aztec High School football coach faces charges

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – Aztec High School’s Head Football Coach Henry Strauss is accused of getting physical with a female student. Court records say he verbally and physically assaulted a female student. The altercation occurred on September 2 during Strauss’ P.E. class. Court records show Strauss, also known as Coach Hank, confronted two students after lunch. […]
AZTEC, NM

