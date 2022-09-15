Read full article on original website
cohaitungchi.com
8 of the Best Durango Hiking Trails
Enjoy some of the best views in Durango, CO, when you traverse these great hiking trails! There’s nothing quite like exploring the backcountry of a new town, snapping photos and making memories. Luckily for guests of Durango Colorado Vacations, there are so many pristine trails nearby. Check out our picks for the best Durango hiking trails!
durangogov.org
Durango-La Plata County Airport Runway Repaving Complete
Durango La-Plata County Airport (DRO) has completed its runway repaving on schedule, re-opening to aircraft traffic at 11:59 pm on Friday, September 16, 2022, following a 10-day closure period. "We are extremely pleased to have completed this momentous project on schedule,” said Aviation Director Tony Vicari. “This was a major...
CBS News
Jeep recovered after tumble off cliff that killed tour driver, 2 Arizona women
A 2022 Jeep Gladiator was lifted by a heavy duty tow truck from the canyon floor back to Camp Bird Road on Tuesday afternoon, the day after it slid from the road in an accident that killed its local driver and two women from Arizona who were on a commercial tour.
This Colorado Town Named One Of America’s Best For Fall Colors
Fall is such a great season. As we get some relief from the heat and the craziness of summer, fall brings us not only those crisp days and evenings perfect for hoodies and a warm cup of your favorite beverage, but also Halloween and then the excitement of Thanksgiving and Christmas,
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksut.org
Meet an original resident of Purple Cliffs, the homeless encampment near Durango that's set to close
Tim Sargent is an advocate and voice for people who live outside. He comes to his activism through experience. Sargent has made many improvements to the Purple Cliffs homeless encampment south of Durango. They include a community kitchen, a library, a charging station, and sturdy stairs built into the hillside to keep people safe when it snows and rains.
Aztec High School football coach faces charges
AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – Aztec High School’s Head Football Coach Henry Strauss is accused of getting physical with a female student. Court records say he verbally and physically assaulted a female student. The altercation occurred on September 2 during Strauss’ P.E. class. Court records show Strauss, also known as Coach Hank, confronted two students after lunch. […]
