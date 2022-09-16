ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Her Mic Is ON: Victoria Monét’s Adorable Daughter Is Following In Her Footsteps

By Sammy Approved
 3 days ago

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Warning: Cuteness Overload! Victoria Monét’s adorable daughter Hazel Monét Gaines is already on her way to super stardom. The impressive one year old sang sweet melodies with her dad, John Gaines in this TikTok video.

On February 26, 2021, singer and songwriter announced that she and John welcomed their first child, Hazel. Their sweet baby girl has been lighting up the timeline ever since. Most recently, Hazel’s dad posted a video of her, singing a few different recognizable and unrecognizable melodies.

The video begins with her singing praises to her parents like the true future Grammy award-winning star she is. She sings, “I love dada. I love mama.”

Then, Hazel transitions to what seems like the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” She continues, “Sing a song.”

Shortly after that, baby Hazel Monét does her own rendition, letting the spirit move her voice to its own cadence. Her dad happily encourages all of her baby riffs and runs.

Hazel goes on to sing popular children’s songs like “Itsy Bitsy Spider” and “Twinkle,Twinkle Little Star.”

Give it up for this baby’s excellent diction and annunciation. Also, shout out to her dad for cheering her on every step of the way.

Her mommy, Victoria Monét, was also proud. She reposted a video that one fan reposted of her daughter, saying, “The mic is ON.”

We are ready for the next generation of Monéts! Introducing you to up and coming star, Hazel Monét Gaines.

Check out the adorable video below:

Atlanta's #1 hip-hop station!

