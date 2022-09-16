Read full article on original website
Mariah Carey has found her shelved ’90s alt-rock album and wants to release it
Mariah Carey has managed to track down an original version of Someone’s Ugly Daughter, the unreleased alt-rock album she recorded in 1995 as Chick, and she’s making an effort to finally let the world hear it. The singer discussed the album in a new episode of the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, as Pitchfork points out.
Song You Need: Ela Minus and DJ Python dance in the April rain
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Ela Minus and DJ Python’s collaborative debut, the ♡ EP, is an effortless fusion. Pronounced “corazón,” the new project combines buoyant vocals from Minus — the Colombia-born, Brooklyn-based singer-producer born Gabriela Jimeno — with tidal synth swells from Python — the knob-twisting alias of the elusive Brian Piñeyro, a first-generation Argentinian-Ecuadorian-American raised in Miami and currently transmitting from Queens — to spirit its listeners somewhere far from shore, rocking us gently on its sound waves while a vaguely menacing storm gathers in the distance.
Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris’ Sons Form R&B Group, WanMor
Meet Big Boy, Chulo, Tyvas, and Rocco—sons of R&B legend Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men. The young men have formed a new quartet known as WanMor and are the first artists to be signed to Mary J. Blige’s new label, Beautiful Life Productions, and 300 Entertainment. “There’s been so much conversation about the state of R&B, and the next generation of R&B artists. This generation has been giving us great R&B, and that feeling, that soul and that sound remains in our DNA,” Blige expressed in a statement. “When we heard WanMor sing, we knew we could stop looking. They are IT! Supporting...
August Alsina claims he was assaulted by “leprechaun” Tory Lanez
August Alsina has claimed that Tory Lanez assaulted him in a "sneak attack" after his show in Chicago this weekend. Alsina posted a series of pictures on Instagram of injuries to his mouth, arms, and legs alongside a lengthy caption in which the musician states that Lanez is responsible for the wounds.
Arlo Parks pulls tour dates over “debilitatiing” mental health concerns
Arlo Parks has axed a number of shows on her Collapsed In Sunbeams tour, saying her mental health has "deteriorated to a debilitating place." The Mercury Prize-winning singer-songwriter has returned home to London with dates in Cleveland, Chicago, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Denver, and Salt Lake City affected. Parks announced the news...
Fans riot at Vancouver’s Breakout Festival after headliner Lil Baby cancels
Crowds at Vancouver's Breakout Festival caused thousands of dollars worth of damage after it was announced that headliner Lil Baby would not be performing, Global and CTV reports. Lil Baby was due to headline the Sunday night (September 18) of the two-day event at Vancouver's Pacific National Exhibition Amphitheatre but...
