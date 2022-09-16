Read full article on original website
gilavalleycentral.net
Man suffers punctured arm in ATV rollover
GRAHAM COUNTY — Going too fast up a hill on an ATV resulted in one man going to the hospital with an arm injury. Graham County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident occurred Sunday, Sept. 11, at about 3 p.m. in the area of Clay Knolls. Deputies encountered an...
gilaherald.com
Tri County Materials found liable in Morenci mine fatality
SAFFORD – The final fatality report from the Mine Safety and Health Administration regarding the Jan. 28 death of Monroe Caston Jr., 56, in a cement mixer crash at Freeport McMoRan’s Morenci Operations mine site listed Caston’s employer, Tri County Materials, a ready mix concrete supplier in Safford, liable for the crash.
KGUN 9
French bulldog thief arrested in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety helped rescue a stolen French bulldog named Bruno. Troopers say on September 07, 2022, they pulled over a car on Interstate 10 in San Simon, Arizona. Bruno was found inside the car and taken into trooper's custody. The driver...
Parents of 7-year-old boy who brought guns to school won't face charges
The parents of the Cochise Elementary School child who brought two guns and ammunition to school won't face charges.
gilavalleycentral.net
Art Depot of Clifton announces Escape to Egypt, 9th Colors of Copper
CLIFTON — The Clifton Art Depot will welcome in autumn with an exhibition on Egyptian art. The Escape to Egypt exhibit will take place Thursday, Sept. 22, with show times at 3 and 7 p.m., at the Clifton Train Station. The exhibition will feature original art from Dr. Eyad...
Animal cruelty case leaves PACC in need of at least 20 fosters
The Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is looking for anyone that can foster dogs. PACC says they will receive at least 20 dogs from a cruelty case in the next few days.
Mass evacuation underway in Arizona town as river overflows, reaches 'major flood stage'
A mass evacuation was underway in a small town in southeastern Arizona on Monday afternoon after a river overflowed and spilled into the town following heavy rains, officials said. Flood prone areas in the town of Duncan, located just miles west of New Mexico border, were being evacuated after the...
