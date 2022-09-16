ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham County, AZ

gilavalleycentral.net

Man suffers punctured arm in ATV rollover

GRAHAM COUNTY — Going too fast up a hill on an ATV resulted in one man going to the hospital with an arm injury. Graham County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident occurred Sunday, Sept. 11, at about 3 p.m. in the area of Clay Knolls. Deputies encountered an...
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
gilaherald.com

Tri County Materials found liable in Morenci mine fatality

SAFFORD – The final fatality report from the Mine Safety and Health Administration regarding the Jan. 28 death of Monroe Caston Jr., 56, in a cement mixer crash at Freeport McMoRan’s Morenci Operations mine site listed Caston’s employer, Tri County Materials, a ready mix concrete supplier in Safford, liable for the crash.
MORENCI, AZ
KGUN 9

French bulldog thief arrested in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety helped rescue a stolen French bulldog named Bruno. Troopers say on September 07, 2022, they pulled over a car on Interstate 10 in San Simon, Arizona. Bruno was found inside the car and taken into trooper's custody. The driver...
SAN SIMON, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Art Depot of Clifton announces Escape to Egypt, 9th Colors of Copper

CLIFTON — The Clifton Art Depot will welcome in autumn with an exhibition on Egyptian art. The Escape to Egypt exhibit will take place Thursday, Sept. 22, with show times at 3 and 7 p.m., at the Clifton Train Station. The exhibition will feature original art from Dr. Eyad...
CLIFTON, AZ

