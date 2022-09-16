Read full article on original website
Related
Northwest ISD Superintendent Dr. David Hicks has died following a medical emergency
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Northwest ISD Superintendent Dr. David Hicks has died, the Northwest ISD Board of Trustees announced Friday night.The board said Hicks' life ended unexpectedly on Friday after a medical emergency."Dr. Hicks had made an immediate impact on the staff and students of Northwest ISD, and we will miss him dearly," a statement from the board said. "Many of you quickly came to appreciate his kindness and earnestness, traits that made him an excellent leader and friend. Our board is focused on supporting the Hicks family at this time as well as the students, staff and families of Northwest ISD."There will be grief counselors available at schools for those who need assistance coping with the loss.Northwest ISD will share additional information and commemorative arrangements as they become available.
Texas Doctor Died After Using Contaminated IV Bag. Her Colleague Was Just Arrested
Authorities believe Dr. Melanie Kaspar, one of Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr.'s colleagues, died because of a tainted IV bag An anesthesiologist is facing federal charges in Texas, where investigators allege he tampered with intravenous bags, causing the death of a Dallas physician. Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr., 59, stands accused of tampering with an IV at Baylor Scott and White Surgicare at North Dallas, PEOPLE confirms with local authorities. On Wednesday, Ortiz was arrested in Plano on suspicion of allegedly contaminating IV bags, according to WFAA. He remains in custody, and it...
Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer
A man from a community on the Arizona-Utah line that's long been home to a polygamous group pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying records and tampering with criminal proceedings. He pleaded not guilty in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff, a mountain city where he was arrested in late August by a state police agency after someone spotted small fingers in a gap of the trailer’s rear door. Authorities...
Top Texas law enforcement official vowed to fire any officer who didn't respond during Uvalde school shooting
Police officers from multiple departments waited for over an hour before shooting the gunman who had barricaded himself inside a classroom.
Comments / 0