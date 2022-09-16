Read full article on original website
Rusty water in Bismarck possible September 19-30
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck residents might experience rusty water sometime in the next two weeks. That’s because the Public Works Department will be conducting maintenance on fire hydrants. The city will be flushing hydrants from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The city is urging people not to do laundry during this time, until the water clears. They say you can speed up water clearing by running lawn sprinklers. Below is the flushing schedule.
From Louisiana to North Dakota with hugs for deputies
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some travel to North Dakota for the walleye, others for the musical, but one 12-year-old from Louisiana is in the state on a mission to thank those who serve our communities. 12-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin and her 7-year-old brother Phillip arrived in Bismarck to a crowd of...
Sadness Continues – Bismarck Carino’s To Close This Month
Tough to hear about another Bismarck/Mandan business getting ready to close its doors for good. Pretty unsettling actually - there are so many reasons why a business that's been around a while decides to permanently, lately places have closed due to a lack of staff, and that is just plain sad. Owners still have the desire to take care of customers but are finding themselves sinking in quicksand when it comes to having enough employees to continue. Just last week in Fargo, an extremely popular restaurant - Johnny Carino's - almost 20 years of being open - announced they were shutting down for good: "Carino's Fargo will be closing permanently as of September 13th, 2022. We are sorry for any convenience this may cause" - That was what they posted on their Facebook page. Almost immediately people here in Bismarck and Mandan became concerned for our Carino's - over at 1601 W Century Ave.
Healing people with horses in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One Bismarck non-profit is helping bring horses and therapeutic services to more people. At TR 4 Heart and Soul, a group of women are getting certified to help heal people with horses. Although these animals are vastly different from humans when it comes to feelings, there...
Bismarck driver goes through construction zone, rolls vehicle
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police say a teenage driver rolled a van on 43rd Ave NE Monday before noon. Police say the driver was heading northbound on State Street when he veered off the right shoulder and hit a traffic light. Police say the driver then continued through road...
117 acres of land to become part of Bismarck park district
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Board of Park Commissioners approved the property transfer for Ducks Unlimited Inc. to donate nearly 117 acres to the park district. The land that lies near Burnt Boat Drive and Clairmont Road is part of a multi-year restoration project. Phase one of the project is underway with removal of invasive, non-native species and wetland restoration.
Public hearing Tuesday for preliminary Mandan Budget; property tax increase
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you live in Mandan, your property taxes will likely increase next year. Last month, the city of Mandan approved the preliminary budget for 2023. The new budget will be $33.4 million, almost a million dollars higher than last year. Property valuation increased by almost 9.6% in 2022. To keep up with rising costs, residential properties will see a $27 increase per $100,000.
Here are the top 10 biggest employers in ND — and in your county
(KXNET) -- Who are the biggest employers in North Dakota? It's a list dominated by school districts and the health industry, according to the latest labor market data from Job Service North Dakota.
Special delivery: labor and delivery nurse delivers baby in Bismarck hospital parking lot
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s an old nursery rhyme that goes in part, “One shoe off, one shoe on.”. But nowhere in that nursery rhyme is there any mention of a nurse who delivers a baby in a parking lot with one shoe off, and one shoe on.
Bisman Community Food Co-op in danger of closing
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Another local business and Bismarck staple could be added to the list of closed shops. In a letter to their member-owners, the board of directors of the BisMan Community Food Co-op spelled out the difficulties they were facing and wished to be transparent about the future. Like many small businesses, they have struggled with the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions, as well as inflation. They are asking their members to help by spreading the word to keep the Co-op open.
Woman arrested for bringing raccoon into bar ‘traumatized,’ raising money for attorney
BISMARCK, N.D. — A woman who is facing charges after she allegedly brought a raccoon into a bar is now looking for help paying for an attorney. Erin Christensen was arrested after bringing the raccoon into a Bismarck bar on Sept. 6, prompting the health department to send out a warning statewide for anyone who may have come into contact with the animal to get tested for rabies.
The Amazing Bismarck Birth Of Baby Lula From Golva, ND
After being on the road for hours, Mom gives birth outside Bismarck hospital.
Gateway to Science construction ramping up
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Floors and siding have finally been put in place at the new Gateway to Science location. While there is still a lot to be done the building is starting to take shape. Features of the new building include a giant solar tree that will be outside...
$2.5 Million Will Get You This Mandan North Dakota Compound
$2.5 Million Will Get You This Mandan North Dakota Compound. That's more millions than we are all likely to come across in our lives. This house kind of feels sad to me....did someone create this place for their future? Only to have their future change? If so, you're lucky this property fell into YOUR future!
Breaking clay and building hope
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Cancer Center held a unique fundraiser, a clay shooting competition. The second annual Clays Against Cancer was held on Friday afternoon. While clay was breaking, something was building. Hope. “We’ve worked with Mark Sandness on a different event and kind of kicked around the...
Mid Dakota Clinic announces merger with Essentia, says smooth transition first priority
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thursday, Mid Dakota Clinic confirmed its merger with Essentia. As of October 1st, all Mid Dakota Clinics will go by a new name. Essentia Health, which is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota, has announced a definitive merger with MDC. The decision to come to Bismarck was long in the making.
Century High Ladies Bring Sunshine To A Soggy Bismarck Marathon
A Special Bond Took Place At The 10-Mile Mark
Three North Dakota schools earn Blue Ribbon honors
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three North Dakota schools are being celebrated for earning the designation of Blue Ribbon School: Linton Public School, Larimore Elementary School, and Roosevelt Elementary in Bismarck. Linton is a PreK-12 school, with 242 students, located 65 miles southeast of Bismarck. Larimore Elementary, with 195...
In ND – Another Popular Restaurant Suddenly Closed For Good
The whole thing is just sad, restaurants that we all have come to enjoy in the past, seemingly all of a sudden post that haunted message - the apologies to the business's customers are always sincere. Some places will indulge more information on why they chose to close their doors for good. Here in Bismarck, we just had a very popular place say "Goodbye" to us recently, Whether it is a new restaurant or a business, it is always a risk when you are just starting out. Johnny Carino's first opened their doors in Fargo almost 20 years ago, and now suddenly they are closed - permanently.
In Mandan – Join US Flagpole Guy Grand Opening
One of the most patriotic people I have ever come across. His name is Jim Swartout, you can't miss him when you are out and about somewhere, he'll offer you a firm handshake and plenty of positive, patriotic words about our country, PLUS he may even offer you a small flag - He started a flag pole business back in 2016 - a marine veteran, he is well known from Williston all the way to Fargo for installing flags and poles - and he loves it, so do we for that matter - he is known to all of us as the ND Flag Pole Guy.
