Mississippi babysitter arrested after 2-year-old child dies from injuries

CORINTH, Miss. (TCD) -- A 23-year-old babysitter was arrested and charged after two children in her care were hospitalized and one of them died.

According to a news release from the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at approximately 9:10 p.m. deputies responded to a home to a report of an unresponsive child. At the scene, authorities reportedly found a 2-year-old male victim with bruises and marks.

During a search of the home, the Sheriff’s Office said there was an 11-month-old female suffering from injuries as well. Both victims were reportedly transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Upon further investigation, the Sheriff’s Office learned the children were in the care of Makallie Durham when they endured their injuries. Durham had a misdemeanor warrant and was reportedly arrested and booked into Alcorn County Jail.

Two day later, on Sept. 15, the 2-year-old child succumbed to his injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said. The 11-month-old child is reportedly in stable condition.

After the child’s death, the Sheriff’s Office says Durham faces charges for capital murder and felony child abuse. She remains held in Alcorn County.

