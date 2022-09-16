Read full article on original website
Michael Bilson
3d ago
Yet, Suzie Levine, who oversaw $2 Billion in Fraudulent Unemployment claims sent to supposed Nigerian Gangs was promoted to the Biden Administration....It's how the Mafia works. You get moved up the ladder the more you earn 😉
Reply(1)
10
Related
Idaho County Deputies Arrest Three Washington Residents on Multiple Warrants, Drug & Firearm Possession Charges
COTTONWOOD, ID - On Sunday, September 18, 2022, Idaho County Dispatch took a report of a suspicious male that had come to the door of a residence in Cottonwood, ID. Idaho County Deputies responded to the area around 11:50 a.m., where they located a vehicle on East Road, off of Highway 95.
Deputies Bust 100 Person ‘Party,’ Almost Hit by Teen Driver
Adams County Deputies are seeking this youthful-looking driver as well as their damaged silver Hyundai Tiberon. Deputies bust up a huge 100-person party, Lots of vehicles there as well. Saturday, September 18th, in the late evening, Adams County Deputies were dispatched about a loud noise complaint coming from a location...
Toxic Algae Closes Popular Park, Launch on Moses Lake
It has affected bodies of water near Walla Walla, even the Columbia River near Richland. Now, the toxic slime is back in Moses Lake. Blue Heron Park boat launch closed til further notice. The Grant County Sheriff's Office has released information from the Grant County Health Department about the area...
Central Washington priest pleads not guilty to raping a friend
A Tri-Cities priest pleaded not guilty last week to charges he raped a friend after he invited her to lunch. Prosecutors charged the Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, with third-degree rape with the aggravating circumstance of abusing his position of trust. Vázquez Téllez has been released from Benton County jail on a $30,000 bond while he awaits his Nov. 28 trial.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Injured and 1 dead in Central Washington Crash
At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday Washigton State Police were called to the scene of a 2 vehicle incident on State Route 240, about 20 miles outside of Richland WA. An Eastbound Vehicle left it's lane and stuck a vehicle in the westbound lane. The driver of the Eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
ifiberone.com
Ephrata police: Man arrested for rape in random attack
EPHRATA — A man is accused of raping a woman in a random attack early Sunday morning, according to Ephrata police. Emilio Bazan Jr., 31, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree rape, according to court records. Ephrata police responded at about 2 a.m. Sunday to a...
ncwlife.com
Police search for suspect in downtown Wenatchee burglary
Wenatchee Police are still searching for a suspect in a downtown burglary last week, and also the owner of tools that were later found and believed to have been stolen. The discovery of the tools came after a burglary report, a fleeing suspect and a later search of a vehicle and hotel room.
Gunshots hit 2 apartments at a Tri-Cities complex Friday night
Police were told multiple shots were fired in the parking lot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Update | WA arts commission member arrested for DUI after Tri-Cities crash
He’s in his third term on the Washington State Arts Commission.
Human Torso Washes Ashore At Wildlife Refuge In Washington
It's unclear if the remains are connected to the deadly floatplane crash in Puget Sound.
Driver killed in late night head-on crash on Highway 240 north of Richland. 2 more hurt
The driver died before they could be taken to a hospital.
Chronicle
Washington Pharmacist Fined $1,000 Over Faked COVID-19 Shots
The pharmacist fired after he allegedly provided false COVID-19 vaccine cards to two firefighters will pay a $1,000 fine and undergo 10 hours of ethics training but will get to keep his license. Geoffrey W. Reynolds waived his opportunity for a hearing after being charged with unprofessional conduct, according to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fred Meyer Oregon Is Scanning Your Driver’s License, Is Washington State Next?
Fred Meyer Stores In Oregon Are Scanning Drivers' License Barcodes. If you decide to buy alcohol and age-restricted items at your local Fred Meyer, don't be surprised if in the future if they want to scan the barcode of your driver's license. A New ID Checking Policy At Fred Meyer...
Chronicle
Washington Will Be a Launch Pad for Silicon Technology to Boost Electric Vehicle Batteries
MALTBY, Snohomish County — Just across the road from a cafe boasting the world's largest cinnamon rolls is a small manufacturing plant carved out of the woods of what was once rural Western Washington. Inside this building, carbon is infused with a silicon gas to produce a black powdery...
Free State Parks On National Lands Day
(Olympia, WA) -- This Saturday is National Public Lands Day, and if you want to visit a Washington State Park you won't need a Discover Pass. National Public Lands day is always held on the fourth Saturday in September. It started in 1994. You need the Discover Pass to get your vehicle into a park. They're ten dollars per day or 30 dollars per year. They were created in 2011 to help fund state parks. There are three more free days this year: October 10th World Mental Health Day, November 11th Veterans Day, and November 25th Native American Heritage Day.
KREM
Washington State Patrol’s DUI backlog is growing
SHELTON, Wash. — Evidence that used to take a month to process by crime lab investigators is now taking close to a year, said the Washington State Patrol (WSP). According to numbers provided by WSP, in 2017 crime lab investigators processed blood evidence in driving under the influence cases in under 30 days.
Crash knocks out traffic signals and power to 16,000+ in north Richland
Power line workers were still working Monday morning to repair the lines and restore power.
Convicted Murderer Denied new Trial for 2019 Mass Killing in Central Washington
James Dean Cloud — convicted of several counts of first-degree murder in the 2019 mass killing on the Yakama Reservation — will not get a new trial, a federal judge recently ruled. After being convicted by a jury, his defense team argued the prosecution failed to prove first-degree...
You Need to Visit These Beautiful Oregon Coast Towns Before You Die
I just got back recently from a trip to the Oregon coast, a journey I've made every year since I've been married. The coast of Oregon is where my family is from, at least that's where they immigrated to from Norway. It's why I love rain and listen to rain to fall asleep. The natural beauty is wonderful, sure, but so is the local culture.
Tribe, county, reach $5M settlement deal over sewage spills
Washington state’s most populous county is set to pay over $5 million to settle a threatened lawsuit from the Suquamish Tribe over sewage spills that have overflowed from King County treatment plants into Puget Sound. The Seattle Times reports the proposed settlement also includes timelines for about $600 million...
NEWStalk 870
Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 9