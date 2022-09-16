(Olympia, WA) -- This Saturday is National Public Lands Day, and if you want to visit a Washington State Park you won't need a Discover Pass. National Public Lands day is always held on the fourth Saturday in September. It started in 1994. You need the Discover Pass to get your vehicle into a park. They're ten dollars per day or 30 dollars per year. They were created in 2011 to help fund state parks. There are three more free days this year: October 10th World Mental Health Day, November 11th Veterans Day, and November 25th Native American Heritage Day.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO